Matt Williams hits back in X feud with Rassie Erasmus
Outspoken pundit and former coach Matt Williams has fired back at Rassie Erasmus after the Springboks boss mocked the Australian online.
Erstwhile Scotland and Leinster head coach Williams has long been critical of elements of South African rugby under Erasmus, particularly the use of the so-called Bomb Squad bench strategy, which he has repeatedly claimed poses unnecessary risks to player safety.
The 65-year-old has rarely pulled punches when discussing the Springboks, and Erasmus, never shy of an online dig himself, has clearly been paying attention.
After Williams’ latest comments on Off the Ball, in which he criticised the standard of rugby and the off-field behaviour during the British & Irish Lions tour of South Africa, the 52-year-old took to X, formerly Twitter, posting a screenshot of the Australian’s record as Scotland head coach, highlighting a “17.65%” win rate.
“Matt Williams, the rugby union coach, had a 17.65% win percentage during his tenure coaching Scotland. He coached the team in 17 matches, winning only 3 of them. Two of those wins were against Tier 2 nations, Japan and Samoa, according to Wikipedia,” read the image text.
Erasmus added the caption: “Heal Sir Matt.”
Williams was quick to reply, posting: “Hi Rassie, playing the man and not the ball again? Always the sign of weak argument,” and “Delighted you listened to every word”.
The latest exchange follows Williams’ fresh attack on the Springboks in the wake of the British and Irish Lions’ series win over Australia. Speaking on Off The Ball, he revisited the 2021 Lions tour to South Africa, describing it as “one of the worst tours ever” and “the worst games of international rugby I think I’ve ever seen.”
“The way that both management teams conducted themselves was disgraceful,” he said. “Rassie was running on the field as a water carrier. There was a leaked video criticising referees, ringing people up, and the style of rugby was an abomination.
“All they did was kick across the field and chase it. It was not played in a good spirit. It was aggressive — I have no problem with that — but it wasn’t in the spirit of rugby.”
Williams contrasted that with the recent tour to Australia, claiming Andy Farrell’s side had restored the Lions’ image by playing an attacking brand of rugby.
“They came to Australia, and from the first second, Andy Farrell and his coaching staff made the Lions play a running game. They put the ball in hand, they took chances and made errors, because it’s high-risk rugby, but jeez, it was entertaining. It was fabulous to watch.”
Didn't he played the man first when he criticized Rassie?
Why are people listening to him. 17% winning rate
No one does. He is known for his click bait behaviour. The 2021 BIL has been done for nearly 4 years. He has nothing else to complain about so goes into the past, during COVID to try and gain some relevance again. I would categorically deny being a family member of his or sharing his blood in fear of him tainting anything in my life.
“Hi Rassie, playing the man and not the ball again? Always the sign of weak argument,” and “Delighted you listened to every word”.
Never knew this guy even coached rugby.. this Matt guy’s rugby arguments are just so kak, and that's fine, but geez, understand there will be backlash with your self proclaimed rugby expert comments
Every comment towards you must feel like they are playing the man… cause nobody really buys into the fact you are The All encompassing rugby god.
Chill Matt, enjoy winning trent setting rugby and take it for what it is.. currently
Like Rassie said… Heal Sir Matt😂😂😂
Rassie. Word of advice sir. As much as I respect you, you can’t stop to throw stones at every dog that barks at you. You’ll never reach your destination that way. He is a doggy barking at the best team in the world. End of story.
Is Rugbypass a gossip rag now?
Mr Williams. RE is a repugnant individual, and will remain so until his last breath.
10 World Cups will not absolve him of what he does, what he promotes and how people will copy him.
His countrymen are bowed so low at his feet that they cannot see an alternative horizon. But why should they when dancing with devil makes them disliked so much more, which in turn is actually a dizzying aphrodisiac for the Bok fan.
So MW, you can save your breath. The world already knows what you are telling us.
Actually, it's not Rassie's fault that Australia are so bad at rugby throughout all divisions starting from the under 7’s in school rugby through to the national side. Jealousy makes you nasty. Only worms will agree with MW. 10 WC's? If he achieved that (not enough time during his lifetime left) that would make him the undisputed best ever coach in any sport.
Rassie's influence goes way beyond rugby, uniting a very fractured society. What have MW done except spew drivel whenever his mouth opens? Smelling like dog poo? He is as much as failure as you have been throughout your life and whatever career you took. (Most likely a couch potato living of off mommy and daddy at the age of 50.
Clearly you are as dumb as a rock (even rocks will be pissed at me for comparing you and MW to them as in their silence they are still more intelligent with no brain). You clearly are a click baiter, and of no consequence to anyone, not personally and not professionally. What have you achieved? Is nothing something?
In every country there are idiots, and not all Aus fans are this dumb. They are ashamed of MW. They are ashamed of fans like you. Come up with constructive criticism or deserved praise on whomever you want to talk about not. Not this drivel. It's pathetic.
Son, I hate to break this to you, but the institute where you are currently incarcerated is not “the world”.
I wish you speedy healing.
Oh my word what a snotty comment. Rassie has done more for South Africa than you can ever understand. He was highly successful in Ireland and chose to come back to a team that was in complete chaos, from political pressure to extreme pressure to somehow perform despite massive problems in the country. He isn’t perfect but he has a good heart and he has done more for reconciliation in this country than most of our politicians. It’s easy to dislike someone when you haven’t walked in their shoes. I don’t agree that he should verbally attack the “sir” Matt or anyone else, but he’s just standing up for his players and his team. He wears his heart on his sleeve, but so what. Can the “sir” say anything he likes and we must just take it every week?
How does Williams not understand that you can’t employ the same tactics to take on the Boks as you would Australia.
Does he really think the first test against the wallabies was at a suitable level for a lions test ?
Does he not understand that a mid Covid series with empty stadiums was always going to be a hostile environment.
Does he not see that him commenting on the abilities of Rassie makes the whole rugby playing world cringe.
You can't see what you can't grasp, and you can't grasp anything with no intelligence, and you can't have intelligence if you got no brain. That is an apt description of the biggest idiot in WR. Every town has its town idiot and town drunk.
“Does he really think”
No, he doesn’t. He really doesn’t.
Williams is still right. It was horrible rugby to watch. SA supporters are just too precious to agree and take it as a personal attack.
JB stands for what? Just Bullshit? Jealousy Bastard? Just Bullshite? Yeah you are of no consequence.
Everyone reckons the ‘21 BIL was way better than this one against a very weak team in the world even though it was not great. The Wallabies lost 9/11 tours against the BIL. The Boks won 11/14 and the AB's won 10/12 or something like that. The numbers could be slightly wrong as I'm thinking of the top of my head here, but no matter, the BIL only have a favourable outcome against the Wallabies. That is not Rassie's fault.
You are wrong. Bok supporters were not thrilled by the fact that our team had to play the lions cold and it was even worse not being able to watch the games in stadium. We did not like Berry mucking up the first test and we did not like Gatland ( one of the worst Lions coaches ever) not selecting Russel at 10 for the Lions. And make no mistake we did not like kick and pray rugby. What we do like is beating the Lions after not having played rugby for two years. We also like the fact that Gatland got found out and Rassie is now a rockstar. What we like most is that it apperently only takes Rassie 1 or two games prep to beat the Lions and two years prep to win a world cup twice and that the “1d Bokke” are now a 5d team 4 world class players deep in every position.
Not a fan of Matt Williams, but that’s a pretty good response tbh
Yeah people with the same intelligence would think so, agreed. Like you. Nothing between the ears
Actually, I think that Rassie’s response is about as insulting as it is possible to be. He basically told MW that he isn’t worthy of a rational response.
Mr. Williams, what do you think would happen should you play the man and not the ball - a fair exchange I would say. I think your opponent is very vulnerable off the ball. Integrity goes a loonng way. Try it. You never know.
At this rate you’ve got to wonder whether his contract as a pundit with Virgin media will be renewed.. must be a terrible rugby show..
As said Hammer head, he make noise , so no worry for his contract.
Irrelevant noise
Plenty of truth too.
He calls that playing the man? The “Off the ball” podcast is either there for click bait, or just very bad at business. Choosing a “so called pundit” to speak on the show. He was a failure as a player, a failure as a provincial coach and a failure as an international coach. Now he adds to that failed CV as a failure as a pundit and a laughable joke in the rugby world. I have never seen so many fans and pundits across the world standing together in affirmation of the biggest joke in rugby. Everyone agrees. He is a Bok hater, struggling for recognition, he has been advised to become click bait and use the Boks to get responses and make him validated as a pundit. He again failed. All he managed to do is taint his own name and reputation. I have to say…. I'm very happy not being related to the dumbest idiot in rugby😂😂😂
Wasn’t it Matt Williams who got the Scottish Rugby Union to narrow the pitch at Murrayfield in 2004 before playing Australia? Bloke’s always been a desperate, pathetic tool. Failure as a coach. Even worse as a pundit.