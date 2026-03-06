Helena Rowland to make first PWR appearance since World Cup win

World Cup winner Helena Rowland is set to make her first PWR appearance of the season when she steps out for Loughborough Lightning in round 13 against Sale Sharks this weekend.

The Red Roses back underwent ankle surgery after winning the World Cup with England on home soil back in September 2025.

Rowland is selected at fly-half in one of four personnel changes to head coach Nathan Smith’s starting line-up as Helen Nelson switches to fullback, Bulou Mataitoga reverts back to the right wing, and Meg Davey plays her first Lightning game of 2026 starting at scrum-half.

Daisy Hibbert-Jones switches to open side flanker in place of Sadia Kabeya, who is unavailable to play due to being stuck in Dubai with the ongoing airspace disruption.

Both Lightning and Sale sit on 23 points in the league, in sixth and seventh place respectively, Loughborough with a game in hand.

PWR P W L D PF PA PD BP T BP-7 BP Total 1 Saracens Women 11 10 1 0 50 2 Gloucester-Hartpury Women RFC 10 10 0 0 50 3 Exeter Chiefs Women 11 5 3 3 35 4 Harlequins Women 11 5 5 1 33 5 Trailfinders Women 11 4 5 2 32 6 Loughborough Lightning 10 3 5 2 23 7 Sale Sharks Women 11 3 7 1 23 8 Bristol Bears Women 11 3 7 1 20 9 Leicester Tigers Women 10 0 10 0 1

Loughborough team to play Sale Sharks:

15 Helen Nelson

14 Bulou Mataitoga

13 Alev Kelter

12 Carmela Morrall

11 Bo Westcombe-Evans

10 Helena Rowland

9 Meg Davey

1 Isla Curphey

2 Kathryn Treder

3 Christine Belisle

4 Lilli Ives Campion

5 Rachel Ehrecke

6 Becky Boyd

7 Daisy Hibbert-Jones (c)

8 Haineala Lutui

Replacements:

16 Paige Stathopoulos

17 Anne Young

18 Mae Sagapolu

19 Tahlia Brody

20 Kendall Waudby

21 Lis Maude

22 Fancy Bermudez

23 Lucia Scott