Six Nations

Gregor Townsend: Newcastle Red Bulls reports and axing 3 stars

By PA
Blair Kinghorn - PA

Gregor Townsend dismissed claims that he has been primed to take over at Newcastle as an attempt to “disrupt” Scotland ahead of the Guinness Six Nations.

The 52-year-old last year took on a consultancy role with Red Bull, who own Newcastle.

A report on Thursday – following on from RugbyPass reporting of the story in late 2025 – suggested that Townsend will take charge of the Gallagher Prem club when his contract with Scotland expires after next year’s World Cup in Australia.

“Well, it’s pure speculation,” the head coach said at a press conference in Edinburgh on Thursday after naming his team to face Italy in Saturday’s championship opener.

“I’ve not signed a contract beyond the World Cup with anybody, so it’s a story that I think is being put out there to try and disrupt ahead of this game or next week’s game against England.

“It’s just something that comes out, things like this, I think ahead of the England game in particular. But yeah, there’s no truth in that I’ve signed a contract beyond the World Cup.

“My focus is on the Scotland team right now and hopefully up until the World Cup.”

Asked if he was concerned such stories may have a negative impact on his squad, Townsend said: “No, not at all.”

Townsend has made the bold call to drop what has generally been his first-choice back three in recent seasons for Saturday’s clash in Rome’s Stadio Olimpico, with Blair Kinghorn and Duhan van der Merwe out of the 23 altogether and Darcy Graham on the bench.

Bristol’s Tom Jordan gets the nod at full-back, with in-form Glasgow pair Jamie Dobie and Kyle Steyn preferred on the wings to Scotland’s record-try scorer Van der Merwe and Graham, who is second on that list.

“Blair, Duhan and Darcy have had some terrific games for us and they’re very proud of playing for Scotland,” said Townsend. “But there’s competition in that back-three area like there is in other positions and we feel Jamie, Kyle and Tom deserve their starts given how well they’ve been playing.

“I feel all three of them individually have taken games to the opposition. But the three players that weren’t selected, they’re quality players.

“If or when they get back into the squad or they get an opportunity off the bench, like Darcy will on Saturday, we know we’re going to have hungry players desperate to get back in the starting team.

“But for now, we’re really pleased with that back three, how they’ve been playing but also how they’ve been combining in training.”

Townsend has otherwise selected a familiar line-up, with nine of the XV having started on the last visit to Rome in March 2024, when Scotland crashed to a dismal 31-29 defeat. The head coach admitted memories of that match will “sharpen the minds” of his players.

“We know what Italy can do when they have that crowd energy behind them,” he said. “They’re two years further on in their development too and they are a cohesive team. A lot of that back-line have played together, they’ve got some quality forwards.

“They beat Australia in November so it’s one of the toughest teams now to play in world rugby. They’ll be targeting this game, so to play them first game up, with the passion and atmosphere that’s going to be in Rome – it’s a sell-out as well – we know we’re going to have to play very well to win.”

Comments

2 Comments
S
SB 4 days ago

Huge decisions. No doubt he’ll be asked about them if they lose, big pressure on Scotland in this game.

J
JD 5 days ago

A winger who half plays at scrum half and a full back who has almost exclusively played 10 this season and 10/12 last season. Bold call. Form players I agree, but some of these Scots (Graham for example) seem to come alive at 6 nations time.

Join free and tell us what you really think!

Sign up for free
Comments on RugbyPass

H
Hammer Head 12 minutes ago
Where Irish rugby should actually look if they want to play blame game

The buck stops with Leo Cullen and Andy Farrell no matter how you try and slice it up.

I’ve never once have I heard a SA pundit intimating that Jake White or John Plumtree weren’t good for the boks?



...

34 Go to comments
H
Hammer Head 12 minutes ago
Where Irish rugby should actually look if they want to play blame game

I for one am very glad that Nienaber has single handedly destroyed Irish rugby. What a smart move by us.

34 Go to comments
D
DT 13 minutes ago
Where Irish rugby should actually look if they want to play blame game

Yes I am and you have already agreed with me. Are you back tracking now?

34 Go to comments
H
Hammer Head 13 minutes ago
Where Irish rugby should actually look if they want to play blame game



It seems a touch disingenuous to blame Ireland’s decline on the age of the squad when South Africa has an older average age to its squad.

What is the average ages of the Irish and SA squads?



...

34 Go to comments
D
DG 14 minutes ago
Where Irish rugby should actually look if they want to play blame game

You’re not really calling me and Saffas in particular “over sensitive” are you? Rugby fans (including loads of Irish) are just as guilty.. To repeat my piece, when you point a finger three more point right back at you.

34 Go to comments
D
DT 14 minutes ago
Where Irish rugby should actually look if they want to play blame game

He isn’t an assistant, he is the senior coach. Leo Cullen has a more overarching director of rugby type role. Cullen also deserves criticism however, how the team plays is mainly down to Nienaber.

The two previous Leinster coaches both won the champions cup and multiple URC/Pro14 titles, the bar is high and Neinabar has come in well below what is required while playing very poor unimaginative rugby. Leinster’s one URC trophy while achieving a champions cup quarter final exit is well below what’s expected in the club.



...

34 Go to comments
H
Hammer Head 16 minutes ago
Where Irish rugby should actually look if they want to play blame game

Too rich

34 Go to comments
D
DT 19 minutes ago
Where Irish rugby should actually look if they want to play blame game

Thank you for the response. You seem to be making my point for me in agreeing that in your own experience Saffas (yourself included) can be overly sensitive when the Boks are criticised.

I don’t think anyone is uniquely blaming Nienaber as almost everyone has mentioned in their critique of the current Leinster senior coach. Your point on silverware is disingenuous as I have already pointed out. Furthermore, the two previous Leinster coaches both won the champions cup and multiple URC/Pro14 titles, the bar is high and Neinabar has come in well below what is required while playing very poor unimaginative rugby.



...

34 Go to comments
T
TokoRFC 20 minutes ago
Jono Gibbes on what position Damian McKenzie will play in 2026

I think this is a pretty good diagnosis. I think part the issue also comes from not having the patience to develop players at test level. NZ expect test match quality players coming out of Super Rugby, this still happens occasionally enough to feed the expectation (Sititi, Holland) but it hasn’t been a realistic expectation for a long time.

Thing is DMac was actually improving somewhat at managing games at 10 (Ireland 2024, 2025). But he had some brain fats against Aus, Robertson lost patience and reverted to a short term option in Barrett.



...

11 Go to comments
H
Hammer Head 23 minutes ago
Jono Gibbes on what position Damian McKenzie will play in 2026

As opposed to what? 3,4 or 9?

So the article should have been titled: Dmac to play 10 or 15. Again in 2026. Depending on the situation.



...

11 Go to comments
N
NB 23 minutes ago
The times are changing, and some Six Nations teams may be left behind

In a nutshell JB.

138 Go to comments
P
PaPaRumple 24 minutes ago
Where Irish rugby should actually look if they want to play blame game

It's really simple to explain, Irish rugby is weak they a glimmering short lived moment at the top and are now they need to get back into their place.

34 Go to comments
N
NB 26 minutes ago
The times are changing, and some Six Nations teams may be left behind

So you don’t nbeleive Itoje, Chessum, Coles and Martin [when fit] are the equal of Les Bleus?

138 Go to comments
N
NB 28 minutes ago
The times are changing, and some Six Nations teams may be left behind

Yes I like that tactical battle and I don’t feel it’s the real problem.

138 Go to comments
P
PB 30 minutes ago
Where Irish rugby should actually look if they want to play blame game

Actually what is funny, is how an Assistant Coach at a provincial/franchise team gets called out as a culprit, when said team actually helps them to win a trophy that has eluded them. He then, even though he has no influence on the National team gets tagged for their failure. Even when the same team is still sitting pretty in the standings.

Leinster has 🟰 Ireland for many years, for obvious reasons. That trend is changing though.



...

34 Go to comments
S
SB 33 minutes ago
France star withdrawn from squad ahead of Wales trip

He just has to manage it well because otherwise he will keep getting injuries!

12 Go to comments
D
DT 34 minutes ago
Where Irish rugby should actually look if they want to play blame game

No its pretty easy to fault them as I demonstrated in my response which I suspect you didn’t read. Funny how the claim from Saffas tends to be Leinster=Ireland until one of their own comes under criticism for sub par Leinster performances.

34 Go to comments
P
PB 1 hour ago
Where Irish rugby should actually look if they want to play blame game

Even if he is a South African, it is hard to fault the points raised. Maybe instead of also playing the SA card you can counter his reasoning with some hopefully coherent ones of your own.

I am also pretty sure there was more than a fair smattering if Munster players in the current team, so again how is Leinster, that are still 2nd on the URC log, and which did win a URC title that had eluded them prior to Nienaber joining the Leinster team.



...

34 Go to comments
P
PB 1 hour ago
Where Irish rugby should actually look if they want to play blame game

Yet all South Africa’s players play in teams with different styles. Some play in leagues that are regarded as less rigorous, yet you don’t see that lack of accuracy and skills in the Bok team.

So the pundits in question are studiously trying to avert looking inwards and continue an ongoing tirade at Nienaber, who has zero influence on the Irish national team.



...

34 Go to comments
P
PB 1 hour ago
Where Irish rugby should actually look if they want to play blame game

💯 correct on all counts!

34 Go to comments
