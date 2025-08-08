Matt Williams hits back in X feud with Rassie Erasmus

Outspoken pundit and former coach Matt Williams has fired back at Rassie Erasmus after the Springboks boss mocked the Australian online.

Erstwhile Scotland and Leinster head coach Williams has long been critical of elements of South African rugby under Erasmus, particularly the use of the so-called Bomb Squad bench strategy, which he has repeatedly claimed poses unnecessary risks to player safety.

The 65-year-old has rarely pulled punches when discussing the Springboks, and Erasmus, never shy of an online dig himself, has clearly been paying attention.

After Williams’ latest comments on Off the Ball, in which he criticised the standard of rugby and the off-field behaviour during the British & Irish Lions tour of South Africa, the 52-year-old took to X, formerly Twitter, posting a screenshot of the Australian’s record as Scotland head coach, highlighting a “17.65%” win rate.

“Matt Williams, the rugby union coach, had a 17.65% win percentage during his tenure coaching Scotland. He coached the team in 17 matches, winning only 3 of them. Two of those wins were against Tier 2 nations, Japan and Samoa, according to Wikipedia,” read the image text.

Erasmus added the caption: “Heal Sir Matt.”

Williams was quick to reply, posting: “Hi Rassie, playing the man and not the ball again? Always the sign of weak argument,” and “Delighted you listened to every word”.

The latest exchange follows Williams’ fresh attack on the Springboks in the wake of the British and Irish Lions’ series win over Australia. Speaking on Off The Ball, he revisited the 2021 Lions tour to South Africa, describing it as “one of the worst tours ever” and “the worst games of international rugby I think I’ve ever seen.”

“The way that both management teams conducted themselves was disgraceful,” he said. “Rassie was running on the field as a water carrier. There was a leaked video criticising referees, ringing people up, and the style of rugby was an abomination.

“All they did was kick across the field and chase it. It was not played in a good spirit. It was aggressive — I have no problem with that — but it wasn’t in the spirit of rugby.”

Williams contrasted that with the recent tour to Australia, claiming Andy Farrell’s side had restored the Lions’ image by playing an attacking brand of rugby.

“They came to Australia, and from the first second, Andy Farrell and his coaching staff made the Lions play a running game. They put the ball in hand, they took chances and made errors, because it’s high-risk rugby, but jeez, it was entertaining. It was fabulous to watch.”

