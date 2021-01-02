6:18am, 02 January 2021

Harlequins and Worcester have split their points following their abandoned match, with Warriors getting four points and the win and Quins two.

ADVERTISEMENT

Harlequins were not able to fulfil their Gallagher Premiership fixture against Worcester Warriors, scheduled for New Year’s Day, and the Premiership split the points according to their new Covid-19 points system that was agreed in November.

A statement reads: “The match was cancelled after Harlequins returned one positives test in this week’s round of PCR testing. In addition, since testing took place on Monday 28 December, Harlequins had 13 players self-isolating, of which four are front row players. This meant that Harlequins were unable to fulfil a fixture as a result of Covid-19, and the match was cancelled.

Goodbye 2020:

Premiership Regulations state that: “In the interests of safety each team playing in the Premiership must have at least six (6) fit and able players in the squad who can play at hooker, tighthead prop and loosehead prop who are suitably trained and experienced to ensure that on the first occasion that a replacement in any front row position is required (whether due to injury or consequent to a Player(s) being temporarily suspended or ordered off) the team can continue to play safely with contested scrums. In the event that a Club is unable to field those six players, the Match shall be cancelled.”

A Premiership Rugby spokesperson said: “Following Harlequins’ inability to fulfil their Gallagher Premiership Rugby Round Five fixture against Worcester Warriors as a result of Covid-19, Warriors have been awarded the win and four league points. Harlequins shall be deemed to have lost the match but awarded two league points. The match score shall be recorded as 0–0.

“It is crucial that every team has six fit and able players in the squad who can play in the front row. Anything else would risk and health and safety of the players.”