Northern Edition

Select Edition

Northern Northern
Southern Southern
Global Global
New Zealand New Zealand
France France
0 - 27
FT
24 - 36
FT
36 - 14
FT
18 - 29
FT
26 - 15
FT
38 - 21
FT
17 - 23
FT
18 - 20
FT
U20
27 - 10
FT
U20
24 - 0
FT
LIVE
49'
Today
08:15
Today
10:45
Today
13:45
U20
Tomorrow
09:00
Super Rugby Pacific

‘No ifs, buts or maybes’: Ex-All Black’s ruthless view on Reds’ title hopes

By Finn Morton reporting from Sydney
Jeff Toomaga-Allen of the Reds celebrates the victory during the round three Super Rugby Pacific match between Queensland Reds and Chiefs at Suncorp Stadium, on March 09, 2024, in Brisbane, Australia. (Photo by Albert Perez/Getty Images)

Reds enforcer Jeffery Toomaga-Allen didn’t hesitate when asked about whether the Queenslanders are setting the bar at a title. Less than two weeks out from the start of the new Super Rugby Pacific season, Toomaga-Allen insisted the Reds are “gunning for the championship.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Bernard Foley was the hero for the Waratahs in 2014 when they won a thrilling Grand Final 33-32 over the Crusaders. It was a famous win that holds a special place in Super Rugby history as that’s still the last time an Australian side won the competition’s top prize.

Other than the two seasons of Super Rugby AU which were won by the ACT Brumbies and Reds, the Highlanders, Crusaders and Blues have celebrated championship glory after winning deciders over opponents from either South Africa, Argentina or New Zealand.

Video Spacer

Video Spacer

Foley’s Waratahs were actually the last Australian side to even qualify for the big dance in Super Rugby, with the Brumbies falling short in the semi-finals of the last four completed seasons dating back to 2019. The year before, the Tahs made it to the final four of the 2018 campaign.

While history may not been on the Reds’ side going into the new season, or any Australian franchise for that matter, it hasn’t stopped Toomaga-Allen – who played one Test for the All Blacks in 2013 – from daring to dream of what the Queenslanders can achieve.

“There’s always going to be that development aspect but bro you’ve got to be gunning for the championship as every other player here should be,” Toomaga-Allen told RugbyPass at the Super Rugby Pacific season launch in Sydney.

That’s what we play for, that’s why we play, that’s why I still play. I just want to win the championship.

ADVERTISEMENT

“There’s no ifs, buts or maybes – that’s it. That’s all you want to win… I feel like if you ask a lot of players [they’d say], ‘Oh yeah that’d be great.’ Nah, there’s no shame about it. I’m ruthless.”

Under coach Les Kiss, the Reds showed signs of fight, potential and class during a memorable 2024 season that included a regular season win over the Chiefs. But the Queenslanders ended up finishing fifth on the ladder and fell to a quarter-final loss to the Chiefs in Hamilton.

But a new season presents new opportunities.

Related

‘The hardest thing for me…’: Ruben Love on TJ Perenara’s Hurricanes exit

Injured playmaker Ruben Love has described the departure of TJ Perenara as “the biggest loss” possible for the Hurricanes.

Read Now

Lukhan Salakaia-Loto, Filipo Daugunu, Lachie Anderson and Josh Canham are among the recruits who have made their way to Ballymore, and there are youngsters like Tim ‘Junkyard Dog’ Ryan, Massimo De Lutiis and Harry McLaughlin-Phillips who will be eager to make their mark.

ADVERTISEMENT

Last weekend, De Lutiis and McLaughlin-Phillips came off the bench as the Reds thrashed English Premiership contenders Bristol 82-21 at Ashton Gate. Ryan, who was named the Rookie of the Year at the Rugby Australia Awards last October, wasn’t selected for the pre-season clash.

It’s a frightening sign of intent from coach Kiss’ men, with Jock Campbell, Fraser McReight and Daugunu among the standouts for the visitors during the 61-point demolition.

Ahead of their season opener against Moana Pasifika on February 21, which is a week after the 2025 campaign gets underway on Valentines Day when the Crusaders host the Hurricanes in Christchurch, the win over Bristol is a confidence-booster for sure.

“When I watched the game I was like, ‘Oh yeah, the boys are looking good man, really good.’ Because you’re always worried in the pre-season, you only judge the team off how you’re training and stuff and there’s been a few up and down sessions which is only natural,” Toomaga-Allen said.

“But when the boys played, everything just seemed to go well. Everything that we’ve been working on that hadn’t been well in training just clicked and it’s really encouraging so hopefully the boys can go well.

“You want to gain confidence, right? Confidence is a big thing. But then again, say if we lost, you gain more as well because you’re learning from losses. I’ve been saying it in media, it’s harder to learn from wins than it is from losses.

“If the boys can truck on then let it be man, play on. Hopefully we take that confidence into Belfast this week and then we get the little break, get to readjust for another season and kick on into Super (Rugby) rounds.”

Recommended

Beauden Barrett wary of rising Australian Super Rugby tides

Joseph-Aukuso Suaalii primed to feature heavily for Waratahs

Wallaroos World Cup hopes take early hit with Atasi Lafai injury

Report: Blues lose All Black lock for the year

Download the RugbyPass app now!

News, stats, live rugby and more! Download the new RugbyPass app on the App Store (iOS) and Google Play (Android) now!

ADVERTISEMENT

LIVE

{{item.title}}

Trending on RugbyPass

1

Fissler Confidential: Favourites emerge to land Handre Pollard

2

The exiled England star Antoine Dupont is relieved not to be facing

3

Schoeman dropped as Scotland make 3 changes for Ireland

4

Borthwick's England selection smacks of desperation – Andy Goode

5

Two changes for Ireland but Sam Prendergast retained at No10

6

'The biggest loss to Welsh rugby was losing him': Tom Shanklin

7

Leicester Tigers hit with double blow in search for new top dog

8

Warren Gatland refutes claims made by his former captain

Comments

0 Comments
Be the first to comment...

Join free and tell us what you really think!

Sign up for free
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest Features

LONG READ

Scotland keen to rubbish falsehoods about misguided hubris with tub thumping victory over Ireland

Gregor Townsend is yet to taste the sweet tears of victory over Ireland after eight years and the hex must be broken

LONG READ

Is ‘lightning rod’ Lowe edging Lions duel with Van der Merwe?

If Andy Farrell opts to take only one specialist left wing to Australia, Sunday's 'contest within a contest' may prove pivotal.

LONG READ

'Diversity is a strength. It’s improved Italy’s rugby and I'm all for it.'

Italian nationalism has risen in recent years and coincides with the resurgence of the Azzurri. Are the two linked?

Comments on RugbyPass

B
Bull Shark 22 minutes ago
Fissler Confidential: Favourites emerge to land Handre Pollard

Japan. Good move for the body for Polly.

1 Go to comments
R
RedWarrior 44 minutes ago
Four talking points as Scotland prepare to get under Ireland's skin

O'Mahony had a terrible match against England last year in a high pressure situation.

I think he will perform today but if Ireland lose its probably his last International.

1 Go to comments
l
lK 2 hours ago
‘When he speaks, everyone listens’ Moana Pasifika coach on inspirational leader

👍🏼

1 Go to comments
E
Ed the Duck 3 hours ago
When will France learn to win away from home?

Not what I’m saying, or at least an incredibly simplistic view of it. Ofc finances must be transparent to ensure sustainability, however deliberately restricting the levels of investment below what is sustainable for some clubs isn’t sensible.


The biggest issue that the GP has is that the owners fight like rats in a sack and can’t get their sh1t together in a more effective way. IF they were able to do that, then we might eventually find out where the commercial ceiling in English rugby actually sits…

207 Go to comments
E
Ed the Duck 3 hours ago
When will France learn to win away from home?

🥱

207 Go to comments
E
Ed the Duck 3 hours ago
When will France learn to win away from home?

No marks for interpretation there old bean!

207 Go to comments
E
Ed the Duck 3 hours ago
When will France learn to win away from home?

Eh…because in sporting and commercial terms, they’ve got the most successful rugby league in the world perhaps?

207 Go to comments
N
NB 4 hours ago
When will France learn to win away from home?

Exactly.

207 Go to comments
N
NB 4 hours ago
When will France learn to win away from home?

As it happens...😁

207 Go to comments
J
JD Kiwi 4 hours ago
When will France learn to win away from home?

Chose the loose forward trio we discussed the other day!

207 Go to comments
J
JD Kiwi 4 hours ago
When will France learn to win away from home?

And the only problem now is getting the best out of those players in the dark blue jersey when the ten month soap opera is overworking them!

207 Go to comments
N
NB 5 hours ago
When will France learn to win away from home?

Yes those were all v positive steps to improving the quality of French players emerging from the system - and ofc their recent u 20s success.

207 Go to comments
N
NB 5 hours ago
When will France learn to win away from home?

I can only guees he's never been a sportsman, otherwise he'd know you never just turn up and decide you're going to win on that particular day! Esp v opponents you have no idea whether you can beat....

207 Go to comments
N
NB 5 hours ago
When will France learn to win away from home?

Bull is enjoying running free with his alleged 'big plums', and indirectly taking pot shots at NZ as he canters. Nothing more.🤣

207 Go to comments
N
NB 5 hours ago
When will France learn to win away from home?

And who says they will have the ability to win those two knockout matches before they get to the semis RW?


Teams do not progress by trying to pick and choose when they win and when they lose, and it's not 'smart strategic thinking'. If Ireland don't win in NZ in 2022 they prob don't go on a 17-match unbeaten run or get to #1 world ranking.


They are not full of confidence when they play NZ in the QF and have no idea whether their plan will work, because it has not been tested under real pressure prior to that.

207 Go to comments
N
NB 5 hours ago
When will France learn to win away from home?

The other question is whether Top 14 and other domestic comps are compatible with a global season, which shoule be the ultimate aim. Could it [and int comps like 6N] accommodate the change needed to work within set 'windows' during the year?

207 Go to comments
N
NB 5 hours ago
When will France learn to win away from home?

What does NZ consider most relevant - its provinces or the ABs? Now ask the same Q about France.

207 Go to comments
f
fl 5 hours ago
Is ‘lightning rod’ Lowe edging Lions duel with Van der Merwe?

you don't get much closer to 40 than 38!

5 Go to comments
N
NB 5 hours ago
When will France learn to win away from home?

He means club footy should be given precedence over internationals.

207 Go to comments
N
NB 5 hours ago
When will France learn to win away from home?

Well we have CV saying there should have been more regulation and Ed saying there should be less, so I'm not sure anyone has a grip on how the English system would best work JW!


If Sarries hadn't worked around the cap regs they prob would not have won those Champions Cup medals.


Premiership Rugby has never been keen on linking with the RFU and giving up some contractual control in return for funding, and it has only accepted the necessity since the demise of those three pro clubs.

207 Go to comments
LONG READ
LONG READ 'Diversity is a strength. It’s improved Italy’s rugby and I'm all for it.' 'Diversity is a strength. It’s improved Italy’s rugby and I'm all for it.'
Search