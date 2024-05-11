‘Very demanding’: Blues captain compares win over Canes to ‘Test match’
Captain Patrick Tuipulotu has described the Blues’ clash with the Hurricanes as a “Test match” after the men from the top of the north island rose to first on the ladder with a 31-27 win on Saturday evening.
In a battle between the top two teams in Super Rugby Pacific, the Blues shot out of the blocks at Auckland’s Eden Park with hooker Ricky Riccitelli coming close to scoring inside the first two minutes.
The Blues kept the foot on the gas with centre Bryce Heem scoring shortly after before the visitors hit back only a few minutes later. Hurricanes skipper Brad Shields scored in the seventh minute which set the tone for what was to come.
It was an enthralling contest with both teams scoring two tries each in the first half and then repeating that feat after the break. The difference was the accuracy of Blues first five Harry Plummer off the goal-kicking tee.
Plummer nailed a penalty with only five minutes left to play which gave the hosts a 31-27 advantage. The Hurricanes looked to spoil the party with one last attack of the Blues’ try line at the death, but Sam Nock turned over the ball to deny the visitors.
“Those are the games you want to be a part of. Very tough and a bit of a seesaw battle right down to the wire. Very hard game to play,” Blues captain Patrick Tuipulotu said on Sky Sport NZ.
“We often put a measurement on defence and in tough times like that that’s where it counts,” he added. “For us, we want to back our D and trust it so it was good to see that paid off in the end.
“The Hurricanes were getting a lot of good go-forward and I think there’s a defensive passage there where we managed to take them back and put the pressure on.
“Very pleasing that we can back our D.”
That result shakes up Super Rugby Pacific with the Blues rising to first on the ladder while the Hurricanes sit two points behind them in second. The ACT Brumbies and Chiefs aren’t too far behind, either.
The Hurricanes have been the form team of the competition for almost three months, with the likes of Peter Lakai, TJ Perenara and Ruben Love impressing. But this result has the potential to have a significant impact on the title race.
If the Blues can win the rest of their regular season matches and secure at least two bonus points, then they can secure home field advantage all the way through to the final should they progress that far.
“It was a Test match for us. With a couple more games to go until the finals I think it puts us in good stead,” Tuipulotu continued.
“A top-of-the-table clash, it was always going to be down to the wire, very hard.
“Physically very demanding. I think right from my first carry it was very tough and certainly felt the shoulders out there.
“Very good for our season.”
But it’s not like the race for the top spot is over by any means. The Blues have three Kiwi derbies left against the Highlanders, Crusaders (away) and the Chiefs, and all three of those teams will be desperate to win for their own reasons.
As for the Hurricanes, who have now lost two of their last three matches, they play Moana Pasifika at home next before taking on the Chiefs and Highlanders to round out their regular season campaign.
“Rugby is a pretty cruel game,” Hurricanes captain Brad Shields said.
“(It was) pretty intense. I think it was exactly what everyone expected and exactly what we expected.
“I think we probably let them in the game too early there at the start but I think our fightback and our ability to stay in it was bloody good.
“Rugby is pretty cruel at the end of the day. When you get an opportunity at the end and you can’t quite get there it’s pretty gutting.”
thats great for cam miller and the highlanders the crusaders have got problems within there systems that were proberly covered up astheywere winning when scott robertson was in charge2 Go to comments
The last time Plumtree coached the sharks they sucked the same when with the hurricanes now back with the shark Springboro. They still have no game plan1 Go to comments
an impressive nail biting win for the Blues...but for mine the losing of the game sits with Isaia Walker-Leawere who fumbled balls from kick offs, broken play and then stripped of the ball by Sam Nock in the final minute…2 Go to comments
All of the Moderna law changes have been to slow the game down, playing into the hands of SA and the north. Incentivising boring, negative rugby. Brilliant changes. Speed up the game.11 Go to comments
Imagine you kick to the lineout, they give away a free kick, you have a great chance at a scrum, sorry sir you have to tap and go. Ridiculous11 Go to comments
While I believe that the Crusaders do not deserve a spot in the playoffs, every single team would be worried to play them no matter where on the table they are. For example, they have the potential to knock out the Blues at Eden Park. They are the Springboks in Super Rugby in that they know exactly how to play knockout footy and have the pedigree and experience to do it. Something is just not quite right with that team this year. Fakatava is prone to to the odd brain explosion and can kick away good ball in bad positions. His work around the ruck and breakdown is a standout. Is he better than Finlay Christie? I’m not sure. TJ Perenara and Cortez Ratima should get two of the spots in the ABs squad. Aumua has so much potential but the midfield is quite well stocked with Jordie, ALB, Tupaea, and Ioane as well as Billy Proctor who is in top form. Aumua would be battling a spot with Tupaea and Proctor.2 Go to comments
Why do some Bok fans get so defensive when people have opinions on how the game should be played? Is it really necessary to take it as a personal attack on SA every time?11 Go to comments
Most crazy rule is when attacking player has to release but defender does not. Stop the defender doing that by saying hands off. That way fender would not kill the ball. Madness and crazy80 Go to comments
Minicamp rules include no-pads and no tackling.1 Go to comments
Toulouse has enough quality players so no headaches 😁 Choco is rarely a starting centre. Throughout this championship there have been far worse actions that were never called… too many rules, too many rule changes, too many inconsistencies, too many angry fans. I'm not surprised rugby does not attract new spectators, how could they understand 🤣6 Go to comments
Ah yes Andy with his “Goode” views. Oke might as well come out and say it, “I like seeing South African scrums depowered in order to give the rest of the world a chance”. Somehow he thinks World Rugby always knew about calling scrums from marks and it just so happened to coincide with Damien Willemse’s call that they decided to change the rules. Ah come on, if he can't see it then he needs prescription glasses. No ways, they are doing this for the betterment of Rugby. They want to clamp down on Rassie’s innovative skills than encouraging coaches to think outside of the box to try new things. What they can't count on is what Rassie will plan next. I almost get the impression that once Rassie retires World Rugby is going to be scrabbling around trying to find their identity. Currently set at ARP (Anti-Rassie Party). Although I don't really care in that regard because they always a RWC step behind.11 Go to comments
Wow ten years since they had a backing and more from the paying public I’d also mention that as a blues man and in walking distance to the garden I’d say that this team and Vern Cotter have got us dreaming beautiful thoughts and the merit is there from numbers 1 to 23 but we would like to think this is the new dna for the ABs and a pack weighing 940kg dry y not I hasten to add it seems patty has to stay fit cause he is the driver the main driver and they follow plus the pipe man H Plummer is conducting his own orchestra ….. Beethoven anybody1 Go to comments
Juicy stuff well covered I’d go as far as to say that the referee was a key component in keeping it a tasty spectacle2 Go to comments
Cotter has added that steel that has been missing. Let's see if it will carry until the Finals… Come on the Blues ….2 Go to comments
Andy Goode just loves to be controversial. Its boring. Let’s all stop reading.11 Go to comments
You have got to consider that if the situation was flipped and the French were held to a salary cap with no English equivalent, the English would laugh in their faces and tell them to get over it. As for Leinster (as a fan), the central contract system is a dream but is guilty of cutting out the other 3 provinces. At the end of the day, it comes across outside of the English border that the Premiership is drowning and trying to take everyone else with it rather than adapt. The English lose, the English want new rules. We've seen this repeat (and once it even led to the current Champions Cup) You make many good and informed points, but if the flip was on the other flop, it wouldn't be Rugby’s problem I suspect - it would be a French one.18 Go to comments
Seems to have been a bright start but it tailed off. To win the big matches you have to get used to putting your foot on the throttle and your opponent’s necks in an 80 minutes performance which is what the All Blacks were renowned for. An example in the Women’s game is England v Ireland in the 6N match played at Twickenham in April. Watch on YouTube.1 Go to comments
Bobby has been a first grade bonehead since high school. Like a true Cape Tonian, his own reflection is more important than anything else.1 Go to comments
No comment on the textbook red card for Ramm that was just ignored? Amazing that4 Go to comments
These rule changes have been implemented with good intentions, but much like every other rule change focus on isolated symptoms instead of the root cause. If you cannot croc roll, and cannot risk any head contact with a front on clear out, it is not clear how you are supposed to lawfully clear someone out who is attempting a jackal. This will backfire massively and lead to substantially more kicking. Teams will simply not want to take the ball into contact. Or it will lead to even more dangerous methods to clear players out who are over the ball. I much prefer having the set piece on a 30 second shot clock over no scrum on a short arm infringement. Resets are not a problem in themselves, but 90 second water and tactics breaks before every scrum are a big problem. Trainers constantly coming on to the field to help players pull their socks up and delaying the game are a problem. DuPont law was a blight on the game and should have been changed the day after it was first implemented.80 Go to comments