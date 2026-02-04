Bok double World Cup winner Faf de Klerk tipped for French move

Perpignan Président François Rivière believes his club are the favourites to sign veteran Springbok Faf De Klerk when his contract with Japan Rugby League One side Yokohama Canon Eagles runs out later this year.

De Klerk, 34, has spent the last four years playing in Japan and has been attracting interest from Pau, as well as Perpignan, who are 18 points away from safety at the foot of the Top 14 table.

Perpignan are willing to splash out on a big name because they have got three scrum-halves, Tom Ecochard, James Hall and Gela Aprasidze, all in the final six months of their current deals.

But Rivière believes that they might be outpriced in the race to sign De Klerk, who was part of the Springboks’ World Cup-winning squads in 2019 and 2023, so they are looking into other options.

Speaking on the ‘100% USAP’ show on France Bleu, he said, “We don’t know. He’s in Japan, he’s nearing the end of his career, he’s 35. He’s not cheap. I think he’s the frontrunner.

“But I believe that between now and tomorrow, Laurent Labit will meet with other players for that position. Personally, I’m pleased to see that USAP has once again become a team that attracts players, and I like that.

“I saw proof of that with Sevu Reece. Who would have imagined him at USAP a year ago? Nobody would have believed it. So, USAP has once again become a club that attracts players on the sporting front.

“The region has always been attractive. It’s a great place to live. But what’s new is that the club has once again become very appealing on the sporting front. Furthermore, the players are reassured by the USAP’s management.

“There’s no constant turnover of directors. The launch of the new training centre is reassuring. The players are well-informed, and they feel reassured. The financial situation is very well managed at USAP,” he said.