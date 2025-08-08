Northern Edition
Select Edition
Northern Northern
Southern Southern
Global Global
New Zealand New Zealand
France France
29 - 22
FT
26 - 17
FT
14 - 28
FT
7 - 21
FT
8 - 50
FT
36 - 22
FT
35 - 36
FT
31 - 24
FT
22 - 38
FT
24 - 41
FT
41 - 46
FT
27 - 26
FT
Today
08:00
Bunnings NPC

Jacob Ratumaitavuki-Kneepkens embraces 'win-win' of All Blacks omission

CHRISTCHURCH, NEW ZEALAND - MAY 23: Jacob Ratumaitavuki-Kneepkens of the Highlanders looks on ahead of the round 15 Super Rugby Pacific match between Crusaders and Highlanders at Apollo Projects Stadium, on May 23, 2025, in Christchurch, New Zealand. (Photo by Joe Allison/Getty Images)

A hard-to-miss rising star in the New Zealand scene is electric fullback Jacob Ratumaitavuki-Kneepkens, and while All Blacks selectors are yet to call his name, it’s become apparent the Super Rugby star is featuring in their conversations.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Taranaki product swiftly claimed the Highlanders’ starting 15 jersey after moving south from the Blues ahead of the 2024 season, and while a significant neck injury stalled his ascension, he has returned in dangerous form.

Seven strong showings for the Southerners earned the fullback a call from Scott Robertson, with an invitation to the All Blacks’ pre-season training camp a suggestion that he’s worked his way into the selection fringes.

“I went to the camp the week of the Super Rugby final and got pretty good comms after that,” Ratumaitavuki-Kneepkens told Scotty Stevenson and Israel Dagg on Sport Nation.

“I don’t really want to put too much pressure on myself to make those teams. If I don’t make it, then maybe I’m into a bit of a slump. So if it happens, it’ll be a dream come true.

“But for right now, I love being back home, my family is all in Taranaki, and my friends and stuff, so it’s almost like a win-win situation at the moment.”

Should any more injury woes hit the All Blacks camp, the versatile back is happy to fill any void the coaches see fit for him.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I obviously played the first couple of years of my Super and NPC on the wing and gravitated closer to the ball, but, mate, if it’s what Razor needs, I’ll happily answer the call and play 23 or 11 or whatever it is. Any chance to get out on the field, mate, I’ll definitely take it.”

Related

NZR condition delays Richie Mo’unga’s All Blacks eligibility

Richie Mo'unga's return to New Zealand shores is locked in, but several questions remain, like to what extent and when his return will impact the international game.

Read Now

Round one of the NPC saw the 24-year-old produce a masterclass showing in a strong win over the Northland Taniwha. Ratumaitavuki-Kneepkens provided three try assists, each ignited by his footwork and finished thanks to a clean playmaking skillset.

The aforementioned neck injury that sidelined him for six months is also to thank for the joy the 50-cap Taranaki talent is currently playing with.

“It’s been a rollercoaster, bro, obviously going through all the rehab stuff and not knowing when I’d be back was a bit scary, a bit of the unknown,” he said, reflecting on the recent chapters in his journey.

ADVERTISEMENT

“After the injury, I’ve become a lot more appreciative of every time I’ve been able to get onto the field because I know how much that can change within a game. It was awesome to get back onto the field with the Taieri club down south and being able to come back with the Highlanders, and after that, the Barbarians, was a cool experience.

“Mate, I hope it shows in my game that I’m excited to be on the field every time. I love playing with whatever team I’m with, and there’s a lot of joy that goes into preparing for a game and being out there.”

Recommended

The 12 least-used British & Irish Lions of the 2025 tour to Australia

Matt Williams hits back in X feud with Rassie Erasmus

Former Wallaby's NFL dream in limbo after Chargers dismissal

New Zealand Rugby CEO responds to 2029 Lions Tour debate

Download the RugbyPass app now!

News, stats, live rugby and more! Download the new RugbyPass app on the App Store (iOS) and Google Play (Android) now!

ADVERTISEMENT
Play Video
LIVE

{{item.title}}

Trending on RugbyPass

1

Leicester Tigers sign giant 143kg 'late to rugby' USA international

1
2

Fissler Confidential: Newcastle Red Bulls line up next signing

3
3

Exeter bolster front-row ranks with addition of Sharks prop

4

Springboks call-up late replacement as Wessels withdrawn

4
5

'I signed for Rob Andrew at Newcastle when I stank of cow shit'

6

Country by country guide to the Top 14 Foreign Legion

11
7

'Really proud' ex-England star says Samoa Test debut 'amazing'

8

Newcastle Red Bulls snap up Crusaders' Tom Christie

4

Comments

2 Comments
S
SC 7 days ago

And this is exactly the response all coaches want to hear from a player who missed out on selection.


Good on ya, Jacob. Hope to see you wearing black soon.

O
Over the sideline 7 days ago

Agree… Got a good future and great attitude.

Load More Comments

Join free and tell us what you really think!

Sign up for free
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest Long Reads

LONG READ

'Canada could shatter England-New Zealand duopoly and ensure RWC25 lives up to hype'

The women's game needs a new contender to challenge the big two of England and New Zealand.

LONG READ

How Gareth Steenson is evolving Ireland’s kicking game ahead of the World Cup

Gareth Steenson ‘Steeno’ is back on the side of the Irish Sea where it all started, in the green he last wore as skipper of the national U21s - and fine-tuning Ireland Women’s kicking game ahead of a hotly-anticipated World Cup.

LONG READ

Why South Africa's 'Dad's Army' are defying convention

The Springboks have an ageing squad but with careful management, continue to defy the odds in delivering clutch performances

49

Comments on RugbyPass

L
Longshanks 19 minutes ago
Los Pumas ratings vs New Zealand | The Rugby Championship

Albornoz was class, what would the All Blacks give to have a 10 like him? Or a blindside like Matera?

2 Go to comments
N
NK 26 minutes ago
Country by country guide to the Top 14 Foreign Legion

Efrain Elias not listed among the Argentinian contingent. Lock, Toulouse.

Also, Mallia is not a wing, he’s a utility - I’ve watched him play flyhalf, center, wing and fullback just last season.



...

11 Go to comments
M
Mitch 29 minutes ago
'There is little chance of any upset of the established order in 2025 Rugby Championship'

In even better news, it appears Will Skelton will be available for games post Cape Town as well.

217 Go to comments
D
DS 31 minutes ago
Wallabies vs Springboks takes: Boks suffer memory loss, Wallaby loosies too good

Oh, you mean the 2011 ABs who only got to the final (that they almost lost) thanks to the crooked NZ ref Bryce Lawrence? And a ‘lucky’ win in the 2019 RWC where they thrashed the poms, and 2023 in the

Paris mud where the ABs stupid captain got sent off yet again for headhigh tackling and our hooker was illegally crippled? Right.



...

7 Go to comments
L
Longshanks 33 minutes ago
Rassie Erasmus hints at how he will stop the Bok rot in second Test

I thought Wiese was suspended until the 2nd test in NZ? Scrum reinforcements to be added for sure, but the lineout looked to be a major issue with no easy fix. Marx has known issues in this area and Mbonambi's form has fallen off a cliff. I expect the Boks to come back hard. I would be surprised if Pollard didn’t start, as they look way more comfortable with a less expansive gameplan. Major change in attitude would help, the team seemed to have fed into their own hype and forgot the basics.

20 Go to comments
P
PM 36 minutes ago
Springboks player ratings vs Australia | 2025 Rugby Championship

It’s too early to call that and you have to see out this Championship to make a conclusion. Rassie knows they let the game go, were soft defensively and showed little fight - a coach like him will not take that lightly and has some very good players waiting in the wings to make a difference, which is part of the problem and luxury that he enjoys over others.

This could be a quick change in players and a tweak in tactics and they will be on their way.



...

57 Go to comments
D
DS 37 minutes ago
Wallabies vs Springboks takes: Boks suffer memory loss, Wallaby loosies too good

Frankly, the one I blame the most is Marx, who seems to have regressed to his earlier days of trying to be a Bismarck du Plessis double - namely a wannabe flank (and failing the same way) but failing to be a proper hooker. His throws were generally rubbish, and getting isolated time after time leading to turnovers (one thing the Wallies have certainly improved on under the AB Schmidt) which either lead to points for the Wallies or missed ones for the Boks. Mind you, Bongi messed up too, but he presumably wasn't going to be in the team next Saturday anyway?

7 Go to comments
M
MM 38 minutes ago
World Rankings: There’s a new No.1 after Boks' shock loss

Keep telling yourself that mate! Eventually you’ll believe it!

14 Go to comments
M
MM 40 minutes ago
World Rankings: There’s a new No.1 after Boks' shock loss

It’s just the fact that normal service has resumed PM. Nothing to see here…..

14 Go to comments
M
MM 42 minutes ago
World Rankings: There’s a new No.1 after Boks' shock loss

Yes, nothing more enjoyable than being part of one of the biggest chokes in history and watching your team ship 38 unanswered points. I’ll bet every other Bok supporter enjoyed it immensely too Hammer…..

14 Go to comments
P
PM 43 minutes ago
Springboks player ratings vs Australia | 2025 Rugby Championship

I think I saw “Father Time” put Bongi in a bear hug and didn’t let go of him during that outing. It’s time they added another hooker alongside them, as I can’t see he will make it to the next RWC at this rate.

57 Go to comments
P
PM 47 minutes ago
World Rankings: There’s a new No.1 after Boks' shock loss

I don’t think anyone cares about the rankings and being the Number 1 side - It’s RWC Champions, TRC Champions and 6 Nations that are the real prizes in World Rugby at the moment.

14 Go to comments
O
Over the sideline 48 minutes ago
'Really dogs***': Rassie Erasmus' raw reaction to shock Bok loss and the 'saddest thing'

Haha if you want “bright” stop looking at my backside…. 😁😁😁

Quote delivered.



...

24 Go to comments
O
Over the sideline 54 minutes ago
'Really dogs***': Rassie Erasmus' raw reaction to shock Bok loss and the 'saddest thing'

Im good. You want it you find it.

24 Go to comments
O
Over the sideline 55 minutes ago
Wallabies shock Boks with unthinkable comeback win at Ellis Park

Oh you’re just like everyone else. Why does everyone think Im cute? Must be to Mo eh! 😁😁😁😁.

99 Go to comments
R
RK 55 minutes ago
'Really dogs***': Rassie Erasmus' raw reaction to shock Bok loss and the 'saddest thing'

😂😂 they botched it last year against the Springboks in the last 10min

24 Go to comments
O
Over the sideline 58 minutes ago
Wallabies shock Boks with unthinkable comeback win at Ellis Park

Quotes being Quoted…..

99 Go to comments
O
Over the sideline 59 minutes ago
Wallabies shock Boks with unthinkable comeback win at Ellis Park

A direct quote straw…

99 Go to comments
C
Can I have a word your Honour? 1 hour ago
All Blacks winger Sevu Reece identifies focus for second Argentina Test

To keep the Penalty count down things such as being disciplined are a non negotiable aren’t they? Do teams consider being disciplined a 50/50 thing to do or not?

2 Go to comments
S
Spew_81 1 hour ago
World Rankings: There’s a new No.1 after Boks' shock loss

The Tests in New Zealand will be full on. So will the tour in 2026.

14 Go to comments