Andy Farrell: The 'absolute must' for Ireland after sobering Paris defeat

By Ian Cameron at Stade de France, Paris
Ireland head coach Andy Farrell is interviewed before the Guinness 6 Nations Rugby Championship match between France and Ireland at Stade de France in Paris, France. (Photo By Brendan Moran/Sportsfile via Getty Images)

Andy Farrell refused to pull his punches in the aftermath of Ireland’s 36-14 defeat to France in the opening game of the Guinness Six Nations on a blustering Thursday evening at the Stade de France.

The men in the green were blown away in the first half and a 20-minute purple patch in the second forty aside, never looked like threatening the result that many had predicted pre-game.

Cutting a subdued figure in the post-match press conference, Farrell conceded that Ireland cannot afford to become a team that only reacts once the damage has been done on the scoreboard.

“You make your own luck in this game and you make your own luck by being ahead of the game in most things that are probably without the ball. I thought we certainly lost that battle in the first half. You make your own luck in things like the high balls and winning the scraps on the floor, and running through tackles and ourselves missing tackles. That’s the main part of the game, isn’t it?

“We certainly came off second best in that regard in the first half. Our response to that in the second half was a gallant response, but it’s not what we want to be, a responding team.”

“We need to show up from the get-go.”

Ireland’s dire defensive stats and inability to compete effectively in the air on a sodden night in Paris meant the visitors struggled to establish a platform, but as Farrell pointed out, the French managed to make do.

“Same for both sides (in the conditions). Some seemed to stick for the French side, and I suppose they got a bit of momentum from the scrum that they got from us not being able to win the ball, or win the 50/50s. Obviously they’ve got the players so wide to take advantage of that. They did that really well.”

Farrell refused to blame referee Karl Dickson, despite suggestions there were forward passes in the lead-up to France’s first and second tries.

“What do you say? Nowadays things are always checked. How they’re checked and not brought back is another thing for me. We fell on the wrong side of that, but it certainly wasn’t the reason why we lost the game, that’s for sure.”

“We have to regroup, don’t we? Otherwise the disappointment stands for absolutely zero. We have to be honest with each other and say it as it is, roll in to work next week and make sure that this stands for something.

“We need to use it, not just individually but collectively, to make sure that we give a better showing of ourselves throughout the rest of this competition, starting with Italy next week.”

“I learned a lot about the team and the individuals. These type of occasions, these type of events, are a first for quite a few of our group. Every game that you play for your country, whether it be a big win or a tough loss, it has to be a learning curve. We have to take the learnings from that and, as a group and as an individual, we need to use it in a in the right manner and move on.

“I felt we had the right intentions with our preparation of how we wanted to play the game. Hopefully, that does stand to us, but you cannot play the game at this level without having the right intention. That’s an absolute must. It is the first thing that has to be done on the list to make sure that it’s delivered every single time that we take the field.”

“I am confident (Ireland can close the gap) because I know the people that we’ve got. I know the good that we’ve got, the good players that are not just here but who are at home as well. I know there’s a determined group to make sure that we are constantly up there at the top of world rugby to be able to compete, and that will always be the case.”

9 Comments
L
Lewivitions 4 days ago

Crowley over prendergast👍👍?

S
SB 4 days ago

The ‘absolute must’ is to insert someone else into the 10 jersey.

u
unknown 4 days ago

Last night was curiously reminiscent of Ireland's performance against the All Blacks in the Autumn. The Irish looked subdued and off the pace. They lost most of the collisions and comprehensively lost the aerial battle!

Should they have selected Ryan at lock .. Beirne at 6 .. Doris at 7 .. and Conan at 8 from the start?? Hindsight is a wonderful thing!!

P
PR 4 days ago

Agreed. Conan did a lot to even out the balance when it came to the collisions. Van der Flier is class but should have played off the bench.

P
PR 5 days ago

It’s sadly the same, age-old scenario for Ireland - there just isn’t the depth to cope with injuries. Another big concern is that this is now the second game in a row that Ireland got completely manhandled physically. It’s like a flyweight boxer going up against a heavyweight. You can dance around and jab, but when the bigger man starts landing blows, it’s all over.

B
Bob Salad II 4 days ago

Right. Most under-powered teams compensate with pace. Ireland appear to have neither at the moment.


Though the game was done by that point, I thought we saw a bit of the Ireland of old in that 20-minute spell in the 2nd half, but that aside, they look a shadow of the team they were.

E
Eric Elwood 5 days ago

“You make your own luck in things like the high balls and winning the scraps on the floor, and running through tackles and ourselves missing tackles.”


I know it was off the cuff but this might be a little concerning. For a century, GAA teams have known which zones to occupy to have the highest percentage chance of collecting a ‘breaking ball’ from a kick. Its not luck if a team wins 90% of them.


Not also the entire defensive line running at little more than a jog after Jalibert’s chip through for Ollivon’s try. Guillard and Ollivon sprinted through expecting luck and got it. Only Doris was able to put a hand on them.

Load More Comments

Join free and tell us what you really think!

Sign up for free
Comments on RugbyPass

P
PMcD 12 minutes ago
The times are changing, and some Six Nations teams may be left behind

. . . Add onto that list Ilione, who didn’t make the ENG 36 and it really drives home the embarrassment of riches available to ENG in the back row.

239 Go to comments
P
PMcD 14 minutes ago
The times are changing, and some Six Nations teams may be left behind

I have to say, given how important post contact carry metres are, I am really surprised ENG didn’t do more with Tom Pearson, who is probably the most physically impressive of all their open side options - the guys is an absolute beast - 6’3 120KG (and quick).

He & Pepper have many similarities but I think Pepper is better at the jackal and Pearson is a better carrier.



...

239 Go to comments
P
PMcD 21 minutes ago
The times are changing, and some Six Nations teams may be left behind

With LBB chasing, they shut down the space of those long kicks pretty quickly. I think that part of his game is even more impressive that his attack.

239 Go to comments
P
PMcD 30 minutes ago
The times are changing, and some Six Nations teams may be left behind

When you look at Joe’s time, it was Joe, Farrell (defence) and Catt (attack) - 3 hugely experienced coaches that pieced together a fantastic team.

I wouldn’t say Farrell’s coaching team has that same quality at the moment - he’s taken younger step up coaches but this is a hard environment to learn from scratch and moments like this need greater experience to navigate.



...

239 Go to comments
M
Max Imus 30 minutes ago
'That will come to bite England... but they hide him well'

Farrell is fearless, but maybe not technically great at tackling. Definitely more of a beast than most. I dont know why leinster don’t team prendergast with Will Connors and get him to teach prendergast how to tackle. Connor has a PhD in tackling.

14 Go to comments
D
DP 32 minutes ago
Johnnie Beattie: 'The Calcutta Cup showdown will decide Gregor Townsend's future, or whether it's time for Franco Smith'

It was time for Smith long before the SRU renewed Townsend contract, perennial underachievers.

3 Go to comments
p
pb 35 minutes ago
'I’m severely worried': Ex-players sound alarm over looming Irish crisis

In order to “widen the pool” club players should be given the same opportunities/exposure as school players.

An 18yr old school player has potentially played 8 internationals compared to 2 for clubs.



...

12 Go to comments
P
PMcD 36 minutes ago
The times are changing, and some Six Nations teams may be left behind

I think the real worry is the lack of talent coming through their pathway.

They didn’t recruit many “transplants” since Covid and there is a lack of domestic talent coming through (from the U20’s or A teams).



...

239 Go to comments
P
PMcD 41 minutes ago
The times are changing, and some Six Nations teams may be left behind

It’s sometimes very hard for a maverick, genius player (like Sexton) to shift from player to coach. We haven’t seen enough of him behind the scenes to see but I wonder if he is telling the players what to do and they just don’t have his skill set to execute, or if Sexton’s high standards lead to some frustration that also gets in the way (pretty quickly), which I think we are seeing with ROG at La Rochelle..

Sexton always had such high standards, it would be my concern if he can separate and take a step back - it gets easier with time but would be interesting to see behind the scenes.



...

239 Go to comments
P
PMcD 44 minutes ago
The times are changing, and some Six Nations teams may be left behind

G,B&R discussed this with Haskell & Mike Brown.

Haskell said there was no bite to the forwards play and IRE lacked emotion in their play, which always used to be a given. He thinks Farrell will get that back, especially after his comments.



...

239 Go to comments
P
PMcD 55 minutes ago
The times are changing, and some Six Nations teams may be left behind

He was certainly purring like a V12 Ferrari in those scrums against Scotland. I think that was the turning point in that game (and the miss-firing lineout). Scotland just couldn’t get quality ball.

239 Go to comments
u
unknown 55 minutes ago
England boss Steve Borthwick sends message to Gregor Townsend critics

England actually won the Calcutta Cup last year but all your other points are spot on

2 Go to comments
P
PMcD 1 hour ago
The times are changing, and some Six Nations teams may be left behind

Sorry - I do feel I slightly de-railed this thread with my bench comments but from the responses you can tell there is a bit of fan concern regarding if we have the optimum balance at the moment. Its been interesting to see the responses.

239 Go to comments
M
Mitch 1 hour ago
Opening salvos will dictate Australian Super Rugby Pacific fortunes

G'day Brett,

Normally I look forward to the start of super rugby but that anticipation just isn’t there this year, probably due to fatigue of the competition basically being X amount of games to get to an all New Zealand final.



...

7 Go to comments
P
PMcD 1 hour ago
The times are changing, and some Six Nations teams may be left behind

I doubt it JD, the Gallagher Premiership refs are pushing back on speeding up scrums & resets, they are making sure the line out forms fairly quickly and generally pushing back on players stopping the clock.

The only difference may be the TMO - which they are trying to speed up at the moment and keep in the background to keep the tempo of the game.



...

239 Go to comments
E
Eric Elwood 1 hour ago
Ireland coach John Fogarty makes frank Tadhg Furlong admission

Not sure what Fogarty’s “frank” admission was?

4 Go to comments
P
PMcD 1 hour ago
The times are changing, and some Six Nations teams may be left behind

Absolutely correct, given we used to have 3 subs in the old days (not enough) but then jumping to 8 (5/3), followed by 8 (6|2), it feels like we have lost a bit of the balance.

I am happy to replace the 3 front rows to support player safety but I see little reason to need more than 6 subs in a match (3 f/r + 3 changes).



...

239 Go to comments
H
Hammer Head 1 hour ago
The times are changing, and some Six Nations teams may be left behind

That would require an ego check. And a recognition that they could gain from Nienaber.

On the opposite end of the spectrum from blaming Nienaber.



...

239 Go to comments
E
Eric Elwood 1 hour ago
Scotland scrum coach Pieter de Villiers: We can still win Six Nations

One match at a time. The mood music from British (English) media seems to be that if England play well enough a straightforward victory will follow. There will be an opportunity for Scotland if that does not transpire in the early stages of that match.

Looking forward to all three matches.



...

4 Go to comments
N
Nickers 1 hour ago
Highlanders confirm Fabian Holland will be sidelined until August

Extremely not good situation. Ban all pre season games. This happens every year.

4 Go to comments
