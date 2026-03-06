Northern Edition
Women's Internationals

England U21 announce clash with Women's Rugby World Cup opposition

England U20 Women Head Coach LJ Lewis after the game - Andy Watts/JMP - 04/05/2024 - RUGBY - Shaftesbury Park - Bristol, England - England U20 Women v Wales U20 - Friendly

England U21 Women will play Spain’s senior side ahead of their Six Nations Women’s U21 Series campaign this April.

LJ Lewis’ team will take on Spain in Alicante before clashes against Scotland, Ireland and France in the new-look age grade competition.

Last week England Rugby confirmed that England U21 will host Canada’s U21 team for a behind-closed-doors, opposed training session at Bisham Abbey National Sports Centre on Wednesday 25 March.

The encounter between England U21 and Spain will take place at the home of CR La Vila, El Pantano Stadium in La Vila Joiosa.

Last year Spain acted as the senior Red Roses’ penultimate warm-up match ahead of the 2025 Women’s Rugby World Cup.

That afternoon at Mattioli Woods Welford Road, John Mitchell’s England were 97-7 winners and Helena Rowland scored three of the team’s 15 tries in the East Midlands.

Las Leonas have confirmed the England U21 fixture as one of four they are playing early this Spring. Between March and mid-April, Régis Sonnes team will also play fixtures against Belgium, Portugal and the Netherlands.

At last year’s Women’s Rugby World Cup, Spain failed to register a win in Pool C matches against New Zealand, Ireland and Japan. They finished bottom of their group.

In January it was confirmed that the format of age grade women’s rugby had changed to U21 status. This change was made to increase the development for emerging players before graduating to senior international rugby. Teams are also able to select a limited number of players up to the age of 23.

The Six Nations Women’s U21 Series consists of three matches for each side and is an evolution of the Six Nations Women’s U20 Summer Series established in 2024.

