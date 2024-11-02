Fiji player ratings vs Scotland | Autumn Nations Series 2024

Fiji player ratings: Fiji paid the price for a sluggish start and ill-discipline as they fell to a record 57-17 defeat to Scotland at Scottish Gas Murrayfield in their opening match of the Autumn Nations Series.

Both sides were bereft of their England and France-based players as the match fell outside the international window, but Fiji suffered more damage to their squad with the likes of Semi Radradra, Josua Tuisova, Jiuta Wainiqolo and Waisea Nayacalevu all absent.

This, however, did provide an opportunity for fringe players to step up, but most failed to do so.

Plenty of firepower will be back for Fiji next week when they take on Wales in Cardiff, so the question will be whether their outsiders did anything to displace their returning stars.

Here’s how the Fiji players rated:

Match Summary 1 Penalty Goals 0 8 Tries 3 7 Conversions 1 0 Drop Goals 0 126 Carries 141 12 Line Breaks 5 10 Turnovers Lost 11 6 Turnovers Won 5

15. Isaiah Armstrong-Ravula – 4

Horrendous interception pass thrown for Huw Jones’ try- from his own half when Fiji were down to 14 with the recipient facing the wrong way. He at least responded with a try of his own later in the first half, showing his strength to barge his way over. Wayward goalkicking to boot to complete a mixed performance.

14. Vuate Karawalevu – 3

Came very close to a try straight from a Fiji kick-off, but was denied in the corner. Quiet otherwise.

13. Apisalome Vota – 5

Yellow carded for an infringement at a ruck, although he was paying the price for his side’s poor discipline. Produced a crucial tap tackle early on in the second 40 to prevent Duhan van der Merwe from running in for a try. Put in a decent defensive shift.



12. Inia Tabuavou – 4

Loose pass early on as Fiji could not get a foothold in the game. Looked dangerous when he got ball in hand, which became more frequent as the game progressed. Will rue his missed tackle for Darcy Graham’s hat-trick try as Scotland had clawed their way back into the match, and wasn’t given much time after that.

11. Ponipate Loganimasi – 5

Caught out of position for the crossfield kick to Graham, although the Fijian backline was depleted at the time. Lovely step and offload to set up Ravula’s try. Came off his wing well throughout the match.

10. Caleb Muntz – 4

Fiji and Muntz looked uncomfortable early on in the match, but he settled down and had his side playing nice rugby, although they unfortunately started from a 0-26 deficit.

9. Frank Lomani – 6

Yellow carded for an intentional knock-on early on just moments after a nice cover tackle. Despite his side finding themselves under huge amounts of pressure in the first half, he kept the tempo up as Fiji rebounded with points of their own.

1. Haereiti Hetet – 5

Caught out by the new laws as he gave away a penalty almost immediately after Fiji had scored and looked to be building some momentum. Tackled relentlessly, but was part of a front-row that did not have a great evening in the scrum.

2. Tevita Ikanivere – 6

Led from the front when his side were under the pump in the first half with plenty of carries. Rewarded with a cheeky try after the break, flummoxing Graham with a dummy.

3. Samuela Tawake – 4

Conceded an early scrum penalty which eventually resulted in Scotland’s first try of the match. Had a tough time at scrum time, which was part of Fiji’s undoing in an ill-disciplined affair.

4. Isoa Nasilasila – 4

Failed to claim a lineout when Fiji had a good platform to score in the first half. Huge hit on Kyle Rowe that left the full-back gasping for air.

5. Ratu Leone Rotuisolia – 5

Got through plenty of defensive work, topping Fiji’s tackle count with 13 before leaving the field after 50 minutes.

6. Ratu Meli Derenalagi – 4

Bundled over for Fiji’s second try which was unsurprisingly the highlight of his game. Solid, albeit not a particularly eye-catching display.

7. Kitione Salawa – 5

Double figures for both carries and tackles is a commendable return, and two turnovers to add to a well-rounded game. Although he was outplayed by opposite man Rory Darge.

8. Elia Canakaivata – 6

Carried hard and frequently, topping the carry charts for the match with 16. Got his hands dirty in other areas of the game as well.

Replacements

16. Mesulame Dolokoto – 3

Slipped off a tackle on Graham minutes after coming on as the Scot darted over for his fourth.

17. Livai Natave – 4

Solid tackles once he had come on for the final 20 minutes. Like his predecessors, struggled in the scrum.

18. Jone Koroiduadua – 3

Suffered the same fate all Fijian props did.

19. Mesake Vocevoce – 5

Six carries in half an hour when Fiji didn’t have much ball isn’t to be sniffed at.

20. Vilive Miramira – 5

Five tackles from 10 minutes at the end.

21. Simi Kuruvoli – 4

Quiet cameo from the bench.

22. Kemueli Valetini – 4

Came on for his debut when Scotland were breezing to a win, but got his hands on the ball in a short period and made an additional six tackles.

23. Waqa Nalaga – 4

Also on debut, it’s harsh to judge any outside back on a 20-minute cameo against a side scoring tries for fun.