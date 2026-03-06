Kabeya and Kildunne unable to play in PWR round 13 due to Middle East conflict

Ahead of the PWR team announcements ahead of round 13, it has been announced in a joint statement on behalf of the RFU, Premiership Women’s Rugby, Harlequins and Loughborough Lightning, that Ellie Kildunne and Sadia Kabeya will not be available for selection this weekend.

ADVERTISEMENT

The pair travelled to Dubai during the reserve PWR week for a short break and have so far not been able to return.

The statement read: “Due to ongoing airspace disruption, they (Kildunne and Kabeya) have been unable to return to England as planned and will therefore not play in PWR games this weekend.

VIDEO

“Both players have registered their presence with the UK Government to receive official updates and guidance.”

The Red Roses pair will return to England as soon as it is possible and safe to do so.

This weekend Harlequins face local London rivals Saracens at The Stoop, whereas Loughborough are away to Sale Sharks. Harlequins currently sit in fourth position in the table, whilst Lightning are in sixth.

Harlequins Women Saracens Women All Stats and Data

Sale Sharks Women Loughborough Lightning All Stats and Data