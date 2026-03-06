Ireland player ratings vs Wales | 2026 Guinness Men's Six Nations

Ireland player ratings: Andy Farrell’s side went in as unbackable favourites here, but they had anything but their own way against Wales.

Ireland looked, in fits and starts, the better team, but the Welsh refused to go away and made the men in green sweat for this 27-17 win.

Here’s our Ireland player ratings:

1. Tom O’Toole – 7

One suspects the Welsh front-row might have felt a little disrespected seeing a tighthead starting at loosehead in a Six Nations game, yet such are the travails of Ireland’s current injury crisis at prop. The Drogheda man won the first penalty off Tomas Francis, but fluffed his lines when knocking on while moonlighting at halfback for Jack Conan’s disallowed try. For all that, a very respectable turn.

22m Entries Avg. Points Scored 3.3 8 Entries Avg. Points Scored 2.1 8 Entries

2. Ronan Kelleher – 7

His eighth Six Nations start, Kelleher was more than reliable in the darts department and led the tackle count, as he so often does.

3. Tadhg Furlong – 5.5

Didn’t find much change in the carrying stakes, even uncharacteristically spilling the ball on 56 minutes, but he refused to give up on that front and certainly gave the red wall something to think about. Ireland mostly had the edge at scrum time, for which he deserves credit. Crashed out, driving Nicky Smith into the dirt after one scrum, but got away with it. Wales were getting to him and he was soon replaced by Thomas Clarkson.

4. James Ryan – 7

Assisted Stuart McCloskey in stopping Rhys Carré on 23 minutes and smashed everything that dared move into his contact zone. Pinged for a tackle without the ball, which, if anything, was a testament to defensive enthusiasm.

5. Tadhg Beirne – 7

Back in the second row despite his heroics two weekends ago at No.6, Beirne menaced the Welsh lineout and got through a tonne of work both sides of the ball.

6. Jack Conan – 8.5

Moved to the blindside as part of a bulky Irish back-row, Conan had a try scrubbed off due to a fumbled ball by O’Toole. Won a momentum-swing turnover on 26 minutes and powered over the line again, this time the TMO review finding he had indeed scored. Vintage Conan the Barbarian this one.

7. Nick Timoney – 8

A second Six Nations start for Timoney, he set the tone with a big early hit and was a reliable carrier for the men in green. His thunderous hits were to become a theme.

8. Caelan Doris – 7

Spent a lot of his evening chatting with referee Karl Dickson in between doling out his usual brand of swashbuckling back-row carnage. Shaded by Conan and Timoney, but only just.

9. Jamison Gibson-Park – 6.5

Played a major role in Ireland’s early attacking menace, although it wasn’t all exactly error-free. Taken off on 24 minutes for an HIA before returning ten minutes later, throwing an intercepted pass with Ireland camped on Wales’ line. His 50th cap won’t be remembered for the performance.

10. Jack Crowley – 6.5

His first-half effort was more competent than outstanding, with Ireland’s backline oscillating between humming and staccato. Right place at the right time to finish Ireland’s second try with a nice dummy before missing the subsequent conversion. It wasn’t his last missed conversion either.

11. Jacob Stockdale – 7

Maybe a curious call given how well Tommy O’Brien performed in Twickenham, Stockdale didn’t take long to silence the critics with a brilliantly taken try after just five minutes. A great aerial take on 28 minutes and added value when on the ball. Not perfect, but generally looked to have refound some of the confidence that he’s been lacking at Test level.

12. Stuart McCloskey – 6.5

McCloskey’s Indian summer in Test rugby continued, but only just. The hulking centre got to work early with some effective truck missions but his passing left a bit to be desired, one 13th-minute howler gifting Wales the platform that saw them score their first points via the boot of Dan Edwards. Made up for it when holding up all 136kg of Rhys Carré at 23 minutes.

13. Garry Ringrose – 5.5

Ringrose’s so-so Six Nations continued, with a few uncharacteristic blunders, although he managed some eyewateringly violent inside lines that threatened to crack the Welsh defence and shipped some heavy tackles from Eddie James. Defensively, he looked a lot more sound.

14. Robert Baloucoune – 6

Ireland’s form back alongside McCloskey, he didn’t take long to start eating up the metres, shaking off Welsh defenders as he went. Bundled into touch on one occasion when left with few options. Had a number of similar misadventures out wide; his missed tackle on Carré a Monday review horror show in the making. Still, his infectious attacking energy outweighed the dross. His offload to Frawley was a delight.

15. Jamie Osborne – 5.5

Had a fair few touches but did not make too much headway, even losing possession in the 20th minute to give Wales some badly needed oxygen. Fumbled another high ball on 57 minutes, that area of the game becoming something of a lottery for the Leinsterman these days. Fell over the line on 67 minutes, but it can’t quite paper over the cracks of a mixed bag.

Replacements:

16. Tom Stewart – 6

Kept his nose clean and proved useful with ball in hand.

17. Michael Milne – 6

Just about kept Ireland’s increasingly fragile grip at the scrum intact.

18. Thomas Clarkson – 6

A small improvement on Furlong, although the scrum was descending into a lottery.

19. Joe McCarthy – 8

His toe-bog up the line shortly after coming on was strangely what Ireland needed in the moment. An absolute wildman.

20. Josh van der Flier – 7

Brought an urgency to the flagging Irish attack and probably added to the threat on the deck too.

21. Nathan Doak – 6

Making his Ireland debut, the Ulsterman got an early taste after coming on for JGP for a 10-minute spell in the first half. Looked to the manner born.

22. Tom Farrell – NA

Farrell’s first matchday appearance of this championship. Not on long enough to rate.

23. Ciaran Frawley – NA

Ireland’s Swiss Army knife slotted in seamlessly and very nearly helped create a late try. Not on long enough to rate.