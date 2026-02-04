Northern Edition
The Hurricanes game from the Savea brothers that inspired Peter Lakai

Peter Lakai of the Hurricanes charges towards the tryline to score during the round six Super Rugby Pacific match between Highlanders and Hurricanes at Forsyth Barr Stadium, on March 30, 2024, in Dunedin, New Zealand. (Photo by Joe Allison/Getty Images)

One of Peter Lakai’s earliest childhood memories took place on April 6, 2013.

Then 10-year-old Lakai was among 8,966 spectators who watched the Hurricanes beat the Waratahs 41-29 at Westpac Stadium in Wellington.

All Blacks winger Julian Savea scored two tries for the Hurricanes, while Beauden Barrett added 21 points. Wallabies fullback Israel Folau scored for the visitors.

Wide-eyed Lakai was captivated by the spectacle, but it wasn’t an All Black at that time who proved to be the most endearing talent on display.

“Young Ardie Savea. He was awesome. It was surreal to see all those All Blacks and Wallabies in person for the first time,” Lakai told RugbyPass.

Fast forward a dozen years, and Lakai is a key part of the All Blacks loose forward trio alongside centurion and semi-regular captain Ardie Savea.

“The way Ardie leads through his actions is so influential. He’s easy to follow. Scott Barrett is similar. Both are really confident in their roles,” Lakai observed.

Lakai played a full 80 minutes in three of the four All Blacks Grand Slam tour Tests. Gritty wins against Ireland (26-13) and Scotland (25-17) were offset by a heavy 33-19 defeat to England, despite an exceptional display by Lakai. Capped eight times, Lakai uniquely covers all three loose forward positions.

“There’s not much difference between the positions. It’s easy to get the hang of it if your head is screwed on. Eight and six are more involved in the set pieces, whereas seven is free to roam wider and can be a greater presence at the ruck,” Lakai surmised.

“It was a good experience to play more minutes on my second end-of-year tour. Ireland and Scotland were won in challenging conditions in front of a big crowd, which was awesome. England was a bit disappointing.”

The loss to England might have been the most crucial setback in coach Scott Robertson’s tenure, leading to his job loss. What went wrong for the All Blacks?

“Discipline. We got our tails up early and then a couple of drop kicks from George Ford narrowed the margin before halftime. In the second half, we had an early yellow card and allowed England too many entries into our 22. If you let a team like England in too often, they’re bound to score. I hope we see them later this season.”

Lakai’s immediate focus is Super Rugby Pacific, which for the Hurricanes starts after a first-round bye on February 20 in Wellington against Moana Pasifika.

Lakai has played 37 matches for the franchise, scoring 8 tries and winning 25 matches. The Hurricanes topped the round robin in 2024 before falling to the Chiefs in a home semi-final. Last year, they fell to the Brumbies for the third time in four seasons in the quarter-finals.

“We have a game plan we believe works. We just need to be more ruthless, especially if we make the playoffs. The Brumbies have knocked us out the same way for a couple of years, so we need to make sure we win big moments,” Lakai observed.

“We’re an experienced group. A lot of the boys are back, and some of the new guys have been training for 11 weeks. I’m excited.”

Lakai grew up in Taita and played his junior rugby for Stokes Valley and Avalon. His older brother, Elijah, is an outside back for Avalon, and his mum, Saline, is a social support worker.

He attended St Patrick’s College, Silverstream. In 2017, he was part of the Silverstream Under-15 team that went 18-0 and won both the Wellington and Hurricanes Secondary Schools’ titles. In the later tournament, Silverstream beat St Peter’s College, Auckland, 31-11 in the final. Lakai was named MVP.

In 2018, he was injury cover in the First XV, which won 16 of 18 games, including the Wellington Premier I championship, and all six traditional fixtures.

He secured a permanent spot in the First XV over the next two years, but it wasn’t always smooth sailing. Silverstream lost two Premier I finals against Scots College, and Lakai wasn’t selected for any national representative teams, despite being co-captain with fellow Hurricane Riley Higgins.

Lakai proved to be so explosive for Petone in Wellington club rugby that his representative prospects soared, earning him a spot in the unbeaten New Zealand Under-20s in 2022—the same year he debuted for the Wellington Lions, with whom he has played 36 games and achieved 30 wins, including the 2022 NPC final against Canterbury.

Lakai made his debut for the All Blacks in a 64-19 win over Japan in Tokyo in 2024.

“The biggest change in my life since becoming an All Black is just how big the All Black brand is. Everyone knows who you are. When I’m at the supermarket, I get that look. I’m a bit shy, but being an All Black is a privilege,” Lakai said.

Lakai will sit out the Hurricanes’ pre-season fixtures against the Blues and Chiefs with a minor calf injury. He will likely be available for the Hurricanes’ first match of the regular season against Moana Pasifika on February 20 in Wellington.

 

Comments on RugbyPass

a
aO 16 minutes ago
France blow Ireland away to start Six Nations title defence in style

That has been the culture so far, except for the likes of Pollock and couple of others mainly the English have been. guilty

100 Go to comments
J
John H 16 minutes ago
All Blacks duo ink new two-year deals with Chiefs

With these 2 becoming All Blacks it does make you wonder what Razor and Assistants were on. Carter not really a international wing, either is Sevu Reece any more.

PParker may get there, but needs to be more dominant.



...

2 Go to comments
M
Mzilikazi 20 minutes ago
The times are changing, and some Six Nations teams may be left behind

C’mon Ed, just read the articles and treat them in a kinder spirit. I don’t enjoy the “cheap shots”

60 Go to comments
N
NB 32 minutes ago
The times are changing, and some Six Nations teams may be left behind

He’s always rode shotgun with JVG I think?

60 Go to comments
N
NB 33 minutes ago
The times are changing, and some Six Nations teams may be left behind

One of the little ironies is that Scotland might look to be the most natural to take Ireland’s place in the top three, but they tend to build even more rucks per game and kick even less - bottom of the curent table with a mere 30 kicks after round one! So that prob will not happen…

60 Go to comments
N
NB 35 minutes ago
The times are changing, and some Six Nations teams may be left behind

A good way to view it P. A friend of mine who saw the Twickenham game live said there swathes of the game where the crowd went very quiet watching all the kick-tennis.

England kicked 42 times, Wales 38 for a total of around 2500 metres. Crazy.



...

60 Go to comments
P
PMcD 36 minutes ago
The times are changing, and some Six Nations teams may be left behind

Aki & Lowe have already gone, Furlong has been missing for some time and I think wear and tear is catching up on VdF as he’s not at the same pace as these new breed of youngsters and has an awful lot of mileage on the clock.

60 Go to comments
E
Ed the Duck 37 minutes ago
The times are changing, and some Six Nations teams may be left behind

They can win the occasional away game but there won’t be many of those at Twickenham or paris for a while. They are no longer dining at the top table and that’s been very clear for a while now.

60 Go to comments
N
NB 38 minutes ago
The times are changing, and some Six Nations teams may be left behind

I think the post-Lions effect is a big factor as stated in the first preview P.

19 Irishmen were involved in that tour, some are already broken, others might not look broken now but they are all prob close to it. Add that to the factors in the article and you have a problem.



...

60 Go to comments
P
PMcD 39 minutes ago
The times are changing, and some Six Nations teams may be left behind

I think J.P Ferreira was JvG’s best signing, then TdT, then Russell. That’s how big an impact he has made.

Took us from the worst defence in the league to the best in 2 seasons.



...

60 Go to comments
P
PMcD 43 minutes ago
The times are changing, and some Six Nations teams may be left behind

It was my first experience of “Water Rugby” but whilst a novel concept, I would much prefer some ball in hand rugby, with movement and pace.

I understand why they are kicking it so much but it’s not exactly easy on the eye for the fans.



...

60 Go to comments
N
NB 45 minutes ago
The times are changing, and some Six Nations teams may be left behind

He always had the attitude GVF, just lacked the experience - and he had to wait a long time in line with ROG at the helm! It took him about three seasons ot become the established starter at #10.

60 Go to comments
N
NB 47 minutes ago
The times are changing, and some Six Nations teams may be left behind

It is an opportunity although it hardly ever looks or feels like it. It will be a real test of Farrell’s mettle now, and that of the other coaches, and Italy will not be easy.

60 Go to comments
N
NB 49 minutes ago
The times are changing, and some Six Nations teams may be left behind

I reckon at least two or maybe three of those you mention are all but done. And there are guys like Porter, McCarthy, Baird, Edogbo, Furlong, Henshaw, Hansen [eventually] and Keenan to be added. But the selection process shd gather pace from now on - they need to find reps for some of the older guys post-haste…

60 Go to comments
N
NB 52 minutes ago
The times are changing, and some Six Nations teams may be left behind

I doubt he wants to coach a diff system P. And there are not too many other coaches who know how to coach it this level, maybe only Nienaber and Felix Jones and poss J.P. Ferreira?

60 Go to comments
N
NB 54 minutes ago
The times are changing, and some Six Nations teams may be left behind

And only set 58 rucks P. Great performance by them but is this really the direction of travel we want the game to follow?

60 Go to comments
N
NB 55 minutes ago
The times are changing, and some Six Nations teams may be left behind

When you see a guy like Freddie Steward being wrangled off the catch as a defender with no real attempt to do anything but spoil by the chaser, that is not the execution of a ‘skill’ but it is now getting a reward. Im have little we’ll see a 100-kick game or close to it by the end of the comp😲

60 Go to comments
N
NB 57 minutes ago
The times are changing, and some Six Nations teams may be left behind

There was a nasty incident in the Eng Wales matche when Freddie Steward got poleaxed in an aerial challenge early on. He is 6’5 and about 105 kilos but he was deceimated and it looked dangerous.

Kicks in round one ranged from 30 [Scotland] to 42 [England] and that trend will not only continue, it will get worse.



...

60 Go to comments
P
PMcD 59 minutes ago
The times are changing, and some Six Nations teams may be left behind

NB - Given most teams attack for about 20 mins per game, this basically suggests we are seeing a team kick 30-40 times per game within the 20 mins of attacking time, so we are basically seeing a kick every 30-45 seconds of attack play . . . . That’s nuts!!

60 Go to comments
f
fl 1 hour ago
The times are changing, and some Six Nations teams may be left behind

“The law should be you can only kick from your own 22”

This probably makes a lot of sense if you only watch the highlights and never a full match.



...

60 Go to comments
