Senior All Blacks duo come out in defence of 'scapegoat' Savea
All Blacks veterans Patrick Tuipulotu and Codie Taylor say they’re disappointed to see Ardie Savea taking heat in the wake of Scott Robertson’s departure from the team, calling the vice-captain’s treatment “totally unfair”.
Savea was highlighted in a report the day before Robertson’s exit was announced on January 14, with the 2023 World Rugby Player of the Year said to be considering a full-time move overseas due to his dissatisfaction with leadership within the All Blacks.
The report was quickly followed by speculation and narratives that progressively framed Savea as a central figure in New Zealand Rugby’s decision to part ways with Robertson, and the 32-year-old has since faced criticism over his reported expressions of disgruntlement.
The negative reactions haven’t been sitting well with fellow leaders within the All Blacks playing group, and Tuipulotu made his feelings clear when asked about the situation at the 2026 Super Rugby Pacific season launch event in Auckland on Wednesday.
“I’m a bit disappointed,” the Blues captain told reporters. “He’s been used as a scapegoat when he’s probably just expressed his views in a review, and it’s come out. A lot of people expressed their views in the review; everyone in the team does.
“I suppose it’s just easy to latch onto him because he’s probably the best player in the world at the moment. It’s a bit disappointing, but people are going to say what they’re going to say.”
The lock didn’t expect the noise to impact Savea at all, who is currently on a club-season sabbatical with Kobe in Japan Rugby League One.
“I haven’t spoken to him, but on the Zooms we’ve had, he seems alright,” Tuipulotu said. “It won’t bother him, he’s the type of guy to just carry on.”
Savea became a Test centurion for the All Blacks in 2025, just one week after teammate Codie Taylor achieved the same feat.
Taylor said he “one hundred per cent” agreed with Tuipulotu that Savea had been given the scapegoat treatment.
“There was a player review, obviously, but the way the narrative has been put onto Ards is totally unfair. I think when someone of his calibre goes away to a different competition, it’s pretty easy to point fingers, but that’s not the case at all.
“We don’t even know what he said in his review. I don’t want to know. But I know for a fact that he wants the best for this team, and he really respected Razor.”
Just don’t follow what he’s done wrong?If like all other players he gave his opinion as part of the review he’s done the right thing.If comments attributed to him about thinking of playing abroad have been leaked then so what?
Savea’s comments weren’t as innocent as made out. Had a Springbok player made the same threat he would have dropped from the squad never to play again. This out of character outspokenness by Savea underlines depth of the issues in NZR. There is much to get right.
Do you know for a fact what Savea’s comments were?
Beauden Barrett also said the same thing, that if there wasn’t much point in it, he’d retire from the All Blacks.
The Ardie thing is no different.
This captures it perfectly, Ardie would have been a great neutral sounding board for Kirk, as he doesn’t really have any skin in the game. He’s happy either way and that point especially should tell people that it’s pretty meaningless if he was thinking of retiring. If he did it would certainly be BAU and they’d find a replacement immediately and move forward. As they have always done.
It's time for Ardie to step up and clarify what he did or did not say. If he said it then be a man and admit it, if he didn't then clear the air.
Stop relying on other people speaking on his behalf
Yeah you need to be thick skinned to stab your coach in the back
Highly debatable, especially with how quiet he was overall compared to 2023 for example. Should be put at number 8 this year. It is true though, using his name for stories will generate a big response.
Savea’s output has dropped back a notch. He’s not the best player in the world, not even really in the conversation. Still a great player, but in the first bunch behind the leaders.
The brave call for 2026 may be to promote Savea to the bench, at least in some of the tests. This would give the bench real impact in the second half which has been really lacking. Also, Savea can cover all three loose positions
It is two years from RWC 2027. Lakai has shown great progress at seven. By 2027 Lakai will most probably be clearly better than Savea at seven.
It has been said that Savea was down a notch in 2025 as he put in so many minutes for Moana Pasifika. If that is the case, then it was his choice to not focus 100% on the All Blacks. As someone who was a vice captain/captain of the All Blacks he should’ve focused on the All Blacks before Moana Pasifika.
Another player that could be promoted to the bench is S Barrett. Vaa’i and Holland offer more starting. S Barrett would have a big impact of the bench and the captaincy has not made him a better player.
Imagine getting so worked up over one person’s opinion.
Debatable? NZ has their own World Player of the year awards - they’re all New Zealanders. All the time.
I read something yesterday about Cam Roigard rivaling AD for the best 9 in the world. And so on and so forth.