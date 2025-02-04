Super Rugby Aupiki coaches assemble ahead of 2025 season

Four coaches, 10 questions.

As the Super Rugby Aupiki teams assemble ahead of the start of the season on March 1st, we check in with Willie Walker (Blues), Dwayne Sweeney (Chiefs), Fusi Feaunati (Hurricanes) and Whitney Hansen (Matutu) to give insights into their teams, their pre-season plans, how they view their rivals, their hopes for the future of the competition and how important this season is in helping prepare the Black Ferns for the defence of their Rugby World Cup title.

How would you describe the ethos or culture of your team?

Willie Walker: It’s built around care and enjoyment. We want to care about the people in our group and our wider club, and we want to enjoy what we do, so we make sure that our environment is one where everybody feels comfortable and safe, want to be part of it, want to stay at or want to join, and we back that up by making sure that people enjoy what they do.

Dwayne Sweeney: If you look at the Chiefs as a whole our culture kind of rings true to our region. We’re extremely proud of where we come from, we’re extremely proud of our connection to our community and that’s no different to our team, the Manawa. The players care a lot about who they represent, as well as representing themselves with pride. In terms of an ethos and the way we like to play the game, it’s with expression and enjoyment, and having fun. A mantra that has been sort of left by (former coach) Crystal (Kaua) is we play beautiful but brutal rugby.

Fusi Feaunati: The team is very well connected. Management and players are strongly unified, and we’ve got a greater understanding of who we are and our ‘why’. We’re intentional and determined to perform excellently on and off the field.

Whitney Hansen: Our team culture is founded on our four Matatutanga, which reflects the core values of who we are and why we exist; tumanawa (determination), tuaho (legacy), tuhono (connections) and tutira (unity) in representing the South Island. It is a foundation that guides both our management and player selection process, with the aim of enhancing and strengthening the team’s character and overall culture year on year.

What continues to set us apart is our uniquely feminine and contemporary approach to everything we do, which is not based on any pre-existing brand in the Super Rugby landscape. Instead, it is specifically designed for wahine rugby, and is continuously evolving to meet the needs and aspirations of our team.

What were the key elements you looked for in putting together your squad?

WW: We’re very lucky that we’ve got a majority of our squad back from last year. Our retainment rate was really high, with only a couple of positions where we had either lost players due to injury or being unavailable, or had other girls putting their hands up and wanting to be part of it and giving themselves an opportunity through their form to be selected. So we needed a couple of key areas, front row is always key to making sure that our platforms are set and a couple of key signings in the back line. So we’re pretty happy across the board.

DS: We’ve got some really experienced players within our region that have got an amazing amount of knowledge at the highest level, with a number of Black Ferns that have played for a long period of time and some Olympic gold medallists. I was really excited about the opportunity to pair that calibre of experience with some really exciting new, up-and-coming talents that have come through our region in Waikato, Counties and Bay of Plenty, and even going down to Taranaki there’s a couple from there in our wider training squad.

FF: There were many, but the critical few elements were an acceptance of wanting to be a part of a change of direction. In particular, a significant shift in conditioning standards, also a strong desire to compete toward a goal, and wanting to create a legacy for the success and sustainability of the Hurricanes Poua.

WH: We look at depth in each position to ensure we have strong coverage across the board and varieties of skill sets and strengths in different positions to create diversity and balance within the team. Experience is another important factor, as we want players who can bring valuable knowledge and leadership to the field.

Additionally, we aim to integrate new talent that we can nurture and develop over time, especially from within our South Island unions. We look at the potential strong connections and combinations between players to bring a point of difference. Above all, we look for individuals who uphold our character and embody the values of our Matatutanga.

What does your pre-season and build-up look like?

WW: Self-directed initially and to be fair, the girls are looking pretty sharp for this time of year. I think we’re ahead of where we were this time last year. We’ll have four weeks of full-on content, a couple of preseason games, and a lot of connections making sure that our environment is where we need to be to get the best out of our players. When you get into pre-season our hope is that they’ve done the work over the summer, that they’re conditioned enough to be able to get the rugby content in, because we don’t have that luxury of time together as a group.

DS: I’ve really tried to connect the team into the Chiefs organization as a whole, for the team to understand what they’re a part of, how they’re connected to it, what their roles and responsibilities are but then also what sort of resources they have available to help better themselves as athletes as well as to benefit our team as a whole moving forward. We’ve got a pre-season hit out against, the Blues so that’s a great chance to put some of our hard work into practice.

FF: We have a very well-planned pre-season which focuses on balance. We made the decision to shift our connection camp to post-Christmas to allow for better continuous connections, in and out of the environment so everyone has quality time in-campaign, and back at home. We have two pre-season games organised, one of them being against the current Australian Super W champions, New South Wales, followed by another game against Matatu leading into the start of Aupiki.

WH: Our preseason and build-up has been structured to emphasise connection and cultural alignment. Pre-Christmas, we had our foundation camp centred around tuhono, designed to strengthen connections to help everyone understand what it truly means to be part of Matatu. This camp focused on instilling our core values and building connections, including inviting some of our alumni to join and share their experiences.

As we progress into 2025, our preseason continues to prioritise connection, including with the broader community and we will tour the South Island to introduce our rugby direction and engage with the community we represent. In addition, we’ll have an internal game that includes our wider training squad, along with a match against the Poua in Wellington at the end of February.

How do you see the role of Aupiki and your team in helping prepare players for the Black Ferns, and particularly the World Cup this year?

WW: Oh, it’s huge. From a coach’s perspective, my role is to make sure that our athletes are prepared as best they can be, and I get as much enjoyment out of their selection as actually winning the game. Part of my role is to grow people and give them opportunities and I do the best I can, our coaching group does the best they can, to make sure that those players are prepared if they get that opportunity. I get satisfaction seeing our people go to that next level.

DS: The competition is in a good space, it’s grown really nicely and the game is constantly improving. We’re really lucky that Carla Hohepa, one of our assistant coaches, also leads our Black Ferns hub space and she’s done a great job of working with those contracted players to give them what they need in terms of their skill and then also with Nick, our new trainer, their physical needs around preparation for internationals. So I’m really excited and I know this season’s comp is going to be even more hotly contested and it plays a hugely important role within the women’s game here in New Zealand, especially in a World Cup year.

FF: A huge role. The quality and standards of performance should replicate the pressures of international rugby. The more our players are able to execute skills and make decisions under pressure, the better they will be through consistent high competition to take on the excitement of confidently going to the World Cup to win it.

WH: Aupiki plays a critical role in developing players for the Black Ferns, we need this competition for high-quality games, growing talent and building depth for consistent success. Players within Aupiki not only improve individually but also contribute significantly to their clubs and regions, maintaining a balance between personal growth and team success. While World Cup years are important, the goal is to ensure the Black Ferns’ are successful every year.

Who is your biggest rival and why?

WW: That’s a good question because there are only three teams to pick from and they all have their differences around why we want to play them. The Chiefs is an easy one, because they’re just over the hill, they’ve been the top of the game since the inception of this competition. In Matatu. I think the old rivalry North versus South, Auckland versus Canterbury, that’s just its own little kind of beast itself. So no one rival. I think everybody has their own kind of thing, but we want to beat everyone, doesn’t really matter.

DS: Oh, that’s a hard one to ask me because I’m a Chiefs man through and through, so I’d have to go with the Blues because I grew up in the Waikato and never really liked Auckland….and “never really liked” is a soft way of putting it! All the teams have their varying challenges, and play the game in their own way and there are lots of interconnections between the teams that can create rivalries.

FF: Ourselves. We have challenged ourselves to be better than we have been previously. Our mindset is to accept the hard work required to ensure we have high standards, good enough to take on all opposition with confidence and the attitude to perform our rugby better, with the right intent, encompassing our values, our beliefs and our way.

WH: No team can be taken lightly in this competition. Each team has their own strengths and points of difference, and what we know about this competition is that it’s a sprint and each game is must win. The most important team we play is the one we play that week.

Which team is the favourite and why?

WW: We’re going to try and win it again, we know the Chiefs are always going to be strong and they’ve recruited well and have been there at the top of the game since we started this thing, so I think they will be the ones to beat.

DS: It’s really hard to go past the Blues with what they built last season and I really take my hat off to Willie. I really admired the way that they fully believed and trusted in the style and were deserved winners. So they rightfully, in my mind, probably deserved that the favourite tag.

FF: All teams have a chance in a short competition. The Blues are certainly coming off the back of a breakout season, all of the rosters look to have strengths. Quality spread throughout the teams, I wouldn’t say favourites, but I’d be confident to say watch out for Poua in 2025.

WH: Not sure about TAB odds right now, but mine is Matutu

If you could pick one player from another squad to add to your team, who would it be?

WW: To be honest, I’m really happy with our squad. We did a lot of talent identification and analysis through the off-season to make sure we’ve got the squad that we want.

DS: Oh, that’s a tricky one….shoot, that’s, I don’t know if I could pick one…I don’t know if I could single anyone out. Everyone I want is in my team.

FF: Matatu’s Georgia Ponsonby. Georgia epitomises effort and competitiveness. She has a high work rate, reliable, multi-dimensional, and exudes mana.

WH: Black Ferns Sevens Jorja Miller and Alena Saili. We can’t wait to have them in Matatu in the future.

If you could pick any international or overseas player, who would it be?

WW: Jeez, there’d be a lot wouldn’t there? I think Ilona Maher for her profile and to grow the competition, get some more eyes on our game and just give us some more bloody exposure. I think someone like that, even though she’s very talented and proven at international level as a rugby player, her 5 million followers would help us out a lot.

DS: I’d have Maddi Levi from the Australian sevens team, just for athletic ability. She can run, man, she’s fast, she’d be quite dangerous in the outside channels.

FF: Sophie de Goede. Sophie is an outstanding leader and the full package – physical, skilful, determined, fit, athletic and plays to win, as well as the added bonus of a handy goal kicker. Not to forget, she’s an absolutely wonderful human being.

WH: Alex Matthews.

Give us a newer name or perhaps an unsung player in your squad who you think could be a significant player in 2025? Why?

WW: Braxton Sorenson-McGee. She’s come through the age grades with a lot of potential, played a couple of seasons now with FPC and was too young to be selected last year. She’s more than capable of performing at this level, if not the next. She’s a fullback who plays 10 or even nine at a pinch, but I think fullback suits her skill set in open spaces, defensively, very strong, she’s got good vision and a kicking game that is a work in progress.

DS: She’s probably not a new name, because I thought she had an outstanding season last year with us, but Mia Anderson. In the past 12 months, she’s really grown in confidence and I think the way that she’s playing the game currently is second to none in that loose forward department. She’s a real game breaker, her ability to break tackles and break the line and just find spaces really excites me. Another one that is going to definitely turn some heads is Veisinia Fakalelu who is in her first season and had an outstanding FPC competition with Waikato.

FF: Payton Takimoana is an exciting talent to watch out for. Payton had an outstanding season for the BOP Volcanix causing chaos with her attacking flair and high work rate. An unsung heroine for us is Jax Patea-Fereti. She’s back to being fully fit, having fun, enjoying her rugby in the twilight of her career, and determined to add to her legacy as an outstanding servant of women’s rugby.

WH: Kelsyn McCook. After an unfortunate injury took her out of FPC we are excited to see what she can do on her return.

What would you like the competition to look like in 2026 and beyond?

WW: Grow. Grow substantially to a full-time programme to allow our girls to develop into professional rugby players. We’re under threat by rugby league, they’ve got a lot of resources, and we’ve got to find a way of fighting back against that. Add the Aussies in…there’s no benefit in us playing ourselves three times, we beat each other up enough, perhaps a couple of Japanese teams and I know there are some Pacific Island teams that are out there. Grow the game so that we get more exposure, more eyes, and more opportunity.

DS: I’m just really keen to see that constant growth within the game itself. I’ve been really lucky that I’ve been able to resource our team extremely well with assistant coaches to a very high calibre and I think that only bodes well for a better product in terms of the players being able to develop their individual skills, to continue to improve and to be a spectacle. I think the competition will go where it kind of needs to go in time, but I would personally like to see the continuation of growth with better and better performances.

FF: More games for our women, maybe an extended competition with Super W. Better remuneration to support our players giving up more time to add development and growth to get higher standards in the game. Fulltime opportunities for our women in rugby, as well as men who genuinely support our women and girls in rugby.

WH: Full-time contracts for players and staff, international crossover, decent preseason block and a

longer competition format.