Elliot Daly back in XV as Lions forced to withdraw Ireland star
Elliot Daly has returned to the British & Irish Lions starting XV to face the Reds after Ireland full-back Hugo Keenan was forced to withdraw through illness.
Keenan was due to start in the No.15 jersey in what would have been his Lions debut.
Despite missing the end of the season with Leinster with a calf injury, the Lions have reported that this is an illness to the 29-year-old rather than a recurrence of the injury.
Andy Farrell has turned to Daly to replace the Irishman, who was due to be rested for the match in Brisbane following his brace against the Western Force on Saturday.
Updated British & Irish Lions XV
15. Elliot Daly (Saracens/England) #822
14. Tommy Freeman (Northampton Saints/England) #858
13. Huw Jones (Glasgow Warriors/Scotland) #878
12. Bundee Aki (Connacht Rugby/Ireland) #837
11. Duhan van der Merwe (Edinburgh Rugby/Scotland) #841
10. Finn Russell (Bath Rugby/Scotland) #835
9. Jamison Gibson-Park (Leinster Rugby/Ireland)
1. Andrew Porter (Leinster Rugby/Ireland) #876
2. Ronan Kelleher (Leinster Rugby/Ireland) #864
3. Will Stuart (Bath Rugby/England) #877
4. Maro Itoje (Saracens/England) (C) #825
5. Ollie Chessum (Leicester Tigers/England) #875
6. Tom Curry (Sale Sharks/England) #853
7. Jac Morgan (Ospreys/Wales) #861
8. Jack Conan (Leinster Rugby/Ireland) #839
Replacements
16. Luke Cowan-Dickie (Sale Sharks/England) #851
17. Ellis Genge (Bristol Bears/ England) #859
18. Finlay Bealham (Connacht Rugby/Ireland) #856
19. James Ryan (Leinster Rugby/Ireland)
20. Ben Earl (Saracens/England) #857
21. Alex Mitchell (Northampton Saints/England) #860
22. Fin Smith (Northampton Saints/England) #862
23. Garry Ringrose (Leinster Rugby/Ireland) #872
Daly is justifying his inclusion given the flexibility he offers and has been a very useful member of the squad so far on tour.