Elliot Daly back in XV as Lions forced to withdraw Ireland star

Elliot Daly has returned to the British & Irish Lions starting XV to face the Reds after Ireland full-back Hugo Keenan was forced to withdraw through illness.

Keenan was due to start in the No.15 jersey in what would have been his Lions debut.

Despite missing the end of the season with Leinster with a calf injury, the Lions have reported that this is an illness to the 29-year-old rather than a recurrence of the injury.

Andy Farrell has turned to Daly to replace the Irishman, who was due to be rested for the match in Brisbane following his brace against the Western Force on Saturday.

Updated British & Irish Lions XV

15. Elliot Daly (Saracens/England) #822

14. Tommy Freeman (Northampton Saints/England) #858

13. Huw Jones (Glasgow Warriors/Scotland) #878

12. Bundee Aki (Connacht Rugby/Ireland) #837

11. Duhan van der Merwe (Edinburgh Rugby/Scotland) #841

10. Finn Russell (Bath Rugby/Scotland) #835

9. Jamison Gibson-Park (Leinster Rugby/Ireland)

1. Andrew Porter (Leinster Rugby/Ireland) #876

2. Ronan Kelleher (Leinster Rugby/Ireland) #864

3. Will Stuart (Bath Rugby/England) #877

4. Maro Itoje (Saracens/England) (C) #825

5. Ollie Chessum (Leicester Tigers/England) #875

6. Tom Curry (Sale Sharks/England) #853

7. Jac Morgan (Ospreys/Wales) #861

8. Jack Conan (Leinster Rugby/Ireland) #839

Replacements

16. Luke Cowan-Dickie (Sale Sharks/England) #851

17. Ellis Genge (Bristol Bears/ England) #859

18. Finlay Bealham (Connacht Rugby/Ireland) #856

19. James Ryan (Leinster Rugby/Ireland)

20. Ben Earl (Saracens/England) #857

21. Alex Mitchell (Northampton Saints/England) #860

22. Fin Smith (Northampton Saints/England) #862

23. Garry Ringrose (Leinster Rugby/Ireland) #872