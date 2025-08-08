Jacob Ratumaitavuki-Kneepkens embraces 'win-win' of All Blacks omission

A hard-to-miss rising star in the New Zealand scene is electric fullback Jacob Ratumaitavuki-Kneepkens, and while All Blacks selectors are yet to call his name, it’s become apparent the Super Rugby star is featuring in their conversations.

The Taranaki product swiftly claimed the Highlanders’ starting 15 jersey after moving south from the Blues ahead of the 2024 season, and while a significant neck injury stalled his ascension, he has returned in dangerous form.

Seven strong showings for the Southerners earned the fullback a call from Scott Robertson, with an invitation to the All Blacks’ pre-season training camp a suggestion that he’s worked his way into the selection fringes.

“I went to the camp the week of the Super Rugby final and got pretty good comms after that,” Ratumaitavuki-Kneepkens told Scotty Stevenson and Israel Dagg on Sport Nation.

“I don’t really want to put too much pressure on myself to make those teams. If I don’t make it, then maybe I’m into a bit of a slump. So if it happens, it’ll be a dream come true.

“But for right now, I love being back home, my family is all in Taranaki, and my friends and stuff, so it’s almost like a win-win situation at the moment.”

Should any more injury woes hit the All Blacks camp, the versatile back is happy to fill any void the coaches see fit for him.

“I obviously played the first couple of years of my Super and NPC on the wing and gravitated closer to the ball, but, mate, if it’s what Razor needs, I’ll happily answer the call and play 23 or 11 or whatever it is. Any chance to get out on the field, mate, I’ll definitely take it.”

Round one of the NPC saw the 24-year-old produce a masterclass showing in a strong win over the Northland Taniwha. Ratumaitavuki-Kneepkens provided three try assists, each ignited by his footwork and finished thanks to a clean playmaking skillset.

The aforementioned neck injury that sidelined him for six months is also to thank for the joy the 50-cap Taranaki talent is currently playing with.

“It’s been a rollercoaster, bro, obviously going through all the rehab stuff and not knowing when I’d be back was a bit scary, a bit of the unknown,” he said, reflecting on the recent chapters in his journey.

“After the injury, I’ve become a lot more appreciative of every time I’ve been able to get onto the field because I know how much that can change within a game. It was awesome to get back onto the field with the Taieri club down south and being able to come back with the Highlanders, and after that, the Barbarians, was a cool experience.

“Mate, I hope it shows in my game that I’m excited to be on the field every time. I love playing with whatever team I’m with, and there’s a lot of joy that goes into preparing for a game and being out there.”