Great Britain bolstered by Olympic experience in Vancouver

Great Britain Sevens’ women will be bolstered by Olympic experience as Heather Cowell, Abbie Brown and Grace Crompton all return to the HSBC SVNS Series.

Brown’s return sees the 29-year-old assume co-captaincy duties alongside Katie Shillaker, who has played in all four HSBC SVNS Series tournaments so far this season.

Both Cowell and Crompton are teammates of Shillaker’s at Harlequins, although the duo have been used sparingly in Premiership Women’s Rugby competition this season.

Great Britain Women are currently at the foot of the women’s standings. For this weekend’s tournament the team are named in Pool A with New Zealand, France and Japan.

There has also been a number of changes to the Men’s squad, where Ryan Apps returns to the squad with Finlay Callaghan, Roan Frostwick, Matt Davidson and Josh Radcliffe.

After a long-term injury, Jake Henry makes his return to the pitch and Glasgow Pro Academy athlete Ben Salmon will get his Great Britain debut in British Columbia.

Great Britain’s Men will be hoping to drag themselves from the foot of the HSBC SVNS Series standings in Vancouver. They are named in a challenging Pool A alongside South Africa, New Zealand and Spain.

Ciaran Beattie, Great Britain 7s Director of Rugby , said: “As we head into the next set of events, we’re seeing some Olympic experience work its way in, which we think is going to be on show come Saturday.

“I think it’s been a pretty tough start for the women, but we’re all confident that they’ll keep progressing, they’re consistently taking steps forward.

“For the men, we’re welcoming back Jake Henry, he’s been involved in the Scottish Rugby system for a long time and is looking to bounce back after years of injury; he’s looking really sharp.

“We also have Ben Salmon from the Glasgow Pro Academy set to make his debut, we’re really excited for him to get started inside the programme and come out firing.

“We’ve had some good results across both teams so we’re looking to keep building towards the World Championships in Hong Kong.”

Great Britain Women’s Sevens squad for Vancouver

2. Abigail Brown (CC)

4. Grace Crompton

8. Evelyn Clarke

10. Katie Shillaker (CC)

11. Abigail Pritchard

17. Chantelle Miell

20. Saran Jones

22. Holly Thorpe

23. Heather Cowell

27. Georgie Lingham

47. Gabby Healan

64. Amy Williams

67. Ellen Scantlebury

Great Britain Men’s Sevens squad for Vancouver

3. Finlay Callaghan

4. Roan Frostwick

5. Marcus Kershaw

6. Matt Davidson

8. Jacob Henry

11. Ethan Waddleton

12. Ben Salmon

13. Fin Lloyd Gilmour

14. Ryan Apps

15. Tom Burton

23. Josh Radcliffe

24. Charlton Kerr (C)

44. Sunni Jardine