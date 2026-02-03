Northern Edition
Select Edition
Northern Northern
Southern Southern
Global Global
New Zealand New Zealand
France France
36 - 14
FT
10 - 36
FT
U20
19 - 16
FT
U20
18 - 15
FT
48 - 7
FT
50 - 21
FT
U20
38 - 38
FT
HSBC SVNS 2026
Perth
Six Nations

Alex Mann braced for 'interesting battle' with 'niggly' Henry Pollock

By PA
Australia's Lukhan Salakaia-Loto and England's Henry Pollock have words with each other during the Quilter Nations Series 2025 rugby international match between England and Australia at Allianz Stadium on November 1, 2025 in London, England. (Photo by Bob Bradford - CameraSport via Getty Images)

Wales flanker Alex Mann admitted he likes getting “under people’s skin” ahead of his back-row battle with England at Allianz Stadium.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mann found himself the centre of attention after being gouged by South Africa lock Eben Etzebeth during Wales’ autumn campaign.

Etzebeth claimed his actions were a reaction to being struck by Mann and that the gouge was not intentional, and the Cardiff back-rower is relishing coming up against the likes of Guy Pepper, Sam Underhill, Tom Curry and Henry Pollock in Saturday’s Guinness Six Nations opener.

VIDEO

“I quite like trying to get under people’s skin and I’m sure people try to do it to me as well,” said Mann.

“That stuff is just part of the game and I’m just looking forward to what’s ahead.

Fixture
Six Nations
England
48 - 7
Full-time
Wales
All Stats and Data

“They’re really good players, we know that, but I don’t really think we put too much energy into that.

“It’s all on us now and what we can do rather than what they’re bringing. That’s the exciting bit for us as a group.”

Mann scored a try during Wales’ 16-14 defeat at Twickenham two years ago.

ADVERTISEMENT

But the 24-year-old was not involved when England romped to a record 68-14 Six Nations victory in Cardiff last March.

That was the day Northampton’s Pollock announced himself in the Test arena with two tries on debut, becoming England’s youngest try scorer in Six Nations history at the age of 20.

Pollock’s swagger and self-confidence has seen him ruffle a few feathers for club and country and on the British and Irish Lions tour of Australia last summer.

Mann said: “I would say we are (different characters) but I think we’re both niggly, so it should be an interesting battle.

ADVERTISEMENT

“That’s his character and fair play to him – everyone is different. It is his style of play.

“He does back it up and he’s obviously a good player, but I know what I can do as well.

“I just focus on myself and what I can do for the person next to me in a Welsh jersey.”

Wales assistant coach Danny Wilson knows the England squad well from his time in charge of Gallagher Prem club Harlequins between 2023 and 2025.

“They’ve built something over a period of time and exposed different combinations and different players,” said Wilson.

“I’ve seen from my time in England how Steve and England go about their work and their link with their clubs, they’ve built some real depth there.

“Knowing that coaching group and some of the players, the physical element of the game is a big part of how they go about their work.

“But we have a real tough group that will be well up for that physical challenge.”

Related

'One of the best in the world': Mako Vunipola lauds former team-mate

Mako Vunipola has hugged Jamie George more times than his own family, and their close front-row bond was a key factor for the British and Irish Lions, England and Saracens.

Read Now

Create your ticketing account and unlock presale access for Rugby World Cup 2027 now

ADVERTISEMENT
Play Video
LIVE

{{item.title}}

Trending on RugbyPass

1

12-year wait ended as major World Ranking change lands

14
2

Springbok Kurt-Lee Arendse to leave South Africa once again

3

Steve Borthwick injury update suggests Calcutta Cup selection dilemma

8
4

Finger of blame pointed at South African in Ireland loss to France

47
5

England player ratings vs Wales | 2026 Guinness Men’s Six Nations

16
6

Scotland player ratings vs Italy | 2026 Guinness Men's Six Nations

3
7

Italy player ratings vs Scotland | 2026 Guinness Men's Six Nations

4
8

Shaun Edwards calls France's dominance over Ireland 'very, very unusual'

11

Comments

2 Comments
L
LE 4 days ago

Etzebeth liked getting under his skin too

T
Tommy B 4 days ago

Who?

Join free and tell us what you really think!

Sign up for free
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest Long Reads

LONG READ

How new-look France trumped same old Ireland in Six Nations opener

Fabien Galthie's Bordeaux-infused attack and renewed aerial focus exposed pressing issues Andy Farrell has yet to solve.

316
LONG READ

Three Ireland players with huge World Cup questions to answer after Paris pummelling

Ireland weren't expected to beat France but the manner of their defeat was alarming and serious questions now need to be asked in selection

9
LONG READ

Calum MacRae: 'Tommaso Menoncello is the best athlete I've coached but Finn Russell will be the difference'

Benetton's Scottish coach runs an analytical eye over the Six Nations clash in Rome, and the differences between rugby in Italy and Scotland.

Comments on RugbyPass

E
Eric Elwood 14 minutes ago
France blow Ireland away to start Six Nations title defence in style

A lot of the reviews to the TMO are often instigated by the ref seeing something on the big screen. Beirne won 3 turnovers. Ireland were outclassed. As an Irish supporter I won’t be throwing in the towel just yet.

95 Go to comments
G
GRB13 15 minutes ago
12-year wait ended as major World Ranking change lands

Not bloody likely! You don’t get many points from beating the teams below you. Beating France at home might be enough to overhaul the All Blacks but it won’t get you near the Springboks!

14 Go to comments
E
Eric Elwood 16 minutes ago
Ireland player ratings vs France | 2026 Guinness Men's Six Nations

We will see. Not that it affected the result but the TV editor did not show replays that might disadvantage France. Throw in for France pre Try2, Duponts knock on at base of scrum for same try and forward pass in run up to try 1.

On top of that Ireland lost 15/19 contestables. What was different was they could turn up the heat to a level Ireland couldn’t tolerate. Haven’t seen that for a long time.



...

47 Go to comments
E
Eric Elwood 21 minutes ago
Finger of blame pointed at South African in Ireland loss to France

Are you thin skinned, stupid or something else. If Leinster plays identically to Ireland then all those Leinster training sessions benefit Ireland because they are building cohesion. Ireland do implement their own tactics and gameplan but this now very different from Leinster’s so previous cohesion benefits are lost.

This is not a slight on your fellow country man Jacques Nienaber. SO YOU SEE THIS?



...

46 Go to comments
E
Eric Elwood 24 minutes ago
12-year wait ended as major World Ranking change lands

We have had ups and downs since professionalism it is cyclical but to pretend our status in the 1990s will be rock bottom of the current cycle is wishful thinking perhaps! The cycles are not quarter of a century cycles!!

At least 3 clubs will be top 8 this year, 2 in the top 4 of URC possibly. Now Ireland needs a little luck to fill out a full team with world class players but the bottom is still a high enough standard.



...

14 Go to comments
B
Blackmania 29 minutes ago
Ruben Love on 10 switch: 'I don't need to reinvent the wheel'

For me, Will Jordan isn’t a nailed-on starter. I know that’s a minority view right now, but we’ll revisit it in a few months’ time. At international level, if you can’t deal with the high ball, that’s a real issue. And he’s not as quick as people think — electric over 30 metres, yes, but not over 50. Caleb Tangitau will start for the All Blacks, on the wing with Caleb Clarke. You’ll see.

Jordan will be just another option — like Narawa or JRK — but nothing more than that.



...

13 Go to comments
d
d 35 minutes ago
Ruben Love on 10 switch: 'I don't need to reinvent the wheel'

Agree. He has potential, but I thought Godfrey was a more composed #10 for the Canes than Love, although I love(!) his tactical kicking game. Deserves a chance, but I suspect he’s a better fb.

13 Go to comments
d
d 38 minutes ago
Ruben Love on 10 switch: 'I don't need to reinvent the wheel'

My heart wants to keep Jordie in the side even when I wonder if he’s even fast and agile enough to be a complete fb. He makes the decision more difficult by managing to do Jordie things, like header try assists, and match-winning arms under balls in RWC matches!

I’d still rather see him at fb than WJ, who despite the Cru’s insistences has still proved a better wing than fb.



...

13 Go to comments
E
Eric Elwood 39 minutes ago
12-year wait ended as major World Ranking change lands

The draw is key. Assuming pools finishing with rankings, IF South Africa get past NZ then they will face a France team who have been lining them up. Will SA be strong enough to beat NZ then France then potentially England on consecutive weeks?

There are not many RWCs since the millenium where the team on the harder side of the draw has won. 2023 potentially but then NZ had a red card in the final. Otherwise…



...

14 Go to comments
E
Eric Elwood 49 minutes ago
Germany down Rugby World Cup regulars to pull off shock REC win

Well done Germany! Absolutely disastrous result for Romanian rugby. They have previously beaten France and pushed NZ to a narrow 14-8 win. Left to wither by the rest of the rugby world in thrall to world cup glory after 1987.

1 Go to comments
J
JPM 50 minutes ago
France star withdrawn from squad ahead of Wales trip

“Unpredictable Galthié” as you call him was totally right in his decision to make this type of choice: far better defense, far better management of contestable kicking, Guillard outshining Alldritt…Perhaps conservative coaches like Farrell or Robertson before should be less predictable…

1 Go to comments
E
Eric Elwood 53 minutes ago
'This Irish team are on the ropes and everyone is coming after them'

Let’s be clear. The headline you fell for was click bait. It is true that Leinster playing the same style of rugby was an advantage to Ireland for obvious reasons. That advantage was lost when Leinster played a different style to Ireland. That does not mean that Nienaber is a bad coach: his brief was to being Leinster trophies and not to play in a compatible style with Ireland. Is that clear enough for you?

(Given your (thin skinned) lack of judgement on that I have a feeling that we might pass on your suggestion to axe Farrell.)



...

3 Go to comments
H
Hammer Head 1 hour ago
'This Irish team are on the ropes and everyone is coming after them'

I for one am extremely happy that Nienaber has single handedly ruined Irish rugby.

3 Go to comments
S
SC 1 hour ago
Ruben Love on 10 switch: 'I don't need to reinvent the wheel'

Agree DC.

He needs to EARN the All Black 10 jersey.



...

13 Go to comments
P
PMcD 1 hour ago
England stars run riot as Wales dismantled in Six Nations opener

FRA were good and will likely get better.

I do think this will be their year JM. 👍



...

23 Go to comments
P
PMcD 1 hour ago
England player ratings vs Wales | 2026 Guinness Men’s Six Nations

Totally agree - the thing they will probably appreciate the most is no further injuries, other than Feyi-Waboso that was already known but was sad to see him gone from the tournament.

ENG should build from here.



...

16 Go to comments
J
J Marc 1 hour ago
England stars run riot as Wales dismantled in Six Nations opener

Sure, but I don't know how England is used to begin six nations, but for France, it's often very boring for the first game. So everybody is very surprised by the thursday game.

23 Go to comments
P
PMcD 1 hour ago
How new-look France trumped same old Ireland in Six Nations opener

Definitely . . . but the real difference was the Italian scrum taking Scotland apart and the resulting territory games from all those penalties.

It’s just the sort of thing Italian rugby needed this 6N’s. I think it will really help them believe they are on the right track.



...

315 Go to comments
D
DP 1 hour ago
'This Irish team are on the ropes and everyone is coming after them'

Let’s be clear. After the Boks humiliating display in November the entire world was coming for them. Now apparently and right on cue it’s Nienabers fault. This 6N was a 2 horse race and will be a 2 horse race for the foreseeable untill such time as Farrell and Townsend are removed.

3 Go to comments
P
PMcD 1 hour ago
How new-look France trumped same old Ireland in Six Nations opener

I think that’s true - when you have that many players playing together, you need to have the systems somewhat aligned, which they were but have gone in two slightly different directions with the change at Leinster and lots more churn with Ireland.

315 Go to comments
Close
ADVERTISEMENT