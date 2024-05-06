The five experienced overseas picks for Joe Schmidt and the Wallabies
Joe Schmidt has made his position clear on the selection of overseas players.
“We’ve always been consistent in the messaging around prioritising the players who are playing locally and the reasons for that,” Schmidt said last week when asked about his selection ideas surrounding the Wales series in July.
“I wouldn’t rule it (selecting overseas-based players) out completely but it’s not our priority.”
He has made these statements with the thinking that it would put his team in better stead for the British and Irish Lions series in 2025.
Cohesion, consistency of availability and a certain amount of control over those players appear to be the motives for his policy.
“Our priority is the home-based players,” Schmidt said.
However, as is evident from South Africa’s back-to-back World Cups, domestic selection is not necessarily a guaranteed play for success.
Whilst on the other hand France, Ireland, England, and New Zealand have all reaped the benefits of a domestic selection policy.
Whichever way you cut the cake; the fact remains some extremely talented Wallaby-eligible players are plying their trade abroad.
How they would fit into a Schmidt coached side as well as within the system he and his assistants plan to implement will be intriguing.
Will Skelton
The man who became the 87th Wallabies captain has both figuratively and physically large shoes to fill.
His unique size means he can do things which others can only dream of, like blowing up mauls single-handedly, anchoring a scrum, and providing assured gain line ball, all invaluable assets at test level.
Playing for La Rochelle in the French Top 14, the blunt force parts of the game: the set piece, tight carries, and rucking are his bread and butter.
At 203cm and 135kg Skelton is not suited to the speed of Super Rugby Pacific but is very much an ideal international level tighthead lock.
He adds grunt and weight to the Wallabies pack and could anchor their set piece, regardless of who the front row is.
His experience alone is not something to balk at.
The young locking stocks of Australia could learn a great deal from Skelton and an Izack Rodda, the unicorn athlete that Skelton is, means he could be an invaluable asset to Schmidt.
Marika Koroibete
It’s apparent Schmidt requires a few non-negotiable qualities of his players, one of those are work-rate.
Aside from almost unparalleled work-rate, Koroibete has speed and strength in spades, which has made him one of the best wingers in the game for the last couple of seasons.
Despite being on the older side for an outside back at 31, Koroibete still has a lot to offer the Wallabies and frankly the world of rugby.
Dylan Peitsch is chief among those who could step into the role of Kroiebete, few are tougher and can find the line as effectively as the young Waratah (26).
While he and other young wingers are exceptional talents, they perhaps don’t yet possess the ability of Koroibete in full flight.
The ‘Fijian bullet’ as he was aptly dubbed after making a 40m try saving cover tackle on world class finisher Makazole Mapimpi in Adelaide in 2022, can still augment a Joe Schmidt coached Wallabies side.
Bernard Foley
Young flyhalves have been the hottest topic in Australian rugby for the last two seasons, but the conversation has both had positive and negative spin around it.
Noah Lolesio, Carter Gordon, Ben Donaldson, Tom Lynagh, Tane Edmed and now Harry McLaughlin Phillips have all grabbed headlines at one point or another.
Foley wears the famous number No.10 on his back for the Kabuto Spears in Japan’s League One and he has been at the top of his game and the competition for several seasons.
While there is some scepticism about the transferability of form from Japan’s league to test-level, there is no refuting Foley has a complete game which could mix it at international level, especially off the kicking-tee.
He performed well for the Wallabies in 2022 during both the Rugby Championship and the Autumn series where the Wallabies came within a whisker of beating New Zealand, Ireland, and France.
Kurtley Beale may yet be a preferred blast-from-the-past because he can play 10, 12 and 15 and wouldn’t necessarily have to take the spot of one of the youngsters in a matchday squad, Foley’s speciality in the playmaker role may be viewed as wayfinder for two youngsters as they make the jersey their own.
Schmidt is as much about winning games as he is about building longevity and succession into the Wallabies system.
Brandon Paenga-Amosa
As far as tested Wallaby hookers go in Australia, the Wallabies have just one, Dave Porecki.
The 19 capped Wallaby is the most experienced campaigner for both club and country.
The next logical pick is Matt Faessler who is only in his third season as a Super Rugby Pacific hooker with the Queensland Reds who has five Wallabies caps to his name.
Paenga-Amosa has 14 Wallabies games to his name along with 55 games of Super and 56 games for French Top 14 club Montpellier.
His physical dimensions of 183cm and 117kgs bridges the gaps between a 180cm and 108kgs Porecki, a bulkier Jordan Uelese 189cm, 122kgs, and a young bull like Billy Pollard at 185cm, 103kgs.
Despite not being known for his lineout throwing, BPA has an all-round skillset which could challenge any of those more recent Wallaby hookers.
BPA has signed with the Western Force for 2025 and will return to Aussie shores after the European season’s end in June.
Should his services be called upon by Schmidt he could fill the void of experience in Australia’s hooking stocks.
BPA adds physicality, experience, and nous to stocks which frankly could use some help in all three aspects.
Scott Sio
Australia’s playing crop is overall very young domestically, the average age of the 2023 World Cup squad was 26.5 years old, considerably younger than those teams that went deep in the competition.
The propping stocks in Australia are no different, on one end you have the grizzly old bear James Slipper holding up the loosehead prop stocks almost singlehandedly with young gun Angus Bell sidelined again with a foot injury that has plagued for a couple years.
Behind the master and the heir apparent remains a rift, the Melbourne Rebels’ Matt Gibbon has showed promising but not perfect form.
The ACT Brumbies’ very own ‘brick sh*thouse’ Blake Schoupp loves to scrum and to get one over opposition tightheads.
The wildcard is the Queensland Reds’ Alex Hodgeman, who has played four tests for the All Blacks.
His all-round game is a cut above the peripheral players, and he’s indicated he is keen to represent the Wallabies.
However, all these options pale in comparison to the experience of the 32-year-old Sio.
The 69-test veteran has been plying his trade for the Exeter Chiefs in the English Premiership and has made 41 appearances for the club, 11 of those in the Championship Cup.
These games came after almost a decade long career at the Brumbies where he racked up 121 caps.
32 is a prime age for a prop, and the English Prem is not a place you go to rest on your laurels, 41 games over two years will have improved the Wallaby’s game considerably.
With questionable loosehead propping depth at home, recalling Sio would provide relief to a wounded roster as well as an experienced operator to stay calm when the ebb-and-flows of test rugby inevitably challenge the Wallabies in 2024.
Comments on RugbyPass
Excellent analysis Nick as we have come to expect. I was not really aware that NFL strategies have been adopted by rugby teams, especially in defence. One point I would make is that the Northhampton attacking player on the end of the chain in the video examples has not maintained the correct depth to be effective. In the footage shown the outside player is too flat to make the best of the opportunity his inside players have provided. In each case they have to reduce speed and turn their body backwards to secure the ball, losing all momentum and giving the impressive scrambling defence the chance to shut down the threat.1 Go to comments
Morning, John. Do you think that it may be a good idea to rest both teams from the Madrid comp leading in to the Olympics2 Go to comments
« I am preparing myself for much more, something much bigger. I’m focussing on the next cycle, » You don’t say…1 Go to comments
Geez plenty of time to come right before test season starts. Dont panic mr Mannering!!!!!1 Go to comments
Great read Nick. The Reds really have been great to watch this year, and the improvement of not only the players you mention, but the squad in general has been obvious. The Reds 10/12 play making axis is a nice counterpoint to the 10/15 partnership at the Brumbies and Rebels. If Schmidt was to pick say, Lolesio, Paisami and Wright / Kellaway, would this be too many play makers? I notice in a lot of those clips Tim Ryan playing across the field in support of Vunivalu. Is this a feature of Kiss’s structure?2 Go to comments
So sad, god rest him. Too young to be gone. RIP2 Go to comments
RIP big man 🙏2 Go to comments
The GB coach. “Just because we don’t get together as much as other teams we don’t use that as an excuse for performances when we don’t hit the mark”. Why mention it at all then?1 Go to comments
No mention of the yellow card for Harlequins which really cost them.3 Go to comments
Thought you’d left us Nick. Good to have you back writing for us. So hunter ikitau works? I reckon wright kellaway as two of the back 3. Tim Ryan and Toole looking good for strike winger but I still want the power of korobeiti and figure our forwards still need him to help them out. Million dollar question is who plays 10? I’m thinking Noah for his kicking and combo with wright. Reckon the pair adds up to an attack and kellaway will help. Can you comment on Zac Lucas in Japan? How is he going?2 Go to comments
Mack Hansen, Ethan Roots, Taine Plumbtree, Louis Lynagh, Emmanuel Meafou? Which country do you want to pick your Barbarians from?3 Go to comments
Instead of apologising, try to act like an adult, fcknut.3 Go to comments
Looks like the Force twisted his leg…ahem arm7 Go to comments
Scotland should change their name to the Barbarians3 Go to comments
The game was already over leave the bloke alone ….from a Welsh fan 😀👍3 Go to comments
Shamefully the Toulouse players acted like footballers, falling down feigning injury at the slightest knock. About time refs penalised this play acting.8 Go to comments
Another non Scot for the anti Scot Townsend. Soon there will be no Scottish born and bred players in the National team.3 Go to comments
Great comeback to the playing field by Richie Mo’unga after the loss of his father. A great performance by Richie . I know him well and he is a great guy. On and off the field one of the greatest for the Crusaders. Scott Robertson would have loved him in his All Black’s side. A very missed player and person.3 Go to comments
Yeah nah he comes across as a funny bloke, but that stopped abruptly after the Nutcracker Prince debacle✋3 Go to comments
At this point I can’t watch him without thinking he’s a dirty slimebag. He should have been banned for the same amount of time that Quinn was out. It took Tupaea near on a fricking year to get fit enough to play again and his leg will never be the same. The other crap thing is that he was at ABs level and now he has to claw his way back there when he could have had several games under his belt.7 Go to comments