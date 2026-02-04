No CEO, no head coach, but the All Blacks can fire pot shots at Australia
Thank goodness New Zealand Rugby (NZR) is in such good heart.
No All Blacks coach, no chief executive, no chief financial officer, no chief commercial officer, no head of high performance, no worries.
You and I might want to have recruited those people by now. In the case of the chief executive particularly, there’s been months to get that done.
But, no. Because the good ship NZR is sailing along so smoothly, the priority this week has been to sledge Australia for scheduling a clash with Hong Kong China.
My memory fails me a bit these days. Things that happened yesterday draw a blank, while I can vividly remember being at a mate’s place to watch New Zealand play Italy in the opening match of the 1987 Rugby World Cup.
Don’t ask me who has kicked off all subsequent tournaments, because I have no idea.
That’s because it doesn’t really matter.
I can rattle you off all the finalists from 1987 in sequential order, but none of the opening matches I’m afraid.
Rightly or wrongly, I’m mostly looking forward to the knockout games at the 2027 Rugby World Cup. Quite eagerly, in actual fact.
On that score, I can’t say I feel cheated that Australia and Hong Kong China are playing the first game of the tournament, in Perth. Good luck to both of them.
I hope it’s a stunning spectacle and the host nation is good enough to win. There’d be egg on a few faces if the Wallabies weren’t.
Australia historically does these types of events so well. The way the wider public supported the 2003 Rugby World Cup was stunning and created a real festival atmosphere.
It genuinely felt, for instance, like all of Tasmania adopted one team or the other when Romania met Namibia in Launceston. Now, I imagine Hong Kong China won’t be the sentimental favourite when they play Australia, but their deeds will be cheered and celebrated nonetheless.
World Cups are ultimately about the victors, but it’s the smaller nations that help create the real feeling of it being a celebration of rugby. To me, booing the scheduling of Australia against Hong Kong China is kind of like booing Christmas.
And, as I say, no-one will care that it kicked off the tournament by the time we get to the final in Sydney.
Trans-Tasman banter has long been a staple of the New Zealand and Australian diet and something we all enjoy. It’s just that timing is everything in sport.
In this instance, the timing of the since-deleted post from the All Blacks’ Instagram account was off. The good folk at NZR simply aren’t in a position to be telling anyone how to handle their business right now.
I’d be looking to have hired a few key staff and won the actual tournament before I accused another nation of trying to duck a fight.
But maybe that’s just me.
Fair enough article. I’ve had enough of the BS the NZR are dealing up or no doing anything. Although I was scatching my head at times as far as where the ABs were at & their inconsistent play. But 74% success rate must say something better than let’s sack him. If players are having a problem, then like any work place, it should try to be dealt with in-house before anything else, did that happen. Are the players being precious & should they have been challenged? To me there’s something not right.
Akl & ABs supporter.
It's more than likely some smart arse individual/s who believed they had the mandate to abuse the NZR Instagram platform to make such a shocking comment.
Australia as hosts will organize the schedule that suits them while upholding an emerging ethos of growing the global game. The appear to have the political/commercial power to hold that position:
1. Australia believe an opening match ahead of the vital clash with NZ best suits their chances in the tournament and in building excitement and engaging their support base. In the worst case scenario a W-L in the first two games is preferable to a L-W.
2. NZ preference is always to have their hardest pool match on the first weekend. They can prepare in advance for this match and then put more focus on the knock outs. This was the case in 2015; 2019 and 2023. Australia have refused to play into their hands. This is a sign of Australian strenght and may be a sign of waning NZ power to influence these matters. We can assume there was serious NZ lobbying behind the scenes.
3. Giving a minnow a share of the opening night spotlight is a good thing.
I don’t see how a minnow getting thrashed by 100+ points on the opening night is good for anybody.
The real reason behind the scheduling is gate takings. The Perth stadium was smaller than the Sydney stadium, so organisers thought they could fill the Perth stadium, by nature of it being the opening night. While using the AB blockbuster to fill the larger stadium a week later. There’s nothing more to it.
So there are greater revenues, but the value for fans is massively decreased by putting on such a flop on night one. Short-term thinking reigns once again.
SA vs Aus in ‘95 was a cracker of an opener!
So all is well for the good ship NZR at this stage?? Unfortunately like the Titanic they are ill prepared for the icebergs that lie ahead.
Do they even have any life boats?
It is called deflection. They are studiously trying to avoid the elephant in the room. They were already in disarray, and Kirk’s knee jerk decision has put further coals on the fire.
Speak for yourself. The 2007 opening match between France and Argentina cemented rugby as the only sport I would ever truly care about for me. I agree that the opening match isn’t usually a blockbuster and I’m totally fine with this, but Chile at least might have provided something to cheer about.
The opening match used to be between the holders and the hosts. Somewhere along the line they stopped doing this for some reason.
Out of touch journalist fails to understand how social media works, and felt the need to look like a fool with an article no one asked for.
So the “brilliant” minds behind NZ rugby are supposed to act like a petty teenager on social media … seems like their social media team are the fools here 😆
Correct, just you.