Northern Edition
Select Edition
Northern Northern
Southern Southern
Global Global
New Zealand New Zealand
France France
36 - 14
FT
10 - 36
FT
U20
19 - 16
FT
U20
18 - 15
FT
48 - 7
FT
50 - 21
FT
U20
38 - 38
FT
HSBC SVNS 2026
Perth
International

Senior All Blacks duo come out in defence of 'scapegoat' Savea

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - OCTOBER 31: Ardie Savea of the All Blacks takes part in a drill during a New Zealand All Blacks Captain's Run ahead of The Gallagher Cup: The Rematch between Ireland and All Blacks at Soldier Field on October 31, 2025 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

All Blacks veterans Patrick Tuipulotu and Codie Taylor say they’re disappointed to see Ardie Savea taking heat in the wake of Scott Robertson’s departure from the team, calling the vice-captain’s treatment “totally unfair”.

ADVERTISEMENT

Savea was highlighted in a report the day before Robertson’s exit was announced on January 14, with the 2023 World Rugby Player of the Year said to be considering a full-time move overseas due to his dissatisfaction with leadership within the All Blacks.

The report was quickly followed by speculation and narratives that progressively framed Savea as a central figure in New Zealand Rugby’s decision to part ways with Robertson, and the 32-year-old has since faced criticism over his reported expressions of disgruntlement.

VIDEO

The negative reactions haven’t been sitting well with fellow leaders within the All Blacks playing group, and Tuipulotu made his feelings clear when asked about the situation at the 2026 Super Rugby Pacific season launch event in Auckland on Wednesday.

“I’m a bit disappointed,” the Blues captain told reporters. “He’s been used as a scapegoat when he’s probably just expressed his views in a review, and it’s come out. A lot of people expressed their views in the review; everyone in the team does.

“I suppose it’s just easy to latch onto him because he’s probably the best player in the world at the moment. It’s a bit disappointing, but people are going to say what they’re going to say.”

Related

Ian Foster is not the answer while NZR need to decide the fate of seven All Blacks

What’s missing from the “Razor Rumble” is a closer microscope on the players, especially the senior leadership group, which remains largely unchanged since the chaotic start to the 2022 season.

Read Now

The lock didn’t expect the noise to impact Savea at all, who is currently on a club-season sabbatical with Kobe in Japan Rugby League One.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I haven’t spoken to him, but on the Zooms we’ve had, he seems alright,” Tuipulotu said. “It won’t bother him, he’s the type of guy to just carry on.”

Savea became a Test centurion for the All Blacks in 2025, just one week after teammate Codie Taylor achieved the same feat.

Taylor said he “one hundred per cent” agreed with Tuipulotu that Savea had been given the scapegoat treatment.

“There was a player review, obviously, but the way the narrative has been put onto Ards is totally unfair. I think when someone of his calibre goes away to a different competition, it’s pretty easy to point fingers, but that’s not the case at all.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We don’t even know what he said in his review. I don’t want to know. But I know for a fact that he wants the best for this team, and he really respected Razor.”

Recommended

Can the All Blacks navigate their way past old enemies to win the World Cup?

FEATURED

Matatu announce Blair Baxter as new Super Rugby Aupiki head coach

Alex Mann braced for 'interesting battle' with 'niggly' Henry Pollock

'One of the best in the world': Mako Vunipola lauds former team-mate


Watch all the upcoming SVNS action for FREE on RPTV!
*Available live in select territories

ADVERTISEMENT
Play Video
LIVE

{{item.title}}

Trending on RugbyPass

1

France star withdrawn from squad ahead of Wales trip

3
2

12-year wait ended as major World Ranking change lands

19
3

England blow: Immanuel Feyi-Waboso set to miss entire Six Nations

7
4

Springbok Kurt-Lee Arendse to leave South Africa once again

5

Steve Borthwick injury update suggests Calcutta Cup selection dilemma

8
6

Finger of blame pointed at South African in Ireland loss to France

76
7

England player ratings vs Wales | 2026 Guinness Men’s Six Nations

18
8

Scotland player ratings vs Italy | 2026 Guinness Men's Six Nations

3

Comments

28 Comments
K
KZ7 3 days ago

Just don’t follow what he’s done wrong?If like all other players he gave his opinion as part of the review he’s done the right thing.If comments attributed to him about thinking of playing abroad have been leaked then so what?

L
Ludovici 4 days ago

Savea’s comments weren’t as innocent as made out. Had a Springbok player made the same threat he would have dropped from the squad never to play again. This out of character outspokenness by Savea underlines depth of the issues in NZR. There is much to get right.

u
unknown 4 days ago

Do you know for a fact what Savea’s comments were?

J
JW 4 days ago

Beauden Barrett also said the same thing, that if there wasn’t much point in it, he’d retire from the All Blacks.


The Ardie thing is no different.

“I haven’t spoken to him, but on the Zooms we’ve had, he seems alright,” Tuipulotu said. “It won’t bother him, he’s the type of guy to just carry on.”

This captures it perfectly, Ardie would have been a great neutral sounding board for Kirk, as he doesn’t really have any skin in the game. He’s happy either way and that point especially should tell people that it’s pretty meaningless if he was thinking of retiring. If he did it would certainly be BAU and they’d find a replacement immediately and move forward. As they have always done.

G
Goldres 3 days ago

It's time for Ardie to step up and clarify what he did or did not say. If he said it then be a man and admit it, if he didn't then clear the air.

Stop relying on other people speaking on his behalf

P
PB 4 days ago

Yeah you need to be thick skinned to stab your coach in the back

S
SB 5 days ago

“I suppose it’s just easy to latch onto him because he’s probably the best player in the world at the moment.”

Highly debatable, especially with how quiet he was overall compared to 2023 for example. Should be put at number 8 this year. It is true though, using his name for stories will generate a big response.

S
Spew_81 4 days ago

Savea’s output has dropped back a notch. He’s not the best player in the world, not even really in the conversation. Still a great player, but in the first bunch behind the leaders.


The brave call for 2026 may be to promote Savea to the bench, at least in some of the tests. This would give the bench real impact in the second half which has been really lacking. Also, Savea can cover all three loose positions


It is two years from RWC 2027. Lakai has shown great progress at seven. By 2027 Lakai will most probably be clearly better than Savea at seven.


It has been said that Savea was down a notch in 2025 as he put in so many minutes for Moana Pasifika. If that is the case, then it was his choice to not focus 100% on the All Blacks. As someone who was a vice captain/captain of the All Blacks he should’ve focused on the All Blacks before Moana Pasifika.


Another player that could be promoted to the bench is S Barrett. Vaa’i and Holland offer more starting. S Barrett would have a big impact of the bench and the captaincy has not made him a better player.

I
Icefarrow 4 days ago

Imagine getting so worked up over one person’s opinion.

H
Hammer Head 4 days ago

Debatable? NZ has their own World Player of the year awards - they’re all New Zealanders. All the time.


I read something yesterday about Cam Roigard rivaling AD for the best 9 in the world. And so on and so forth.

Load More Comments

Join free and tell us what you really think!

Sign up for free
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest Long Reads

LONG READ

How new-look France trumped same old Ireland in Six Nations opener

Fabien Galthie's Bordeaux-infused attack and renewed aerial focus exposed pressing issues Andy Farrell has yet to solve.

322
LONG READ

Three Ireland players with huge World Cup questions to answer after Paris pummelling

Ireland weren't expected to beat France but the manner of their defeat was alarming and serious questions now need to be asked in selection

19
LONG READ

Calum MacRae: 'Tommaso Menoncello is the best athlete I've coached but Finn Russell will be the difference'

Benetton's Scottish coach runs an analytical eye over the Six Nations clash in Rome, and the differences between rugby in Italy and Scotland.

Comments on RugbyPass

J
JW 6 minutes ago
Finger of blame pointed at South African in Ireland loss to France

Lol no I think you’re right, that panel are just trying to get down to the bottom of why. They’re trying to go a bit deeper.

Surely you’re not suggesting it was always impossible for them to continue on the same after losing that personal?



...

76 Go to comments
J
JW 15 minutes ago
Former All Blacks boss Steve Hansen's struggles continue

All downhill after they lost their coach, Verblitz were like top four after four or so weeks too I think.

2 Go to comments
J
JW 20 minutes ago
The best Super Rugby XV to never win a title

All SAn forwards and all NZ backs is pretty funny.

4 Go to comments
J
JW 22 minutes ago
The best Super Rugby XV to never win a title

Brad Weber?!?! Get out of here. Not Joost? Was he there still when SAn teams started winning?

4 Go to comments
J
JW 33 minutes ago
'Fingers crossed': Highlanders assistant provides brief Fabian Holland injury update

Well its Monday now HOW IS HE DOING?

1 Go to comments
J
JW 37 minutes ago
Finger of blame pointed at South African in Ireland loss to France

Same with ‘credits’ Scott, they were told this would come.

The day a national team credits provincial coaches for their performance is a sad day indeed.



...

76 Go to comments
J
JW 40 minutes ago
Finger of blame pointed at South African in Ireland loss to France

That’s what theyre trying to peice together in their chat Rugcs, probably a good place for you to look if you don’t know the answer.

76 Go to comments
J
JW 42 minutes ago
Finger of blame pointed at South African in Ireland loss to France

No, as a good interpreter of English I can tell you theyre blaming Irish rugby for not ensuring their attack continued to flourish after JN brought his defensive style to the country.

76 Go to comments
J
JH 42 minutes ago
The tale of two 10s: Why Marcus Smith cannot live in the past

I cannot see MS getting a start at 10, unless we can rasie the cook from 1995. Having said that he’s too good to sit on the bench. Alex Mitchell is a good 9, but not in the same league as Du Pont, Faff, Gibson. I think with Smiths vision, speed, pass, tackling, I think he would make a world class 9.

101 Go to comments
J
JW 46 minutes ago
Finger of blame pointed at South African in Ireland loss to France

No they weren’t

76 Go to comments
P
PMcD 47 minutes ago
Finger of blame pointed at South African in Ireland loss to France

Because it looks like defence is the one of the biggest area of regression, not attack.

76 Go to comments
P
PMcD 48 minutes ago
Finger of blame pointed at South African in Ireland loss to France

Unlike you to criticise others without having an opinion to offer JW. 🤣🤣🤣

76 Go to comments
J
JM 53 minutes ago
Finger of blame pointed at South African in Ireland loss to France

Poor excuse. National coaches have inpit into the overall plan of the unions.

76 Go to comments
J
JW 56 minutes ago
Finger of blame pointed at South African in Ireland loss to France

Why do you think that data refutes the pundits comments?

76 Go to comments
J
JW 1 hour ago
Finger of blame pointed at South African in Ireland loss to France

Very limited thinking their PMCD.

76 Go to comments
I
IAN 1 hour ago
Finger of blame pointed at South African in Ireland loss to France

How can you blame Nienaber for the Irish poor performance ???? Are you saying that the Irish coaching team have zero influence on the Leinster players in the Irish squad? Doesn’t make sense !! Weak excuses!

76 Go to comments
J
JW 1 hour ago
Finger of blame pointed at South African in Ireland loss to France

Wait, Nick Bishop for the last 3 years here has been credited that passing game to Steve Lancaster, so what is it? Who brought the running game, the lines, too? Those can’t have looked so good just because good passing allowed it, surely?

Nvm, think what Kearny is suggesting would do it. Interesting from a isolated SH perspective I have not seen any of this progression. Must have been so fascinating, but also like with Razor, easy to gloss over specifics about why and how something is working.



...

76 Go to comments
M
Mzilikazi 1 hour ago
Finger of blame pointed at South African in Ireland loss to France

Good post, Eric.

76 Go to comments
P
PMcD 1 hour ago
England blow: Immanuel Feyi-Waboso set to miss entire Six Nations

They have updated the squad of 36 this evening, Lawrence & Fin Smith have come back in, so I suspect they will play Dingwall/Lawrence vs SCO.

7 Go to comments
J
JW 1 hour ago
12-year wait ended as major World Ranking change lands

DC common aren’t you South African? 4-0 whitewash to the All Blacks because the Springboks travelled to Argentina expecting a game!

19 Go to comments
Close
ADVERTISEMENT