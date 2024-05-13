Rob Penney issues public apology after latest Crusaders meltdown
Crusaders head coach Rob Penney has issued an apology following another disappointing defeat after his side lost 32-29 to the Highlanders at Forsyth Barr Stadium over the weekend.
After going into halftime trailing 26-14, All Blacks ace Sevu Reece scored for the Crusaders just after the restart but they didn’t score again for nearly 40 minutes, allowing the Highlanders to clinch the win.
This loss marked the Crusaders’ ninth defeat in eleven games for the 2024 season, surpassing their previous worst record set in 1996. Now ranked 11th, the Crusaders’ chances for playoff contention are looking decidedly slim.
The team’s continued unravelling is a sore point for fans and Penney directly addressed them after the loss. Sky Sports NZ commentator Justin Marshall attempted to comfort Penney in a pitch-side interview after the game, saying: “Keep your head up. The franchise and the people are certainly behind you and we appreciate your time.”
Penney didn’t attempt to spin the result, instead issuing an apology to the fans.
“Coming from you, that’s awesome, but there are some hurt boys in there. They’re not treating this lightly. We’ve had that week in, week out.
“The hurt’s there. The evidence just needs to be more obvious, for the supporters and the public to see that the boys are really willing to do what they need to do to get the outcome or the performance that we would love to have.
“I’d just apologise to everyone.”
Penney’s side must regroup for upcoming matches against the Brumbies, Blues, and Moana Pasifika on May 31.
Crusaders captain Scott Barrett – sidelined with a back issue – is unlikely to play in the upcoming match against the Brumbies in Canberra.
The red and blacks will also host the table-topping Blues and Moana Pasifika; who are tied with them in points but ahead due to more wins.
The playoff race is tight. Fijian Drua are leading the chase in eighth place, followed by the Western Force and the struggling Crusaders and Moana Pasifika, with Penney’s former club the Waratahs holding up the log in 12th.
Even if the Crusaders do make the playoffs, there are bound to be questions over Penney’s tenure at the side.
The mood from Saders fans on X around Penney is increasingly downbeat. “Rob Penney is lucky he’s managing a SR team and not a Top 14, Gallagher Premiership and URC. Rob Penney is lucky NZRU doesn’t like firing people,” wrote one fan, while another opined: ” I thought at the start of the year he gets a free pass in his first year having to follow in Razor’s footsteps but his results are so bad, how can they keep him?”
Comments on RugbyPass
Sam Cane is a superstar, someone New Zealand should be proud of. How unfair to always compare him to Richie, like saying Mother Theresa is ok, but she's no Jesus. Let's not forget, Sam started in 2012 around the time Richie was probably starting to think, this will be my last world cup cycle if you think he didn't have a big say in who the backup 7 would be and who was best to take over from him after 2015 then you don't understand how clever and forward thinking the man was. Sam Cane was Richie's choice, as apprentice and replacement. Not many people can say they are a better judg Anyone who understands rugby knows the loosies are a trio picked to complement each other, not 3 guys who score trys and make line breaks. No doubt Sam would love to be doing what Ardie does, that's not what was required of him. He had to hit rucks hard , force turnovers and tackle like an animal On defence, that's what he did.6 Go to comments
This article overlooks how the 9 position has developed to be a playmaker, which these 2 are both excellent at. Defences are so good now there is not the luxury of going 9 -> 10 on every play. Playing “off 9” as they say, has become very commonplace these days, but 10+ years ago you hardly saw this. Boiling the great modern 9s down to box kicking doesn’t do justice to how good the great ones have become. Dupont would be the first choice 10 in most teams in the world, JGP pops up in places you would never expect a 9 to be.19 Go to comments
The banning of the croc roll will make carrying the ball into contact far more risky, leading to more kicking, and the change to the Dupont law will mean forwards have to do far more running than they do now. As a result I think there will be a rise of smaller, more mobile forwards who are strong defenders and strong over the ball like Kirifi.3 Go to comments
What does the ownership of the club have to do with the poor performance of the team. It’s not as if he’s coaching them or in any way influencing the composition of the teams. I honestly don’t understand the comment.1 Go to comments
He knows his body is not up to the work load of international rugby. The fact that Cane only played only 27 of the 46 games the ABs played while he was officially captain is a telling statistic. And that excludes the time he had out with neck injury. He was never able to put a long enough body of work together to get back to his best without a new injury setting him back. He knows better than anyone that the problem will get worse, not better, given the same workload. Correct decision and good luck to him.6 Go to comments
With three clubs it's surely death by oligopoly!😂 I'll have a read later and get back to you.107 Go to comments
Nice article32 Go to comments
Surely they aren’t that short of 10s in the northern hemisphere?1 Go to comments
Best wishes to a true warrior who gave everything for his team and country. He was no McCaw but the closest we've had in recent years in terms putting his head into dark places, leading the defensive line and securing the attacking breakdown - the core roles of a modern open side. If only he could have played more tests under Foster and Plumtree with blindsides who fulfilled their core roles. 2027 was always going to be a long shot. Hopefully Papalii fulfils the promise of 2021 and late 2022 and/or Lakai turns out to be as good as he looks.6 Go to comments
Fair play to him. A lot of exciting talent coming up in the loose forward position, can’t wait to see the next generation.6 Go to comments
Sam wants to focus on his family and learning how to tackle legally…what’s Japanese for ‘bend at the waist’?6 Go to comments
Nice story1 Go to comments
There's a log jam at the moment of quality number sevens competing for an All Black jersey. I think Du Plessis Kirifi is certainly one of them and has now developed an accurate sharp and energetic game as compared to when he was first picked. Would love to see Billy Harmon get first dibs at the jersey (been outstanding in a struggling side for a few seasons now), as I believe we've seen enough of Papali'i to understand what he brings to the role. Lakai is young and will get his shot. Du Plessis would be a bolt off the bench but his lack of versatility may hinder his chances.3 Go to comments
Good Luck Sam, enjoy Japan.6 Go to comments
When Sth Africa had Joost and Honiball at 9 and 10 they were almost impenetrable in and around the ruck. Even Jonah couldn't make headway in those channels so they were very hard to get in behind. They had a fantastic side who played a fast, rugged style which won them the Tri Nations during that period. That side would beat their current mob of which I have no doubt.2 Go to comments
Awesome win by the NZ U20s. They were excellent in the 2nd half with some very patient and accurate phase play, a dominant scrum and decent lineout. Simpson controlled things very well at 10 and it was amazing to see the team maintain their composure and score points when he was in the sin bin for a very harsh yellow card.2 Go to comments
come on Toulouse1 Go to comments
Not unless the cartels get interested in rugby like they did w football1 Go to comments
Yes Dobbo, you were absolute crap. Start respecting the ball and possession. If you played rugby instead of basketball against the Ospreys, you would have been n the top two now, not fifth! If you attractively and entertainingly throw the ball around for 80 minutes and lose, WE DON’T FKN ENJOY IT!1 Go to comments
We need a system of transfer fees. A club shouldn’t just get to sign Will Harrison when he’s been funded in NSW his entire rugby life because they have more money.107 Go to comments