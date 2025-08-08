Northern Edition
British & Irish Lions 2025

New Zealand Rugby CEO responds to 2029 Lions Tour debate

HAMILTON, NEW ZEALAND - JULY 19: Coach Fabien Galthié of France talks with coach Scott Robertson of New Zealand during the Test Match between New Zealand All Blacks and France at FMG Stadium Waikato on July 19, 2025 in Hamilton, New Zealand. (Photo by Hannah Peters/Getty Images)

The growing interest and speculation surrounding a potential British & Irish Lions Tour of France has been hitting the headlines recently, but a meeting in Sydney last week has brought reassurance that there will be no change to the scheduled 2029 tour of New Zealand.

Plans for the tour are well underway, according to New Zealand Rugby CEO Mark Robinson, who sat down with his Lions counterparts to progress plans for both 2029’s men’s tour and 2027’s inaugural women’s tour, ahead of the third and final Test between the Lions and Wallabies.

The speculation is sure to continue over the tours following 2029, and a warm-up match against France before departing for New Zealand in four years’ time is on the table, with France representatives saying they are willing to complement rather than replace the traditional tour format.

Fixture
British & Irish Lions
Australia
22 - 12
Full-time
British & Irish Lions
All Stats and Data

Regardless, the pundits have been offering their two cents.

Stephen Jones of The Sunday Times made his feelings clear in a viral article last week, calling for the ’29 tour to shift to France. The piece sparked plenty of debate in various corners of the rugby world and prompted Kiwi radio host D’Arcy Waldergrave to ask NZR’s Robinson about the idea.

“Well, Stephen wouldn’t be aware of this, but we had a fantastic meeting in Sydney last week with the Lions in the build-up to the last Test,” the CEO responded on Newstalk ZB.

“We had a whole day, midweek, and plans are steaming along really well. We’re hugely excited about where things sit there.

“We spent a lot of time talking about the potential schedule, the number of Tests, of non-Tests. They’ve worked towards a joint venture model in more recent tours, with South Africa, which was unfortunately impacted by COVID, and then Australia this year.

“So that’s a new model we’re sort of getting our heads around and understanding more about. So we spent a lot of time on that.

“And look, the Lions are hugely excited about coming to New Zealand, and we’re looking forward to having them here.

“And then we spent a lot of time, we’re getting closer to announcing what the format and nature of the Women’s Lions Tour, the inaugural Women’s Lions Tour in 2027, will be. And that’s going to be super exciting as well. We’re really excited about where we’re landing with that program.

“So no, Stephen might be a little bit off course there, but that won’t be the first time and probably won’t be the last.”

Comments

30 Comments
k
kelval 4 days ago

As a Frenchman, I don’t see any point in a full France tour.

Maybe as a one off once in a while, like they did with Argentina.


The season is already insanely long and intense, the French players are on their knees in June.

There is no way the French clubs would accept a tour like what happened in Australia. Mostly because they can’t, by law. They have to give their employees 5 weeks of vacations, like any other workers in France. So if they take 3 more weeks off after the end of the season, they have to push back the start of the next season by that much.

I don’t need to say more actually to prove the point.

Not to mention they even have that pipe dream of clubs and franchises world cup. It seems to me like everyone is trying to milk the cash cow dry.


A full tour just doesn’t make any sense, even more because those are the players our team meets every single year at the 6 Nations tournament, so it’s not as out of the ordinary or exciting than when they tour the Southern hemisphere.


And also, they would face a weakened France team, wich would again fire the polemics… I really don’t see this happening on a Tour basis.

B
BP 5 days ago

Keep the Lions, they nothing special. I would prefer for them to NEVER tour the SH again. To much whining form the NH….. SH must concentrate on proper tours as will happen next year with SA & NZ…. Jones and Matt Williams are prime exsample of the whining north………

R
RugCs 5 days ago

If it comes down to a choice between touring New Zealand and touring France then it is France all the way. It will be huge, on the field and off the field, like in RWC huge.

J
JWH 5 days ago

Absolutely not. The whole point of the Lions is to bring NH rugby to faraway places.

I
IkeaBoy 5 days ago

A Lions year. Suspend the 6Nations for that year, and just use academy players for the domestic club fixtures.


Tour for 6-7 months like the good auld days. Go by boat too. They all have to grow a beard on tour also.

J
JWH 5 days ago

Quite possibly the worst idea I have ever heard from you IB. Both fiscally and mentally untenable.

J
J Marc 5 days ago

There are some talks about one game in 2029, maybe like Lions Argentina this year. I think it's possible. The probability of a complete tour is around zéro. The first question is when ? At what moment in the year ?

Clickbait.

C
CC 4 days ago

Instead of the 6N could be a fun idea, games against Toulouse, Bordeaux, Toulon, Bayonne, Clermont, Castres, La Rochelle, Pau, Montpellier and Racing, then tests in Marseille, Lyon, and Paris.


The Lions would be scared of starting the tour with loses against Toulouse, Bordeaux, Toulon though, so it probably won't happen 🤣

J
JW 5 days ago

In place of the 6 Nations?

T
TokoRFC 5 days ago

“So no, Stephen might be a little bit off course there, but that won’t be the first time and probably won’t be the last.”

Couldn’t agree more….

J
JWH 5 days ago

What would be the point in touring France? You see them play your players every year in the 6N, and who’s to say the French clubs would even want to play the Lions, considering their jam packed season?


Just seems like an excuse to get out of a thumping in NZ.

I
IkeaBoy 5 days ago

Nothing fools you, JWH!


To be fair, every chance FRA would wallop them too.

J
JW 5 days ago

Well the whole point of the Lions was to tour the remote places, especially the ones that the regions like Wales and Scotland might not be able to get to (back in the boat days).


So when looked at in that light, with the frequency they see everyone now the fact that France is right next door is fairly meaningless in the grand scheme.


I wouldn’t be surprised of the guys article didn’t even reference a proper tour, he probably only wants to see a test series between them. Which is a fair cope given that he’s seeing New Zealand having test series against South Africa and the Bledisloe every year. Remember their 6N is only one game every year against their opposition, they miss out on a lot of the fun the SH nations get to enjoy. So I can see the desire for Lions fans.

Load More Comments

Join free and tell us what you really think!

Sign up for free
