Report: Blues lose All Black lock for the year

The Blues have lost All Blacks lock Sam Darry for the entire season of Super Rugby Pacific according to a report by the New Zealand Herald.

The six-cap All Black injured his shoulder in pre-season training that will require surgery and an extended stint on the sidelines.

The reigning champions have the experience of All Black Patrick Tuipulotu to rely on, but will miss the presence of Darry in the second row.

They have recruited 20-year-old Cam Christie, while the impressive Josh Beehre and veteran Laghlan McWhannell remain on the roster.

Promising player Cameron Suafua is back after missing last season with cancer therapy, having returned to rugby through NPC with North Harbour.

The Blues are hopeful that Darry will be able to return later this year for All Blacks duties should Robertson call on the 24-year-old again.

Darry made his debut against Fiji in San Diego last year and featured throughout the year in five more games.