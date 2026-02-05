Northern Edition
Select Edition
Northern Northern
Southern Southern
Global Global
New Zealand New Zealand
France France
10 - 36
FT
U20
19 - 16
FT
U20
18 - 15
FT
48 - 7
FT
50 - 21
FT
U20
38 - 38
FT
HSBC SVNS 2026
Perth
Thursday
14:00
Friday
00:05
Friday
02:35
Friday
12:00
Friday
12:30
Friday
12:30
Friday
12:30
Friday
12:30
Friday
12:30
Friday
13:15
U20
Friday
13:45
U20
Friday
14:00
Friday
21:35
Six Nations

Louis Rees-Zammit marks Six Nations return with position change

Wales' Louis Rees-Zammit gestures during the Autumn Nations Series International rugby union test match between Wales and Argentina at the Principality Stadium, in Cardiff on November 9, 2025. (Photo by Paul ELLIS / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE -use in books subject to Welsh Rugby Union (WRU) approval

Louis Rees-Zammit will start at full-back for Wales for just the fourth time against England on Saturday in round one of the Guinness Six Nations at Twickenham’s Allianz Stadium.

ADVERTISEMENT

The match will mark the Bristol Bears star’s return to the Six Nations for the first time since 2023 following his stint in the NFL.

Wales head coach Steve Tandy has opted for Ellis Mee and Josh Adams on the wing, forcing Rees-Zammit into the No.15 jersey.

VIDEO

Tandy has named a settled squad with no debutants, although openside flanker Josh Macleod will make his first Six Nations appearance.

In an attempt to counter England’s ‘Pom Squad’ on the bench, Tandy has opted for the 6-2 split among his replacements, with the two backline spots on the bench being taken by Kieran Hardy and Mason Grady, who will be making his first Wales appearance since 2024 due to injury.

Fixture
Six Nations
England
48 - 7
Full-time
Wales
All Stats and Data

“Wales v England is always a special game with all the history behind the fixture,” Tandy said. “We know they’re playing some outstanding rugby and they’re in great form. But I know how much it means to our players playing for the nation and representing Wales.

“The way the squad trained this week has been great. I want to see us get out and really attack the game on Saturday and give the best account of ourselves. Opening the Six Nations at Twickenham is historic and it’s something we can’t wait to do.”

ADVERTISEMENT

On the selection of Macleod, Tandy added: “Josh has had some rough luck with injuries, but the way he’s come back, the way he leads, his attention to detail around his week plan, the way he trains, the intensity he brings to everything he does is excellent. It’s going to be awesome to see him on the weekend.”

Wales XV
15. Louis Rees-Zammit (Bristol Bears – 35 caps)
14. Ellis Mee (Scarlets – 4 caps)
13. Eddie James (Scarlets – 4 caps)
12. Ben Thomas (Cardiff Rugby – 17 caps)
11. Josh Adams (Cardiff Rugby – 65 caps)
10. Dan Edwards (Ospreys – 7 caps)
9. Tomos Williams (Gloucester Rugby – 67 caps)
1. Nicky Smith (Leicester Tigers – 58 caps)
2. Dewi Lake (Ospreys – 26 caps) captain
3. Archie Griffin (Bath Rugby – 11 caps)
4. Dafydd Jenkins (Exeter Chiefs – 26 caps)
5. Adam Beard (Montpellier – 61 caps)
6. Alex Mann (Cardiff Rugby – 11 caps)
7. Josh Macleod (Scarlets – 4 caps)
8. Aaron Wainwright (Dragons – 62 caps)

Replacements
16. Liam Belcher (Cardiff Rugby – 4 caps)
17. Rhys Carre (Saracens – 23 caps)
18. Tomas Francis (Provence Rugby – 77 caps)
19. Ben Carter (Dragons – 14 caps)
20. Taine Plumtree (Scarlets – 11 caps)
21. Harri Deaves (Ospreys – 1 cap)
22. Kieran Hardy (Ospreys – 28 caps)
23. Mason Grady (Cardiff Rugby – 15 caps)

Related

Gregor Townsend: Newcastle Red Bulls reports and axing 3 stars

Gregor Townsend dismissed claims that he has been primed to take over at Newcastle as an attempt to “disrupt” Scotland ahead of the Guinness Six Nations.

Read Now

Six Nations picks

Plot your team's route to the Six Nations title with our Six Nations score predictor game! 

ADVERTISEMENT
Play Video
LIVE

{{item.title}}

Trending on RugbyPass

1

Big name missing as Italy announce key squad changes for Ireland clash

2

Bulls move on Le Roux as Bath contract talks end

1
3

Four players added to England squad as Borthwick fills injury gaps

6
4

France star withdrawn from squad ahead of Wales trip

12
5

12-year wait ended as major World Ranking change lands

27
6

Springbok Kurt-Lee Arendse to leave South Africa once again

7

Steve Borthwick injury update suggests Calcutta Cup selection dilemma

10
8

Finger of blame pointed at South African in Ireland loss to France

111

Comments

10 Comments
E
Eric Elwood 5 days ago

I hope Rees-Zammit has learned the harsh lessons from the sever punishments doled out for his mistakes at fullback in the Bristol v Bordeaux-Begles Champions Cup match.

He will need to do a lot of defending, good positioning and good kicking against England.

Against BB he was literally furthest player from his own try line for one try and almost furthest from another.

f
fl 4 days ago

I think George Ford and Freddie Steward will be licking their lips right now for sure

Load More Comments

Join free and tell us what you really think!

Sign up for free
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest Long Reads

LONG READ

Opening salvos will dictate Australian Super Rugby Pacific fortunes

With a home World Cup appearing on the horizon, Australia's Super Rugby Pacific franchises know they will be under more scrutiny than ever.

LONG READ

Why thriving Mickael Guillard is viewed as a future France captain

Athletic forward who broke through as a back-row excelled in a player-of-the-match display at lock against Ireland

3
LONG READ

The times are changing, and some Six Nations teams may be left behind

As the importance of the kicking game grows, England and France look to be ahead of the curve while Ireland may fall stagnant.

138

Comments on RugbyPass

H
Hammer Head 12 minutes ago
Where Irish rugby should actually look if they want to play blame game

The buck stops with Leo Cullen and Andy Farrell no matter how you try and slice it up.

I’ve never once have I heard a SA pundit intimating that Jake White or John Plumtree weren’t good for the boks?



...

34 Go to comments
H
Hammer Head 13 minutes ago
Where Irish rugby should actually look if they want to play blame game

I for one am very glad that Nienaber has single handedly destroyed Irish rugby. What a smart move by us.

34 Go to comments
D
DT 13 minutes ago
Where Irish rugby should actually look if they want to play blame game

Yes I am and you have already agreed with me. Are you back tracking now?

34 Go to comments
H
Hammer Head 13 minutes ago
Where Irish rugby should actually look if they want to play blame game



It seems a touch disingenuous to blame Ireland’s decline on the age of the squad when South Africa has an older average age to its squad.

What is the average ages of the Irish and SA squads?



...

34 Go to comments
D
DG 15 minutes ago
Where Irish rugby should actually look if they want to play blame game

You’re not really calling me and Saffas in particular “over sensitive” are you? Rugby fans (including loads of Irish) are just as guilty.. To repeat my piece, when you point a finger three more point right back at you.

34 Go to comments
D
DT 15 minutes ago
Where Irish rugby should actually look if they want to play blame game

He isn’t an assistant, he is the senior coach. Leo Cullen has a more overarching director of rugby type role. Cullen also deserves criticism however, how the team plays is mainly down to Nienaber.

The two previous Leinster coaches both won the champions cup and multiple URC/Pro14 titles, the bar is high and Neinabar has come in well below what is required while playing very poor unimaginative rugby. Leinster’s one URC trophy while achieving a champions cup quarter final exit is well below what’s expected in the club.



...

34 Go to comments
H
Hammer Head 16 minutes ago
Where Irish rugby should actually look if they want to play blame game

Too rich

34 Go to comments
D
DT 19 minutes ago
Where Irish rugby should actually look if they want to play blame game

Thank you for the response. You seem to be making my point for me in agreeing that in your own experience Saffas (yourself included) can be overly sensitive when the Boks are criticised.

I don’t think anyone is uniquely blaming Nienaber as almost everyone has mentioned in their critique of the current Leinster senior coach. Your point on silverware is disingenuous as I have already pointed out. Furthermore, the two previous Leinster coaches both won the champions cup and multiple URC/Pro14 titles, the bar is high and Neinabar has come in well below what is required while playing very poor unimaginative rugby.



...

34 Go to comments
T
TokoRFC 20 minutes ago
Jono Gibbes on what position Damian McKenzie will play in 2026

I think this is a pretty good diagnosis. I think part the issue also comes from not having the patience to develop players at test level. NZ expect test match quality players coming out of Super Rugby, this still happens occasionally enough to feed the expectation (Sititi, Holland) but it hasn’t been a realistic expectation for a long time.

Thing is DMac was actually improving somewhat at managing games at 10 (Ireland 2024, 2025). But he had some brain fats against Aus, Robertson lost patience and reverted to a short term option in Barrett.



...

11 Go to comments
H
Hammer Head 23 minutes ago
Jono Gibbes on what position Damian McKenzie will play in 2026

As opposed to what? 3,4 or 9?

So the article should have been titled: Dmac to play 10 or 15. Again in 2026. Depending on the situation.



...

11 Go to comments
N
NB 24 minutes ago
The times are changing, and some Six Nations teams may be left behind

In a nutshell JB.

138 Go to comments
P
PaPaRumple 24 minutes ago
Where Irish rugby should actually look if they want to play blame game

It's really simple to explain, Irish rugby is weak they a glimmering short lived moment at the top and are now they need to get back into their place.

34 Go to comments
N
NB 26 minutes ago
The times are changing, and some Six Nations teams may be left behind

So you don’t nbeleive Itoje, Chessum, Coles and Martin [when fit] are the equal of Les Bleus?

138 Go to comments
N
NB 29 minutes ago
The times are changing, and some Six Nations teams may be left behind

Yes I like that tactical battle and I don’t feel it’s the real problem.

138 Go to comments
P
PB 30 minutes ago
Where Irish rugby should actually look if they want to play blame game

Actually what is funny, is how an Assistant Coach at a provincial/franchise team gets called out as a culprit, when said team actually helps them to win a trophy that has eluded them. He then, even though he has no influence on the National team gets tagged for their failure. Even when the same team is still sitting pretty in the standings.

Leinster has 🟰 Ireland for many years, for obvious reasons. That trend is changing though.



...

34 Go to comments
S
SB 33 minutes ago
France star withdrawn from squad ahead of Wales trip

He just has to manage it well because otherwise he will keep getting injuries!

12 Go to comments
D
DT 35 minutes ago
Where Irish rugby should actually look if they want to play blame game

No its pretty easy to fault them as I demonstrated in my response which I suspect you didn’t read. Funny how the claim from Saffas tends to be Leinster=Ireland until one of their own comes under criticism for sub par Leinster performances.

34 Go to comments
P
PB 1 hour ago
Where Irish rugby should actually look if they want to play blame game

Even if he is a South African, it is hard to fault the points raised. Maybe instead of also playing the SA card you can counter his reasoning with some hopefully coherent ones of your own.

I am also pretty sure there was more than a fair smattering if Munster players in the current team, so again how is Leinster, that are still 2nd on the URC log, and which did win a URC title that had eluded them prior to Nienaber joining the Leinster team.



...

34 Go to comments
P
PB 1 hour ago
Where Irish rugby should actually look if they want to play blame game

Yet all South Africa’s players play in teams with different styles. Some play in leagues that are regarded as less rigorous, yet you don’t see that lack of accuracy and skills in the Bok team.

So the pundits in question are studiously trying to avert looking inwards and continue an ongoing tirade at Nienaber, who has zero influence on the Irish national team.



...

34 Go to comments
P
PB 1 hour ago
Where Irish rugby should actually look if they want to play blame game

💯 correct on all counts!

34 Go to comments
Close
ADVERTISEMENT