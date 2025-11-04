Jordie Barrett's season is over after double injury against Ireland
The All Blacks have announced that star midfielder Jordie Barrett will be returning to New Zealand this week after scans confirmed both a high ankle injury and a ‘minor’ knee injury.
A press release from the team on Wednesday did not specify the extent of the injuries, just that Barrett would be flying home to begin rehabilitation with the Hurricanes’ medical staff. There was no mention of surgery being needed.
Barrett was left reeling in pain just 15 minutes into the All Blacks’ win over Ireland in Chicago, emerging from a ruck clutching at his leg after an awkward carry. Despite attempting to play through the pain, the 28-year-old limped from the field soon after initially convincing All Blacks medical staff he could continue.
Leicester Fainga’anuku came on as Barrett’s replacement in the midfield, joining Quinn Tupaea, who moved into the inside centre channel. The duo’s performance makes them a likely choice to start against Scotland this weekend, but Billy Proctor, Anton Lienert-Brown, and Rieko Ioane also remain options.
There has been no mention of a replacement in the squad, even with the All Blacks calling upon second-row reinforcements in the wake of Scott Barrett’s short-term injury. All Blacks XV rookie Josh Beehre was the man called upon to fill in for the Kiwi captain, departing All Blacks XV camp earlier this week.
The development squad has three capped midfielders for All Blacks coach Scott Robertson to call upon if needed: David Havili, Dallas McLeod, and Braydon Ennor, while Daniel Rona is an uncapped option.
We wouldn’t go as far as to say that Jordie Barrett’s injury is a good thing… but maybe, just a little bit.
First, because it’s not that serious. From the first images, we could have feared a torn ACL, but that’s not the case — and that’s great news for him.
But yes, it does force Robertson to try another combination, and the All Blacks need that. It’s said that Robertson wants a “4x4” setup for every position — four players per spot — but in reality, he’s not doing much to make that happen. If it weren’t for a few injuries here and there, the team wouldn’t be rotating at all.
We’re supposedly preparing Ruben Love for international rugby, but without giving him any game time? That doesn’t make much sense.
So yes, it’s actually a good thing that Jordie is heading back to New Zealand — after an extremely long double season for him, with no break for almost two years.
And the Blacks will know how to play rugby in Edinburgh; without him, there won’t be any problem with that.
Why is 60 test players even aspirational for a team?
1st choice 10 links up with 3rd choice 9.
4th choice 12 parntners his cousin who is 2nd choice 13.
Why do they still play wingers at 15 if they are 4 deep?
Naughty Ireland. Should have been given another 2 yellow card for deliberate trying to injury both Barretts. Jordie's one was 100% a shoulder charge to the head which is a yellow card all day long.
Did you miss Clarke's high shot just before the half time whistle?
Not sure if you watched the game, Beauden got shoulder charged to the head😂
Shoulder to the head and his ankle is injured? OK….
All Blacks vs Scotland
1 DeGroot, 2 Taylor, 3 Newell, 4 Lord, 5 Holland, 6 Parker, 7 Savea, 8 Lakai, 9 Roigard, 10 McKenzie, 11 Clarke, 12 Tupaea, 13 Fainga’anuka, 14 Carter, 15 Jordan
16 Taukeo’aho, 17 Williams, 18 Tosi, 19 Darry, 20 Sitit, 21 Ratima, 22 Ioane, 23 Barrett
Yeah l'm down with this team but would consider Love for BB on that bench, think Beaudy needs a rest