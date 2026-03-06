Murrayfield row: Gregor Townsend fires back with staff size response

Scotland head coach Gregor Townsend has responded to Fabien Galthié’s whinge about the visitors’ changing room being inadequate for Test rugby by claiming the size of France’s staff is ‘part of the issue.’

Galthié used his pre-match media briefing to vocalise his displeasure, claiming the away changing room is ‘the smallest in the world.’

He said: “You should know that the changing room is, in my opinion, the smallest in the world. We change in the corridors, let’s be honest.

“We regularly ask them to give us the next room, which is available and is normally the other part of the changing room.

“Well, we don’t get it. So we continue to change in the corridor for an international match. The referee’s changing room is bigger.

“So it sets the tone, and you know what you’re getting into as soon as you arrive at the stadium.”

On former Scotland head coach Jim Telfer’s instruction, a three-foot wide, floor-to-ceiling green-tiled pillar was erected in the visitors’ changing room to disrupt the away team’s sense of togetherness.

It was Telfer’s way of trying to make Murrayfield, which is currently undergoing a £6.5 million upgrade, as intimidating as possible and members of the opposition have previously passed comment. However, none to the extent of Galthié, nor, on recollection, on the eve of such a big match.

France could secure the Six Nations title with a round to spare if they win Saturday’s top-of-the-table clash in Edinburgh.

“I think it’s the first time the opposition have complained about our away changing room publicly,” Townsend countered.

“It’s obviously the changing room Edinburgh use week in, week out. It’s a changing room every away team have used over the last 20 years.

“France have got a huge staff, which I think is part of the issue. But it’s not really my job.

“You’re asking me questions about things that are getting organised to accommodate their numbers. If it sets the tone, it’s interesting.

“I don’t think players are too worried about that. I’ve been to a few changing rooms.

“I’ll not mention many, but you know the ones that are very small. And it doesn’t really bother the players.

“Apparently that was the only alternative, that they get you a room. Apparently the media have got more power than French rugby…”