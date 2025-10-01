Tizzano: Red Roses’ success motivates Wallabies ahead of 2027 home RWC

Carlo Tizzano believes the Wallabies can drawn on the Red Roses’ run to the 2025 Women’s Rugby World Cup title as motivation, as they set their sights on their own World Cup on home soil in just two years’ time.

With a record-breaking crowd of 81,855 watching on at Twickenham’s Allianz Stadium, the Red Roses etched their names into the history books with a 33-13 win against Canada. That result saw England extend their winning streak to 63 from their last 64 matches.

Whether you were in York, Bristol, Brighton, Exeter, London or any of the other host cities during the showpiece event, it was impossible to escape the atmosphere of support surrounding the biggest Women’s Rugby World Cup ever.

That World Cup will forever hold a place in the history of the women’s game, which continues to reach new heights. With the Red Roses claiming the sport’s top prize on home soil, those who support England had even more to celebrate after the final – but the event was a win for rugby.

On October 1, 2027, the Wallabies will help kick off their own home World Cup at Perth’s Optus Stadium. Following the Red Roses’ tournament triumph, Tizzano spoke about the excitement surrounding a home World Cup.

“I have a lot of friends in the Wallaroos and first of all, I want to say I’m really proud of them for the way they went and I’m really excited for the future. They’ve got a young team, some awesome players coming through,” Tizzano told reporters.

“Also to see the Red Roses, what a team they are. To see there be a record number for that final for women’s rugby, it’s so cool to see. I think it’s just going to keep getting bigger and bigger and bigger.



“For the Wallaroos as well, I actually see them on a similar trajectory to the Matildas, so I’m really excited for them. I have a lot of close friends in that team. It’s pretty cool.

“To see what the Red Roses can do, that definitely motivates us. When you’ve got all your fans screaming for you, that definitely motivates you a bit more.”

There is real buzz about rugby union in Australia at the moment, as the Wallabies continue to improve under coach Joe Schmidt. Their Test season started with a last-gasp win against Fiji ahead of the Lions Series and then The Rugby Championship.

Australia defeated the Lions in the third Test, which was held at Sydney’s Accor Stadium, before kicking off their Rugby Championship campaign with an unforgettable comeback win against two-time defending World Cup champions South Africa.

Even last weekend at Auckland’s Eden Park, the Wallabies trailed by two points with 10 minutes to play, before Cam Roigard all but sealed the win. Eden Park is one of the toughest venues for away teams to visit, but the Aussies put up a real fight.

Two years out from the World Cup, there’s a rapidly improving sense of optimism surrounding the Wallabies’ chances at the event. Tizzano stood next to the Webb Ellis Cup at Perth’s Kings Park, affirming a thirst for World Cup glory that only that prized trophy can quench.

“Any benchmark for any of those tier one nations is to win it,” Tizzano told reporters.

“We have definitely [been] building the foundations for that over the last while with Joe [Schmidt]. I feel like we’re getting better every single week.

“It’s really exciting times for Australia.”