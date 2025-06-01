Northern Edition
Select Edition
Northern Northern
Southern Southern
Global Global
New Zealand New Zealand
France France
32 - 12
FT
34 - 20
FT
Today
01:21
Today
02:05
Today
04:35
Today
08:45
Today
09:30
Today
10:30
Today
11:15
Today
14:05
Today
14:05
Today
14:05
Today
14:05
Today
14:05
Today
14:05
Today
14:05
United Rugby Championship

URC semi-finals confirmed with South African side set for the final

RG Snyman of Leinster in action against Fin Richardson, right, and Jare Oguntibeju of Glasgow Warriors during the United Rugby Championship match between Leinster and Glasgow Warriors at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin. (Photo By Sam Barnes/Sportsfile via Getty Images)

Four United Rugby Championship quarter-finals are complete, and it was four wins for the home sides, meaning the quartet that finished the regular season at the top of the ladder will battle it out in the semi-finals next weekend.

ADVERTISEMENT

League leaders Leinster will get proceedings underway on Saturday, June 7, when they host reigning champions Glasgow Warriors at the Aviva Stadium at 14:45 local time.

Leo Cullen and Jacques Nienaber’s side defeated eighth-place Scarlets 33-21 on Saturday in a performance that was not the province at their coruscant best at times, but they had enough firepower on their bench – boasting RG Snyman and Dan Sheehan – to get the job done.

They will host fourth-place Glasgow Warriors who saw off fifth-place Stormers 36-18 in impressive fashion at Scotstoun even with a handful of their Scotland internationals injured.

Fixture
United Rugby Championship
Leinster
08:45
Today
Glasgow
All Stats and Data

Leinster and Glasgow have already met in a play-off match at the Aviva Stadium this season, where Franco Smith’s side were unceremoniously spat out of the Investec Champions Cup at the quarter-final stage in a resounding 52-0 loss. The pair have met since, in the final round of the URC regular season, where Leinster triumphed again 13-5.

Second-place Bulls will host their South African rivals the Sharks at Loftus Versfeld in the second semi-final later on Saturday at 18:15 local time (17:15 BST).

After a nervy start at home, where Edinburgh raced to a 3-14 lead, Jake White’s side were able to pull away in the second-half of their quarter-final to seal a 42-33 win and book a semi-final at their veritable fortress Loftus.

ADVERTISEMENT

Their opponents were confirmed in the final match of the weekend in Durban as the third-place Sharks and sixth-place Munster went to a penalty shootout following a 24-24 draw. Eben Etzebeth’s side prevailed, securing an all-South African semi-final.

The second semi-final means a South African side is guaranteed to feature in the final again – for the fourth time in the first four seasons of the URC.

Fixture
United Rugby Championship
Bulls
11:15
Today
Sharks
All Stats and Data

Download the RugbyPass app now!

News, stats, live rugby and more! Download the new RugbyPass app on the App Store (iOS) and Google Play (Android) now!

ADVERTISEMENT

LIVE

{{item.title}}

Trending on RugbyPass

1

'Why the hell is he playing for Australia?': How Tyrel Lomax became an All Black

2

Andy Farrell left sweating as Leinster lose two more Lions for semi-final

3

The family promise driving one-Test All Black toward a Samoa switch

4

Only two Lions make Gallagher Premiership team of the season

5

Fiji name squad for pivotal Tests after ex-captain Nayacalevu retires

6

New nation hoping to join URC warned of the hurdles they face

7

Pat Lam blames Bath ticket prices for raining on Bristol's parade

8

Ireland record holder and All Blacks forward added to Barbarians squad.

Comments

9 Comments
I
IkeaBoy 4 days ago

Leinster, the plucky underdogs, need to get going and save rugby!


Smash up the cartels and end this Glasgow and SA dominance!

J
Jacque 4 days ago

😂😂😂😂😂

M
Mark 5 days ago

Is there an ancient commandment in the book of Kells, that stipulates Leinster must have a home semi in perpetuity, or the world will end?.

😂

J
JJ 5 days ago

It’s all well and good the South African teams getting to the final, but they actually need to win one. What’s harder to understand is how they are losing the finals when playing at home. Given the champions receive the highest seeding in the Champions Cup the following season, it is now more important than ever.

J
Jacque 4 days ago

Atleast they getting to finals. Where’s the mighty 4 in a row Leinster(Ireland)

S
SteveD 5 days ago

It is rather troubling, but maybe it's a learning process for the coaches rather than the players? I think Jake seems to have got the message to a certain extent but only time will tell. The knockout rounds should be treated like international tests perhaps, with the emphasis on defence to start with rather than getting too carried away with the fancy stuff (Dobbo I'm talking to you of course) and obviously also spending a bit more time examining the opponents’ way of playing and preparing for it? Too often I hear people saying ‘we'll concentrate on our own game’ when a bit of attention on the other guys might help. I think…

F
Flankly 5 days ago

Four finals out of four is pretty good going.


They did win one, and as there are 4 SA teams out of 16, you could argue that winning one 1 of 4 would be par. If they win this year then that would be a 2 of 4, which would be more than pretty good.


Not sure what is up with Leinster’s form, but on yesterdays showing they currently look beatable. To beat Glasgow you need to 1/ not play them in Glasgow, and 2/ not forget to tackle.

Load More Comments

Join free and tell us what you really think!

Sign up for free
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest Features

LONG READ

Can Glasgow banish their Dublin ghosts?

As debate rages over 'Scottish-qualified' recruitment, the defending champions have demons to exorcise in Leinster's back yard.

LONG READ

Ireland’s summer tour of first and last chances as debate swirls over absentees

With 15 players away with the Lions, a host of debutants are set to be unleashed on Ireland's summer tour.

LONG READ

Broken hand or not, Richie Mo'unga is still New Zealand's best 10

The New Zealand rugby hierarchy should try and try again to bring the former Crusaders playmaker and recently crowned Japanese champion home.

Comments on RugbyPass

W
Wiseguy 10 minutes ago
Crusaders vs Reds: Havili sends timely reminder, Christchurch curse continues

I agree with your second paragraph, unfortunately not with your first though. Razor will pick him.

13 Go to comments
N
NB 25 minutes ago
Why Brumbies could be key to avoiding a Lions tour cricket score

Aye, they didn’t show up.

113 Go to comments
N
NB 26 minutes ago
Why Brumbies could be key to avoiding a Lions tour cricket score

Now we’re talking Fran!🤣

113 Go to comments
N
NB 26 minutes ago
Why Brumbies could be key to avoiding a Lions tour cricket score

It’s connoisseur hour Carlos!


Have you ever come across Rennisaance wines based in Oregon House Cal? They used to do a magnificent Riesling and I knew the winemaker there…

113 Go to comments
N
NB 31 minutes ago
Why Brumbies could be key to avoiding a Lions tour cricket score

Hopefully, though it sounds like change needs to occur more broadly around the club.

113 Go to comments
J
JW 33 minutes ago
Tokyo statement lends credibility to rumoured Hurricanes signing

Dearns would be awesome in Super Rugby.


Would love for it to be at the Canes. If the Chiefs also have a form Lord next year, both them and the Canes could find more time to push their 6/locks, Ah Kuoi and Delany, out to 6 more often. Would be taking game time away from class 6s like Flanders and Shields, Iose but it would be an interest change imo.

6 Go to comments
N
NB 34 minutes ago
Broken hand or not, Richie Mo'unga is still New Zealand's best 10

Diff era so harder to compare, but I do feel Mehrts could have succeeded had he been playing 20 years later!

100 Go to comments
N
NB 35 minutes ago
Broken hand or not, Richie Mo'unga is still New Zealand's best 10

God Forbid any clones of Jacko exist!

100 Go to comments
N
NB 36 minutes ago
Broken hand or not, Richie Mo'unga is still New Zealand's best 10

Sounds like they are on the same level then? I don’t see NZ winning in 2015 without DC at 10.

100 Go to comments
N
NB 38 minutes ago
Broken hand or not, Richie Mo'unga is still New Zealand's best 10

It took them too long to realize the combination of Mounga and BB at 10 and 15 was better than BB at 10.


Agree re Rieko to wing, unconvinced by WJ at 15 so far…

100 Go to comments
f
fl 38 minutes ago
All Blacks vs France series enhanced by landmark agreement

I was quoting the title of the article - which has since been amended.


Moving the tour by a week would give the French players very little time to prepare for the coming domestic season, and likewise the Kiwi players very little time to prepare for the RC

31 Go to comments
N
NB 40 minutes ago
Broken hand or not, Richie Mo'unga is still New Zealand's best 10

I wanted to work Sahnnon Frizell inot the piece somehow but could not manage it!


He looks sleek and fit and eager and he combined very well with Mo’unga as Toshiba’s main ball-carrier. Savea - Sititi - Frizell is an interesting big back row option.


I was shocked when comments emerged from NZ that Jordie Barrett needs to come back and prove himself again especially as there are performers in Super Rugby stepping up. He has nothing to prove to anyone as he proves time and time again that he is world class whether in a Leinster Jersey or Hurricanes one.

I suspect this is at the nub of it. NZ rugby is still considered superior to the game in other parts of the world, so Jordie must be losing ground somehow by playing for Leinster.


Waht you say about the value of experience is true also. Look at the value Rassie has milked out of the over 30’s [sometimes the well over 30’s] in his Springboks squads. Guys like Duane Vermuelen and Willie Le Roux.

100 Go to comments
J
JWH 45 minutes ago
30 on the trot: Reds the latest victims of Crusaders' playoff fortress

Are you a Highlander’s supporter by chance?

4 Go to comments
N
NB 46 minutes ago
Broken hand or not, Richie Mo'unga is still New Zealand's best 10

If that is a true story - and I’ve no reason to doubt it - it is a very sad outcome. All too familiar to followers of the game here in Wales!


The game is not the same as it was 10 or 15 years ago.

100 Go to comments
N
NB 48 minutes ago
Broken hand or not, Richie Mo'unga is still New Zealand's best 10

DMac is undoubtedly a great player in the hybrid 10/15 mould, and he could becaome even more valuable if NZ satrt using the 6/2 bench for example. He could be an emrgency 9.


So I don’t think it is oppositional thinking. It’s possible to appreciate both players’ qualities even if Richie is the better option at 10!

100 Go to comments
N
NB 50 minutes ago
Broken hand or not, Richie Mo'unga is still New Zealand's best 10

It was surprising negotiations broke down over his return to the ABs - surely they could find a workaround? Times change, and NZ is no longer way ahead of the rest of the world as it once was.

100 Go to comments
N
NB 52 minutes ago
Broken hand or not, Richie Mo'unga is still New Zealand's best 10

Ofc it is a better comp, and DMac might well be the best 10 in it. That doesn’t mean he is a better 10 than Mo’unga however.

100 Go to comments
f
frandinand 52 minutes ago
'Why the hell is he playing for Australia?': How Tyrel Lomax became an All Black

I take my cue from Nic Bishop who rates Lomax as the best THP in the world.

3 Go to comments
N
NB 55 minutes ago
Broken hand or not, Richie Mo'unga is still New Zealand's best 10

I’ll look at the game this morning but the reports have suggested the Reds never really stated their case - not good enough for a side that touts itself as the #1 club in Aussie, with the new WB coach-in-waiting!

100 Go to comments
N
NB 57 minutes ago
Broken hand or not, Richie Mo'unga is still New Zealand's best 10

I think I can say that, yes.


Jordie was the first to be allowed out on sabbatical in Europe, so NZR is not as flexible as you portray it.


That idea could have been profitably been incorporated 3 or 4 years ago; for example he [or someone like him] could have gone to Ireland before 2022 and returned to make everyone aware how far ahead of NZ Ireland were at that time.


But I’m not sure NZ always recognizes the value of rugby played in other parts of the world.

100 Go to comments
TRENDING
TRENDING 'Why the hell is he playing for Australia?': How Tyrel Lomax became an All Black How Tyrel Lomax became and All Black
Search