Northern Edition
Select Edition
Northern Northern
Southern Southern
Global Global
New Zealand New Zealand
France France
36 - 14
FT
10 - 36
FT
U20
19 - 16
FT
U20
18 - 15
FT
48 - 7
FT
50 - 21
FT
U20
38 - 38
FT
HSBC SVNS 2026
Perth
Thursday
14:00
International

Patrick Tuipulotu: Razor's exit sends 'cutthroat' reminder to All Blacks

Patrick Tuipulotu of New Zealand speaks to Scott Robertson Head Coach of New Zealand All Blacks during the Rugby Championship 2025 match between Argentina Pumas and New Zealand All Blacks at Mario Alberto Kempes Stadium on August 16, 2025 in Cordoba, Argentina. (Photo by Marcos Brindicci/Getty Images)

It’s a cutthroat, high-performance world for the All Blacks, a fact made chillingly clear by Scott Robertson’s dismissal, and one that has clearly reverberated throughout the player group.

ADVERTISEMENT

For veteran lock Patrick Tuipulotu, the news of Robertson’s departure has left an interim leadership gap that needs to be filled, and he sees the players as the most appropriate candidates to step up.

It remains unclear how long the appointment process for the new head coach will take, but a precedent has been set that extends beyond the coaching group, says Tuipulotu.

VIDEO

“There’s indecision at the moment, especially with the head coach vacancy. I suppose it’s a chance for the players to step up and keep the group gelled,” the 33-year-old told reporters at the 2026 Super Rugby Pacific season launch in Auckland.

“There’s a lot of unknown. It’s interesting times. For myself, not knowing what’s going to happen is the uneasy bit.

“However, in this day and age, high-performance sport is really cut-throat, and this just shows how cut-throat it is. It just means we need to be on our game a bit more.”

Related

Senior All Blacks duo come out in defence of 'scapegoat' Savea

All Blacks veterans Patrick Tuipulotu and Codie Taylor say they're disappointed to see Ardie Savea taking heat in the wake of Scott Robertson's departure from the team, calling the vice-captain's treatment "totally unfair".

Read Now

The Blues captain says an All Blacks team Zoom call shortly after Robertson’s exit was confirmed provided some clarity on the situation and re-centred the players on the immediate task at hand, the Super Rugby season.

ADVERTISEMENT

In the meantime, New Zealand Rugby will continue its work behind the scenes, as it did over the summer period with the now infamous, and still mysterious, 2025 season review.

When asked whether he thought change was needed in the All Blacks coaching group, Tuipulotu answered “yes and no.”

“There are always chances for improvement, and I probably felt improvement was needed. It’s hard to say because I was at home during the end-of-year tour, so I’m unsure how the dynamics were and couldn’t speak on that.”

While Blues head coach Vern Cotter has ruled himself out of the race with his recently announced two-year Reds deal, several big-name contenders remain.

ADVERTISEMENT

“There’s a list there, but none of us know who’s on the shortlist,” Tuipulotu said. “We were asked what we want in a coach, personally, and I think that was delivered to a panel.”

Recommended

Ian Foster is not the answer while NZR need to decide the fate of seven All Blacks

OPINION

Matatu announce Blair Baxter as new Super Rugby Aupiki head coach

Alex Mann braced for 'interesting battle' with 'niggly' Henry Pollock

Can the All Blacks navigate their way past old enemies to win the World Cup?

FEATURED


Watch all the upcoming SVNS action for FREE on RPTV!
*Available live in select territories

ADVERTISEMENT
Play Video
LIVE

{{item.title}}

Trending on RugbyPass

1

Four players added to England squad as Borthwick fills injury gaps

2

France star withdrawn from squad ahead of Wales trip

3
3

12-year wait ended as major World Ranking change lands

24
4

England blow: Immanuel Feyi-Waboso set to miss entire Six Nations

8
5

Springbok Kurt-Lee Arendse to leave South Africa once again

6

Steve Borthwick injury update suggests Calcutta Cup selection dilemma

9
7

Finger of blame pointed at South African in Ireland loss to France

81
8

England player ratings vs Wales | 2026 Guinness Men’s Six Nations

18

Comments

7 Comments
H
Hammer Head 5 days ago

The list is two deep. Joseph or Rennie as Head Coach.


Although the media wants us to start talking about assistants like Foster and even Hansen.


I think the catastrophic error NZ rugby is making is that they are potentially building a coaching team around the players.


Whereas, as far as I’m concerned, the team should be built around the head coach who is responsible for:


1. Setting a playing strategy for the short, medium and long term;


2. Setting a strategy based on the Human Resources, strength and weaknesses of the players available from the national structures.


3. Selecting players, combinations of players based on the above strategies.


4. Developing the coaching team around all of the above.


5. Developing a winning culture within the team and coaching group.


These are just a few things that the head coach is responsible for. The biggest job of any other person in the team.


The players are not the most important cog, in some respects you may have players dropped or excluded because they don’t fit the strategy or the attainment of the above points.


How many times have we seen great coaches become legendary coaches for taking a seemingly average bunch of players to extreme heights?


There are TWO problems facing the ABs now:


1. Which coach is going to be able to pull all of the above off to win a World Cup in 20 months?


2. Despite having very good players at his disposal when he gets the job, will the players pull their weight and support the new coach given that they have been elevated to a status of being more important than the coach?


Tough times boys and girls.


And I can’t help but say “told you so” when Foster was swapped for the woefully inexperienced Razor.


There was an exodus of IP, structures and culture that Razor (with no international experience) had to rebuild whilst achieving a win rate of 80%.


Perhaps the ABs will surprise us all. But I wouldn’t bet my house on it.


Of course it has been done before. But all that fact does is confirm just how great that coach is!

S
SB 5 days ago

When asked whether he thought change was needed in the All Blacks coaching group, Tuipulotu answered “yes and no.”

Excellent non committal and media trained answer.

T
TT 4 days ago

Non- committal??

Unlike other ABs avoiding the answer all together… he actually risked a ‘neck out there’ ‘yes’,

ie

therefore screaming loud & clear YES there were problems.


Nothing uncommitted about that, including the risk to his current AB career speaking out.

Load More Comments

Join free and tell us what you really think!

Sign up for free
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest Long Reads

LONG READ

How new-look France trumped same old Ireland in Six Nations opener

Fabien Galthie's Bordeaux-infused attack and renewed aerial focus exposed pressing issues Andy Farrell has yet to solve.

355
LONG READ

Three Ireland players with huge World Cup questions to answer after Paris pummelling

Ireland weren't expected to beat France but the manner of their defeat was alarming and serious questions now need to be asked in selection

19
LONG READ

Calum MacRae: 'Tommaso Menoncello is the best athlete I've coached but Finn Russell will be the difference'

Benetton's Scottish coach runs an analytical eye over the Six Nations clash in Rome, and the differences between rugby in Italy and Scotland.

Comments on RugbyPass

c
cw 17 minutes ago
How new-look France trumped same old Ireland in Six Nations opener

These are interesting stats. I am still puzzled based on what we have seen of Ireland over the last 4-5 years down here. They may well have scored less, but they could cut up opposition through the backs when needed. I just did not sense that against France.

355 Go to comments
c
cw 23 minutes ago
How new-look France trumped same old Ireland in Six Nations opener

For sure.

355 Go to comments
N
NB 23 minutes ago
How new-look France trumped same old Ireland in Six Nations opener

Ah Breyton - the modern Bok coaches would love him!

355 Go to comments
N
NB 24 minutes ago
How new-look France trumped same old Ireland in Six Nations opener

Maybe - but no point in Archie staying as thrid THP at Bath when bi Will gets back!

355 Go to comments
N
NB 24 minutes ago
How new-look France trumped same old Ireland in Six Nations opener

Agreed he’d get a lot more starts at Glaws or Bristol. Just down the road.

355 Go to comments
E
Eric Elwood 26 minutes ago
How new-look France trumped same old Ireland in Six Nations opener

True. I think that Fitzgerald’s example of leadership on the pitch to change things could apply to Ireland. I often wonder if clubs/nations could be more proactive in developing skills for rugby players to effectively identify needed on the hoof changes and efffectively communicate this so the team effects those changes. Old style was completely organic, but I feel nowadays it could be developed a lot more. It is worth points and matches.

355 Go to comments
H
Hammer Head 27 minutes ago
England stars run riot as Wales dismantled in Six Nations opener

You’re right. Scotland has often bounced back - particularly against England in recent memory.

But this England team seems to be the real deal these days and Scotland is looking on a downward spiral.



...

25 Go to comments
P
PMcD 29 minutes ago
How new-look France trumped same old Ireland in Six Nations opener

I saw Sarries have actually signed him officially as a player/coach for next season. Not sure how they allocate that to salary cap but given the history it will be technically correct, just may feel morally lacking. 🤣

355 Go to comments
G
GrahamVF 29 minutes ago
How new-look France trumped same old Ireland in Six Nations opener

Here’s one when he was playing at school. It’s not just his speed - he is a real scrapper just like Cheslin.https://youtube.com/shorts/kNO-Rz3uc1s?si=BDVYp4pNc0R6yYot

and have a look at the Baby Boks playing England in the Junior World Cup.



...

355 Go to comments
E
Eric Elwood 31 minutes ago
Finger of blame pointed at South African in Ireland loss to France

Thanks Miz 👍

81 Go to comments
R
Ronnie 32 minutes ago
Steve Borthwick injury update suggests Calcutta Cup selection dilemma

All the comments I’ve read so far are valid; rugby’s is a game of opinions , and everyone is entitled to there’s. It is very pleasing to see Steve Borthwick with selection dilemmas, it’s really good for the team going forward. BUT know one that I’ve read so far has mentioned Genge and the head butting issue, as much as you could say it wasn’t much , there was intention. For me he starts from the bench to teach him a lesson, this guy must be disciplined or there’s going to be a game where he will cost us dearly.

9 Go to comments
E
Eric Elwood 32 minutes ago
12-year wait ended as major World Ranking change lands

The structure means Ireland will always have a reasonably decent now even when on a low ebb. Smaller nations have to be innovative to find a point of difference. There are some options still available but the big nations will soon ascend to a higher league and stay there. Even the ABs will find it tough when it truly becomes a numbers game.

Ireland trying to get more schools involved and All Ireland League as a feeder.



...

24 Go to comments
P
PMcD 34 minutes ago
How new-look France trumped same old Ireland in Six Nations opener

There has been an interesting pattern since Will Stuart was injured, if you look at the team sheets Bath are pairing the hookers & THP’s. They are playing Tuipulotu & Sela together and pairing Frost & Griffin together.

I see Sela has been injured again with ENG, so was replaced by Kloska in this rounds squad update.



...

355 Go to comments
G
GrahamVF 36 minutes ago
How new-look France trumped same old Ireland in Six Nations opener

Incredible similar to Chessy at that age. Then he was playing for Western Province and everyone said he was too small for an international wing. Nick Mallett picked Breyten Paulse in spite of everyone said he was too small - pity Nick wasn’t Bok coach when Cheslin arrived on the scene.

355 Go to comments
S
SB 36 minutes ago
Pete Samu: From Champions Cup glory to Wallabies home World Cup pursuit

Hope to see him get more Wallabies caps, excited to see him in Super Rugby.

3 Go to comments
S
SB 37 minutes ago
Jono Gibbes on what position Damian McKenzie will play in 2026

The Kiwi Marcus Smith.

2 Go to comments
E
Eric Elwood 38 minutes ago
France blow Ireland away to start Six Nations title defence in style

I’ve little time for show offs. Rugby can grow through promoting the idea of respect. Amplifying disrespect for clicks is short sighted and will send rugby into the gutter.

99 Go to comments
c
cw 39 minutes ago
12-year wait ended as major World Ranking change lands

PB disagree re control except in respect of the only thing that counts:

AB metres run 459 v 360



...

24 Go to comments
S
SL 40 minutes ago
Wales player ratings vs England | 2026 Guinness Men's Six Nations

Edwards was a 4 at best. Cannot tackle. Composed? He looked like a kid and was totally lost. He could barley kick the ball 20 metres into touch from a penalty to give field position. Not good enough. LRZ plays permanent full back for Bristol and this publication lauds his performances in the Prem, so Cameron’s take on him being a part-time 15 is a joke!! And where did he get 7 for Tomos Williams?

Wainwright and Beard could be rated 6, MacLeod, Adams and LRZ 5 and then rest dropping from 4s to a -1 for Lake, who should not even be in the team let alone capain!!



...

2 Go to comments
N
NB 45 minutes ago
How new-look France trumped same old Ireland in Six Nations opener

They will need a spark from somewhere, tho the old amateur calls to arms don’t really work in the pro era!

355 Go to comments
Close
ADVERTISEMENT