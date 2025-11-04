Jordie Barrett's season is over after double injury against Ireland

The All Blacks have announced that star midfielder Jordie Barrett will be returning to New Zealand this week after scans confirmed both a high ankle injury and a ‘minor’ knee injury.

ADVERTISEMENT

A press release from the team on Wednesday did not specify the extent of the injuries, just that Barrett would be flying home to begin rehabilitation with the Hurricanes’ medical staff. There was no mention of surgery being needed.

Barrett was left reeling in pain just 15 minutes into the All Blacks’ win over Ireland in Chicago, emerging from a ruck clutching at his leg after an awkward carry. Despite attempting to play through the pain, the 28-year-old limped from the field soon after initially convincing All Blacks medical staff he could continue.

Leicester Fainga’anuku came on as Barrett’s replacement in the midfield, joining Quinn Tupaea, who moved into the inside centre channel. The duo’s performance makes them a likely choice to start against Scotland this weekend, but Billy Proctor, Anton Lienert-Brown, and Rieko Ioane also remain options.

There has been no mention of a replacement in the squad, even with the All Blacks calling upon second-row reinforcements in the wake of Scott Barrett’s short-term injury. All Blacks XV rookie Josh Beehre was the man called upon to fill in for the Kiwi captain, departing All Blacks XV camp earlier this week.

The development squad has three capped midfielders for All Blacks coach Scott Robertson to call upon if needed: David Havili, Dallas McLeod, and Braydon Ennor, while Daniel Rona is an uncapped option.