England rocked by Immanuel Feyi-Waboso injury blow

England have suffered a blow on the eve of their Guinness Six Nations opener against Wales after Immanuel Feyi-Waboso was ruled out by a leg muscle injury.

Feyi-Waboso failed to complete Thursday’s training session and scrum coach Tom Harrison has confirmed the explosive 23-year-old will sit out the Allianz Stadium showdown.

The Cardiff-born player had been looking forward to playing against the country of his birth after missing the whole of last year’s Six Nations.

Tom Roebuck fills the vacancy on the right wing in what will be his first appearance since starting against New Zealand in November, with a toe problem keeping him sidelined.

The Sale Sharks player has scored five tries in eight Tests for England, including one in last year’s 68-14 rout of Wales in Cardiff.

Roebuck, who was born in Inverness, Scotland, celebrates his 25th birthday tomorrow.

Revised England teams v Wales:

15. Freddie Steward (Leicester Tigers, 41 caps)

14. Tom Roebuck (Sale Sharks, 8 caps)

13. Tommy Freeman (Northampton Saints, 22 caps)

12. Fraser Dingwall (Northampton Saints, 7 caps)

11. Henry Arundell (Bath Rugby, 11 caps)

10. George Ford (Sale Sharks, 105 caps) – vice-captain

9. Alex Mitchell (Northampton Saints, 27 caps)

1. Ellis Genge (Bristol Bears, 75 caps) – vice-captain

2. Jamie George (Saracens, 105 caps) – captain

3. Joe Heyes (Leicester Tigers, 17 caps)

4. Alex Coles (Northampton Saints, 14 caps)

5. Ollie Chessum (Leicester Tigers, 30 caps)

6. Guy Pepper (Bath Rugby, 7 caps)

7. Sam Underhill (Bath Rugby, 45 caps)

8. Ben Earl (Saracens, 46 caps)

Replacements:

16. Luke Cowan-Dickie (Sale Sharks, 53 caps)

17. Bevan Rodd (Sale Sharks, 10 caps)

18. Trevor Davison (Northampton Saints, 3 caps)

19. Maro Itoje (Saracens, 97 caps)

20. Tom Curry (Sale Sharks, 65 caps)

21. Henry Pollock (Northampton Saints, 5 caps)

22. Ben Spencer (Bath Rugby, 14 caps)

23. Marcus Smith (Harlequins, 46 caps)

