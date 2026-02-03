Alex Mann braced for 'interesting battle' with 'niggly' Henry Pollock

Wales flanker Alex Mann admitted he likes getting “under people’s skin” ahead of his back-row battle with England at Allianz Stadium.

Mann found himself the centre of attention after being gouged by South Africa lock Eben Etzebeth during Wales’ autumn campaign.

Etzebeth claimed his actions were a reaction to being struck by Mann and that the gouge was not intentional, and the Cardiff back-rower is relishing coming up against the likes of Guy Pepper, Sam Underhill, Tom Curry and Henry Pollock in Saturday’s Guinness Six Nations opener.

“I quite like trying to get under people’s skin and I’m sure people try to do it to me as well,” said Mann.

“That stuff is just part of the game and I’m just looking forward to what’s ahead.

“They’re really good players, we know that, but I don’t really think we put too much energy into that.

“It’s all on us now and what we can do rather than what they’re bringing. That’s the exciting bit for us as a group.”

Mann scored a try during Wales’ 16-14 defeat at Twickenham two years ago.

But the 24-year-old was not involved when England romped to a record 68-14 Six Nations victory in Cardiff last March.

That was the day Northampton’s Pollock announced himself in the Test arena with two tries on debut, becoming England’s youngest try scorer in Six Nations history at the age of 20.

Pollock’s swagger and self-confidence has seen him ruffle a few feathers for club and country and on the British and Irish Lions tour of Australia last summer.

Mann said: “I would say we are (different characters) but I think we’re both niggly, so it should be an interesting battle.

“That’s his character and fair play to him – everyone is different. It is his style of play.

“He does back it up and he’s obviously a good player, but I know what I can do as well.

“I just focus on myself and what I can do for the person next to me in a Welsh jersey.”

Wales assistant coach Danny Wilson knows the England squad well from his time in charge of Gallagher Prem club Harlequins between 2023 and 2025.

“They’ve built something over a period of time and exposed different combinations and different players,” said Wilson.

“I’ve seen from my time in England how Steve and England go about their work and their link with their clubs, they’ve built some real depth there.

“Knowing that coaching group and some of the players, the physical element of the game is a big part of how they go about their work.

“But we have a real tough group that will be well up for that physical challenge.”