Harlequins and Gloucester-Hartpury confirm PWR play-off spots

Round 16 of Premiership Women’s Rugby saw a remarkable weekend in which all away teams recorded a victory.

The Cherry and Whites ran in six tries at Mattioli Woods Welford Road against Tigers with five different scorers and a penalty try. The shining light for the home team came in the form of a stunning intercept by Claire Gallagher in her own 22 before running almost the length of the pitch to score.

Loughborough Lightning’s shock defeat of top-four-chasing Bristol Bears followed, winning 31-22 which meant neither Harlequins nor Gloucester-Hartpury could be caught by Bears in fifth.

Saracens completed a hat-trick of away victories on Saturday with May Campbell scoring a hat-trick of her own, securing a comprehensive 31-17 win over local rivals Trailfinders Women as they moved up to second.

The final match of the round saw a Quins victory in typical style at Sandy Park where the visitors left it very late to record a narrow 31-30 win which saw an exceptional Ellie Kildunne individual score in the 74th minute to clinch a PWR semi-final spot.

Two show-stoppers await in the penultimate round of regular season rugby when Bristol Bears take on Quins at the Stoop under the Friday night lights on Valentine’s Day, with Saracens taking on a hurting Exeter Chiefs side at the Stone X the following day. You can watch this match live and for free on RugbyPass TV (outside of the UK, Ireland, the USA and Canada).

