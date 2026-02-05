Louis Rees-Zammit marks Six Nations return with position change

Louis Rees-Zammit will start at full-back for Wales for just the fourth time against England on Saturday in round one of the Guinness Six Nations at Twickenham’s Allianz Stadium.

The match will mark the Bristol Bears star’s return to the Six Nations for the first time since 2023 following his stint in the NFL.

Wales head coach Steve Tandy has opted for Ellis Mee and Josh Adams on the wing, forcing Rees-Zammit into the No.15 jersey.

Tandy has named a settled squad with no debutants, although openside flanker Josh Macleod will make his first Six Nations appearance.

In an attempt to counter England’s ‘Pom Squad’ on the bench, Tandy has opted for the 6-2 split among his replacements, with the two backline spots on the bench being taken by Kieran Hardy and Mason Grady, who will be making his first Wales appearance since 2024 due to injury.

“Wales v England is always a special game with all the history behind the fixture,” Tandy said. “We know they’re playing some outstanding rugby and they’re in great form. But I know how much it means to our players playing for the nation and representing Wales.

“The way the squad trained this week has been great. I want to see us get out and really attack the game on Saturday and give the best account of ourselves. Opening the Six Nations at Twickenham is historic and it’s something we can’t wait to do.”

On the selection of Macleod, Tandy added: “Josh has had some rough luck with injuries, but the way he’s come back, the way he leads, his attention to detail around his week plan, the way he trains, the intensity he brings to everything he does is excellent. It’s going to be awesome to see him on the weekend.”

Wales XV

15. Louis Rees-Zammit (Bristol Bears – 35 caps)

14. Ellis Mee (Scarlets – 4 caps)

13. Eddie James (Scarlets – 4 caps)

12. Ben Thomas (Cardiff Rugby – 17 caps)

11. Josh Adams (Cardiff Rugby – 65 caps)

10. Dan Edwards (Ospreys – 7 caps)

9. Tomos Williams (Gloucester Rugby – 67 caps)

1. Nicky Smith (Leicester Tigers – 58 caps)

2. Dewi Lake (Ospreys – 26 caps) captain

3. Archie Griffin (Bath Rugby – 11 caps)

4. Dafydd Jenkins (Exeter Chiefs – 26 caps)

5. Adam Beard (Montpellier – 61 caps)

6. Alex Mann (Cardiff Rugby – 11 caps)

7. Josh Macleod (Scarlets – 4 caps)

8. Aaron Wainwright (Dragons – 62 caps)

Replacements

16. Liam Belcher (Cardiff Rugby – 4 caps)

17. Rhys Carre (Saracens – 23 caps)

18. Tomas Francis (Provence Rugby – 77 caps)

19. Ben Carter (Dragons – 14 caps)

20. Taine Plumtree (Scarlets – 11 caps)

21. Harri Deaves (Ospreys – 1 cap)

22. Kieran Hardy (Ospreys – 28 caps)

23. Mason Grady (Cardiff Rugby – 15 caps)