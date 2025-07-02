Andy Farrell's 25-word update on potential tour-ending injury

British & Irish Lions head coach Andy Farrell has said full-back Elliot Daly will go for an X-ray, but was unsure of the severity of his forearm injury sustained against the Reds on Wednesday.

The full-back, who came into the matchday squad at the 11th hour following an illness to Hugo Keenan, was in serious discomfort during the second half after a tackle on Jock Campbell.

He received treatment on the pitch and played on for a few minutes before leaving the field of play, shaking his head. Moments later, he was seen sitting on the bench with ice on his left forearm.

The injury to the England star was the main negative from what was another resounding Lions victory, as they came away 52-12 victors.

“He’s pretty sore now,” Farrell said to Sky Sports after the victory. “We’ll get him an X-ray. It looks like he took a knock to his forearm there. So fingers crossed for him.”

The Saracen was backing up his brace against the Western Force with another strong performance against the Reds, as he appeared to be heading towards a spot in the Test squad that will take on the Wallabies.

The match was Daly’s 11th in a row for the Lions across this tour and the 2021 tour of South Africa, but it seems unlikely that he will face the New South Wales Waratahs on Saturday.

Even if he has not sustained a tour-ending injury, he will be due a rest after back-to-back starts, meaning that record of his will come to an end. This setback all but guarantees his absence on Saturday.

Daly was not the only player to be iced up after the match, as fly-half Finn Russell was seen with an ice pack on his wrist after being substituted after 50 minutes.

Farrell has already lost Tomos Williams on this tour, who picked up a hamstring injury in the process of scoring a try against the Force. The Welshman has been replaced by Scotland’s Ben White in the squad.