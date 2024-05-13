Select Edition

Super Rugby Pacific

What makes the Blues and Hurricanes ‘benchmark’ Super Rugby teams

By Finn Morton
Peter Lakai of the Hurricanes scores a try during the round 12 Super Rugby Pacific match between Blues and Hurricanes at Eden Park, on May 11, 2024, in Auckland, New Zealand. (Photo by Phil Walter/Getty Images)

Former Wallaby Morgan Turinui believes the Blues will go on to win Super Rugby Pacific this season after they overcame the Hurricanes 31-27 on Saturday in a potential preview of what “we’ll see in the final.”

With the top two teams in the competition going head-to-head deep into the regular season, whoever won would not only sit in first place but would go a long way to securing home-field advantage through the playoffs.

The Blues, who had their home crowd cheering them on at Auckland’s Eden Park, shot out of the blocks with Bryce Heem scoring inside the first five minutes to cap off what had been a dominant start from the hosts.

Video Spacer

Video Spacer

But the Hurricanes hit back through Brad Shields shortly after which set the tone for the enthralling battle. Both teams scored two tries each in both halves with the difference in the end being Harry Plummer’s accuracy off the goal-kicking tee.

The men from the nation’s capital had a chance to steal it at the death but replacement halfback Sam Nock was the hero for the Blues who held on for a four-point win. They’re now first on the ladder with only three games left before finals.

“You don’t say ‘Test match’ … but it was a benchmark Super Rugby match. It’s probably what we’ll see in the final I would’ve thought,” Turinui said on Stan Sports’ Between Two Posts.

“The Canes could have, possibly will think should have won that.

“Look at the quality across the park that played well.

“If you’re any other team in the competition, the other 10 teams even including the Chiefs and the Brumbies, you’re thinking well that’s a level we’re gonna have to get to if we’re going to trouble them.”

Match Summary

1
Penalty Goals
1
4
Tries
4
4
Conversions
2
0
Drop Goals
0
160
Carries
113
4
Line Breaks
5
7
Turnovers Lost
16
5
Turnovers Won
3

There seems to be a bit of daylight between the quartet of the Blues, Hurricanes, ACT Brumbies and Chiefs, and then the rest of the competition, on the back of the stellar work within the forwards.

Not only are their set pieces sound but all four of those teams are scoring tight-range tries. Players are burrowing over from the breakdown to cross for decisive scores week after week.

Panellist Stephen Hoiles, who played for the Wallabies and won a Super Rugby title with the Waratahs, explained in-depth for about a minute the importance of this “precision.”

Then, Turinui echoed those remarks by adding what these top “teams do for 80 minutes” that makes them such a force to be reckoned with in Super Rugby Pacific.

“The detail in the game from both of these teams,” Turinui began to explain. “Everyone’s got their three-man shape with their forward runners, (but) their runners are able to either find a weak shoulder or space but also get to fourth or fifth defender.

“If you’re the first forward and you’re opposite the third defender and you step in because of pressure, you’re not doing anything for your team. It’s just another phase – you don’t make the defenders move at all.

“Their deep clan, so a clean that goes maybe that legal metre past which makes it harder to fold.

“Their work at the attacking breakdown to cut a corner, not run around the tackle contest and not come in from directly behind… all those little things and the breakdown have never bn more important in Super Rugby.”

The Women's Rugby World Cup 2025 is coming to England.

Comments on RugbyPass

N
Nick 1 hours ago
Geoff Parling: 'Australian players are realising they can live with these Kiwis'

Great piece Nick, plenty to chew on. Loved this ‘biases’ line from Geoff, shows he is a thinker - “If you asked me for a shortlist of coaches who appealed to my biases, he would be on it.” I think Schmidt is towing a similar line to Rennie in regards to OS players, he is publicly saying he prefers local talent, but almost certainly will be fighting to have the likes of skelton in the team. Interesting to hear the backroom on the rebels and what a cockup that is, just when you think RA admin has hit rock bottom it digs deeper. Other bit that caught my eye was his skills focus on things like passing from 7s at the base of the lineout, great little details. but also scary that a SR level 8 didn’t know how to operate within a lineout - telling!

20 Go to comments
J
Jim Donken 2 hours ago
Geoff Parling: 'Australian players are realising they can live with these Kiwis'

Thoroughly enjoyed this thanks Nick. ‘The lineout starts on the ground…’ wish I’d thought of that line when discussing Will’s place in the Wallabies.

20 Go to comments
s
swivel 2 hours ago
The pressure is on Razor to find the next All Blacks No 6

Shannon Frizell’s second year is optional is how I heard it. Given nothing has been confirmed yet it gets more and more likely he signs to return next year. Cant wait to see Finau doing more work on Internal players.

29 Go to comments
S
Scott 3 hours ago
The pressure is on Razor to find the next All Blacks No 6

Blindside flankers should be hard hitting defenders, good lineout jumper with height, and a hard worker who hits and cleans rucks. If he can be a destructive ball carrier it’s a bonus but not a necessity. Samipeni Fineau and Cullen Grace are excellent at those core skills and my choice at blindside. Brad Shields is dismissed because he is 33 but not sure why that should be a consideration for this season. Shields too does these core roles well. Just don’t pick an 8 and shift him to 6 like the wingers on The Breakdown suggest, as if 6 and 8 are interchangeable. They are not. An 8 is first and foremost a dynamic ball carrier, not necessarily a destructive defender as a 6 should be. Devon Flanders and Akira Ioane are #8 s forced to play blindside because their teams have better options at 8 than them. Do not pick them at blindside

29 Go to comments
s
swivel 3 hours ago
Northampton nil Gloucester as they run up shock scoreline

Saints obviously didn’t get the memo, or needed an ego boost?

1 Go to comments
s
swivel 4 hours ago
Du'Plessis Kirifi: The challenge of coming off bench for 'special' Peter Lakai

Returning to the Chiefs would be another good change that could only put him into a better position to succeed in black

6 Go to comments
N
Nickers 5 hours ago
The pressure is on Razor to find the next All Blacks No 6

Simply outrageous and demonstrably false to say Finau’s tackle on Lynagh was “2 seconds late” In reality it was probably 0.5 seconds after he passed the ball. If you carry the ball at speed to within 5m of the defensive line you can expect to get tackled. Finau could have pulled out of it and not absolutely flattened him for sure, but there was going to be contact either way. He seems like a high risk selection at the moment, but there is no one else like him in NZ at the moment. His big tackles make the highlight reels but he is also a great athlete, very fast for such a big man, spent most of his days at lock so also very strong in the line out.

29 Go to comments
G
Greg 5 hours ago
The pressure is on Razor to find the next All Blacks No 6

Yes, Finau looks like the best option. Blackadder is not big enough for an international 6 - he should join the queue at 7. Frizzell had the power and heft and line-out height to play lock, so maybe that is where the ABs should be looking, not at a 7 who’s not big enough for 6, but at a lock who might have the agility to play 6, like Scott Barrett, or… Natai Ah Kuoi, who absolutely fits that bill, but seldom gets to play 6 because the Chiefs have so many loosies.

29 Go to comments
A
Andrew 5 hours ago
Du'Plessis Kirifi: The challenge of coming off bench for 'special' Peter Lakai

Paul Quinn was a National MP.

6 Go to comments
J
JD Kiwi 5 hours ago
The pressure is on Razor to find the next All Blacks No 6

No need to worry about losers’ mentality hysteria from Australia. Finau has all the attributes, I don't recall a high or no arms tackle from him, and his timing has been controlled very well since the round 3 Lynagh tackle. It's an easy decision for Razor, the only question is who should back him up from the bench. He can't be overworked like Squire was in his first full season.

29 Go to comments
T
Tom H 5 hours ago
The pressure is on Razor to find the next All Blacks No 6

“Reds coach Les Kiss saying later: “I think every player has the right to feel safe.” Maybe Rugby is the wrong sport for people who want to feel safe..?

29 Go to comments
J
Jasyn 6 hours ago
Baby Blacks remain focused with another ‘job to do’ at U20 Championship

Not sure what the context was, but the highlights showed one scrum against Aussie where the baby Blacks were going backwards at a pace. The pack has been the issue since 2017, so they might be in for another reality check soon. This tournament should really have been two rounds, would have learned a lot more.

1 Go to comments
J
Jasyn 6 hours ago
Du'Plessis Kirifi: The challenge of coming off bench for 'special' Peter Lakai

Peter Lakai has a ‘lot of size’? Since when? To Kirifi maybe. I think Laidlaw clearly saw he’s too small for 6 or 8, so plonked him at 7. Has potential to be Ardies understudy in black for 7.

6 Go to comments
E
Eric 6 hours ago
All Blacks captain Sam Cane to retire from Test rugby at the end of 2024

Dalton for skipper?

16 Go to comments
J
Jasyn 6 hours ago
Fissler Confidential: Ulster keen on NZ 10 as Shark departs English shores

Oh he's ‘Irish qualified’ isn't that convenient. If Ireland get any more Kiwis (and Aussie) in their backline they might need to run out in green and black kit soon. How is the supposed best rugby system in the world in need of trawling for journeyman Kiwi players?

2 Go to comments
J
Jasyn 6 hours ago
The pressure is on Razor to find the next All Blacks No 6

Callum Grace is playing well now that he's finally back in his best position. But given it was Razor who somehow thought Grace was dynamic enough to be a No8 when he's clearly not, Im not sure he’d backtrack on that. Finau is risky with his style, and there's almost no point picking Blackadder when he can’t stay on the field more than five minutes.

29 Go to comments
J
Jasyn 6 hours ago
Rob Penney issues public apology after latest Crusaders meltdown

The team on paper has more supposed ‘stars’ than a lot of the sides they’re losing to. They’ve got the Razor-blues and aren't playing for Penney. He should jump before he's pushed.

1 Go to comments
B
Bull Shark 8 hours ago
Clip of Louis Rees-Zammit beating defenders in NFL rookie camp sets tongues wagging

Proof. That if you lay dramatic instrumental hip hop music over a video of a skinny pale white kid running an unopposed zig zag on a training ground filled with rookies - it’ll look next-level epic!

13 Go to comments
f
finn 9 hours ago
Gloucester CEO's mixed response to calls for George Skivington sacking

If they win the challenge Cup then it will have all been worth it. If they don’t, then maybe he should go. Lots of ppl seem to think very highly of him as a coach, but maybe he would be better working under someone. Any top sides looking for forwards coaches rn?

1 Go to comments
B
Bret 10 hours ago
The pressure is on Razor to find the next All Blacks No 6

Jason Ryan knows his craft as forwards coach and I'm sure he’ll hold sway with Scott Robertson of who he feels worthy of selection…his credentials validated when he put a 7xcaps between them front row...Ethan, Samisoni and Lomax on Ellis Park…Go the AB's…

29 Go to comments
FEATURE
FEATURE Ben Youngs: 'The job description of a 9 has changed. Gibson-Park and Dupont are leading the evolution' Ben Youngs: 'The job description of a 9 has changed. Gibson-Park and Dupont are leading the evolution'
Search