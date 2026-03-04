Northern Edition
Released Pumas Sevens quintet lighting up Super Rugby Americas

SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE - APRIL 06: Tobias Wade #7 of Argentina scores a try against Jeremy Trevithick #6 of Spain during the men's 3rd place playoff match on day two of the HSBC SVNS Singapore at the National Stadium on April 06, 2025 in Singapore. (Photo by Yong Teck Lim/Getty Images)

Argentina’s success on the HSBC SVNS World Series stage is rubbing off on the South American game, with five of their stars released to join their Super Rugby Americas sides, already making their presence felt across the competition.

The Pumas Sevens program has undergone rapid change over the last three years. The men’s side have topped the league in the last two years, while the women’s side currently leads the SVNS 2 competition, and are on the verge of joining the men in the World Series.

The men’s side has brought in new blood for the 2025-26 series in Eliseo Morales, Sebastián Dubuc, Valentín Maldonado, Martiniano Arrieta and Juan Batac.

Maldonado is a recent U20s graduate, while Dubuc and Batac were among the Argentine’s most impressive stars at the Pan American games.

Arrieta earned four Super Rugby Americas caps for new side Tarucas in 2025, the winger also scoring a try against New Zealand U20s before injury sidelined him for the World Championship.

All five debutants have retained their positions in the side, having been named in Los Pumas Sevens squad for the final fortnight of the regular season in Vancouver and New York.

However, the cross-pollination between the Pumas Sevens program and its new fifteens competition is set to grow in 2026, with five more players released to join three of Argentina’s franchises.

Tobias Wade, Alejo Lavayen and Agustin Fraga are set to link up with Buenos Aires’ side Pampas XV, while Tomas Elizalde will join Tarucas and Facundo Pueyrredon in the lineup for Dogos XV.

Wade has already impressed for Pampas, starring in their two-point loss against the Dogos XV and being named in the team of the week, while Lavayen and Fraga have transitioned into the longer format in scrumhalf and centre, respectively.

In addition to Sevens, Wade and Fraga have also been on the radar of the national side, being called into training camps by Los Pumas coach Felipe Contepomi.

Elizalde, meanwhile, has started on the wing for Tarucas, building a regular partnership with Pumas centre Matías Orlando.

Pueyrredon has linked up on the wing with former Benneton star Giuliano Avaca, Jaguares alumni Agustín Segura and recent Pumas debutant Faustino Sánchez Valarolo, who played against the British & Irish Lions and Uruguay in 2025.

Argentina will face a difficult pool campaign in the Vancouver SVNS as they look to try and mount a late charge in the final fortnight, drawing Fiji, Australia and France in Pool B.

Breanne Nicholas: 'I’m really trying to embrace the milestone'

INTERVIEW

'I missed the South African sunshine too much': Catha Jacobs on her full circle moment

'We still want to be more consistent': Hernández expecting more from Spain

Argentina looking to 'finish gaining confidence' in North America

M
MT 4 days ago

Its becoming a good competition and breeding ground for emerging Argentinian talent.

LONG READ

Mick Cleary: 'Just get out there and give it a go. That’s all England expects.'

A first ever loss to Italy after 35 years of fixtures has left England bereft and in search of leadership and clarity. Next stop, Paris.

9
LONG READ

Six Nations analysis: How France's Grand Slam chasers were beaten black and bleu at Murrayfield

Seemingly streets ahead of the rest, unbeaten France were put to the sword by Gregor Townsend's ultra-accurate and ruthless Scotland.

128
LONG READ

The challenge that awaits new All Blacks coach Dave Rennie

The surroundings that await the new All Blacks coach is very different to the one Scott Robertson inherited two years ago

33

Comments on RugbyPass

S
SB 4 minutes ago
Six Nations analysis: How France's Grand Slam chasers were beaten black and bleu at Murrayfield

I’ve seen him getting pinged so much at scrum time with Racing this season. Although in fairness, he is also playing a lot.

127 Go to comments
K
Karlos G 5 minutes ago
David Havili on All Blacks reset: ‘You're trying to get noticed'

I like Rennies comments bout players earning the right, the proof will be in the pudding come selection time, but l wonder if the sponsorship that features players(some out of form) and being part of the leadership group will influence things🤔

Sometimes l think they should do away with a leadership group and have just a captain and vice captain that way they don't feel so compelled to play players that might not be at their best!



...

2 Go to comments
J
JD Kiwi 6 minutes ago
Six Nations analysis: How France's Grand Slam chasers were beaten black and bleu at Murrayfield



Can this French team win a RWC?

Interesting fact courtesy of Keo and Zels… France have won just 9% or 4/45 away games against Australia, NZ and SA in the pro era (Cape Town 01, Joberg 06, Dunedin 09, Melbourne 21.) It's over 40% at home.



...

127 Go to comments
S
SB 6 minutes ago
Six Nations analysis: How France's Grand Slam chasers were beaten black and bleu at Murrayfield

It’s because La Rochelle have about 20 players out 😂

127 Go to comments
S
SB 7 minutes ago
Six Nations analysis: How France's Grand Slam chasers were beaten black and bleu at Murrayfield

FPRO should’ve definitely done something about it.

127 Go to comments
S
SB 9 minutes ago
Six Nations analysis: How France's Grand Slam chasers were beaten black and bleu at Murrayfield

Yes, it’s always easy to say after the fact but I think Galthié will make this takeaway from the match. Unfortunately Flament couldn’t start because he had a niggle at the beginning of the week but I fully expect him to be back in the number 4 jersey against England.

127 Go to comments
J
John 9 minutes ago
Aussie Super Rugby takes: Force struggle in Dunedin, big blow for Waratahs

Cheers for the comment Rabble. I agree re officiating of McReight but I feel like this is now a pattern, he is being taken out of the game a lot. Slipper was a heat-seeking missile on Saturday night, whenever McReight was near the breakdown Slips thumped him.

2 Go to comments
S
SB 11 minutes ago
Six Nations analysis: How France's Grand Slam chasers were beaten black and bleu at Murrayfield

That try shouldn’t have stood by the way, it was clearly touched by White forward and should’ve been called back for a French scrum. You could see with the way the ball was spinning towards Steyn, I’m surprised the TMO didn’t spot this.

127 Go to comments
f
frandinand 12 minutes ago
Six Nations analysis: How France's Grand Slam chasers were beaten black and bleu at Murrayfield

Bothwicks downward trajectory has been the fastest. From touting his team as joint favourites to being in contention for the wooden spoon.

That is almost falling of the precipice.



...

127 Go to comments
S
SB 13 minutes ago
Six Nations analysis: How France's Grand Slam chasers were beaten black and bleu at Murrayfield

To start ahead of the captain? That would be crazy. Although I must say Serin has been in top form and I’m so happy to see him back in the national team. It would be nice to see him get some more minutes.

127 Go to comments
S
SB 16 minutes ago
Six Nations analysis: How France's Grand Slam chasers were beaten black and bleu at Murrayfield

Although they were somewhat fortunate to beat Wales, Stockdale’s pass was very clearly forward on the final try.

127 Go to comments
f
frandinand 16 minutes ago
Six Nations analysis: How France's Grand Slam chasers were beaten black and bleu at Murrayfield

It has to be a real blot on the TMOs record. Missing that blatant a foul in a vital test. He's lucky it didn't have a bearing on the result though it may effect final placings.

127 Go to comments
S
SB 17 minutes ago
What Du'Plessis Kirifi made of Dave Rennie's 'no loyalties' comment

Curious to see if he’s picked at all.

1 Go to comments
f
frandinand 19 minutes ago
Six Nations analysis: How France's Grand Slam chasers were beaten black and bleu at Murrayfield

Sorry JD. Dunedin is a beautiful city but not a patch on Edinburgh. Have you not been there.

127 Go to comments
R
Rugby3 26 minutes ago
Six Nations analysis: How France's Grand Slam chasers were beaten black and bleu at Murrayfield

It’s nice to see Wales looking a bit more like a Welsh team again, with some passion.

127 Go to comments
W
WJ 31 minutes ago
Wallabies winger leads as three Australians top POTY charts

Interesting that the points were NSW 13 HUR 17 but the game was NSW 19 HUR 59.

1 Go to comments
f
frandinand 31 minutes ago
Six Nations analysis: How France's Grand Slam chasers were beaten black and bleu at Murrayfield

Many thanks for this great answer. It will be fascinating for me to compare it with Nics when it is published.

There is an old saying in golf that every shot is a joy to someone and I know it won't be making you happy but England's form this 6N is a joy to this Scot. Never in my wildest dreams did I think we would be joint leaders after four rounds.



...

127 Go to comments
B
BH 38 minutes ago
The challenge that awaits new All Blacks coach Dave Rennie

Rennie did beat the mighty Springboks 3 out of 4 games though. And he had a lot of close losses. It’s not like the Wallabies were thrashed or dominated like they were with Eddie Jones’ 2023 World Cup run.

33 Go to comments
B
BH 39 minutes ago
The challenge that awaits new All Blacks coach Dave Rennie

Razor kept touching his hair because he has a comb over that is covering up his receding hairline.

I didn’t like Razor’s word salads either. And he made a really bad mistake by telling Gregor Paul that his assistants did most of the coaching, and then when Gregor wrote about it, Razor bailed him up in the hotel hallway afterwards about it.



...

33 Go to comments
P
PMcD 41 minutes ago
Six Nations analysis: How France's Grand Slam chasers were beaten black and bleu at Murrayfield

I think it’s 4 things all merging together;

1) Wigglesworth taking over defence. They played the Sarries/Sale defence system in the Autumn and we haven’t had the same line speed and togetherness this 6N’s (starting Pepper/Underhill who don’t play in this system at Bath).



...

127 Go to comments
