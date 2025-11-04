'There’s been a huge stigma with the All Blacks'
Scotland forwards coach John Dalziel says his team have emerged stronger from their heartbreaking 2022 loss to the All Blacks as they look to make history at Murrayfield on Saturday.
The Scots have never beaten New Zealand but came agonisingly close in their most recent meeting when they led 23-14 going into the last quarter before eventually succumbing to a 31-23 defeat.
Dalziel, who has returned to the Scotland camp after joining the British and Irish Lions tour in the summer, said: “I think a lot of growth and learning will be around how we stay on track, how we build on leads when we have them like that.
“I suppose the mental toughness side of it – how we can make sure, if we get back in that position with 20 minutes to go on the clock, that we can see it home?”
Scotland have good reason to be confident of finally ending their winless streak, with the All Blacks arriving in Edinburgh on the back of a relatively underwhelming win over below-par Ireland at the weekend.
In addition, injuries to both Scott and Jordie Barrett have robbed New Zealand of two key men against the Scots, who brimmed with confidence during a one-sided 85-0 warm-up win over the United States.
“I think there’s been a huge stigma with the All Blacks in the past and a lot of teams have built that up,” added Dalziel.
“We’re really trying to focus on ourselves, on the game and what we build, and that’s really been the approach this campaign, so we’ll keep it that way.”
In contrast to the All Blacks’ injury worries, Dalziel intimated that Zander Fagerson could return to the Scotland side after being ruled out since April with a series of injuries, while Rory Darge could also return.
“Both of them (made) big strides last week,” added Dalziel. “Obviously Zander’s been out for a long period of time.
“It’s a long time out and I know we all want to see him back as soon as possible and we’re hopeful that he’ll be back on track but we’ll do the right thing with him and see how he is to train tomorrow.”
Only one more team will progress to the Men’s Rugby World Cup 2027. Watch all the Final Qualifying Tournament action on RugbyPass TV, or on your local broadcast partner!
Blessing in disguise SB is injured and is a 6 at best and not tall enough, he has grunt yes but he’s a grunty 6 not a lock. Lord is a lock so is Darry but Darry isn’t in the team for some un known reason. nzs top locks are Tuipolotu, Darry and obviously Holland. Lord isn’t as grunty as these other guys. As for JB well we have a ready made 12 in Tupea and at 13 we have the grunty and quite elusive Faianuku. Last week carter looked a bit out of place on the right wing. Clarke has proven himself to be our strong left winger, so Carter does need to pick his act up on that side even though he’s been outstanding on the left. Jordan is in fact our best right winger and actually hes more dangerous over there. Pity we don’t have a clear cut ben Smith at FB. in fact Ben Smith is so good he could be still playing imo. slower yes but he was great. Corey Jane the same thing FB or wing absolute underrated killer. BB did enough for me this week so he should stay. but woke robertson went for dmac , yeah sure hes ok, but hes not as good as bb at 10. dmac could be a FB but then again so could a few. Love? why even pick the bugger if you are not gonna play him?
“There’s been a huge stigma with the All Blacks in the past”
hahaha - yes, once the chosen son has been announced as an All Black, his mother usually collapses weeping on the ground while her friends gather around to murmur reassurances, such as the knowledge of friend of a friend’s cousin’s nephew who became a highly successful real estate agent even though he was once an All Black.
If Scotland win I’ll eat my undies
Don’t make me wish for an AB loss!