The Ardie effect: Julian Savea talks reunion and Moana Pasifika title hopes

Ardie Savea has injected plenty of energy into Moana Pasifika since joining the new Super Rugby club ahead of the 2025 campaign, both from a fan’s perspective and from within the camp.

The former World Player of the Year has been named captain in his debut season with the team and rejoins his brother, fellow All Blacks icon Julian Savea, in representing his family’s Samoan heritage.

For Julian, making the Savea name a key cog in the Moana Pasifika story is something special.

“It’s always an honour to play with him and to have him a part of Moana is as you know pretty special,” Savea told RugbyPass at the Super Rugby Pacific launch event in Sydney.

“Him adding to the legacy and the changes enhancing our team; It’s always special and just a proud moment for us.”

While both brothers have worn the black jersey representing New Zealand, they remain connected to their Samoan roots and hold it dear in both their personal and professional lives.

“We carry our culture around in our heart, we express it a lot and try and be able to express ourselves, try and be us as much as possible and being at Moana I feel lets us do that.”

Upon accepting the role of captain, Ardie told his team his focus is on winning the Super Rugby title this season. Julian agreed with his brother’s vision “100 per cent.”

“From the outside looking in, we’re seen as just being here to participate so for us it’s about making sure we prepare well each week,” he said.

“From day one in preseason, I feel like the boys are in a good spot mentally, and finding that balance physically. Just getting ready for this competition to start.”

While the club’s results improved in 2024, there’s still been plenty of talk about the future of Moana Pasifika, talk that could easily leave a chip on players’ shoulders.

However, Savea isn’t interested in adopting the underdog status.

“Call it whatever you like, we know we’re going into each game to try to win. Underdog or not, I’ll just say don’t feel like it’s an easy week when you come against us.”

While Ardie Savea’s recruitment grabbed the bulk of the headlines, a slew of other signings took place in 2024, including international talents in Pone Fa’amausili and Patrick Pellegrini.

Adding the experienced talent to a young and growing core has given Savea plenty of confidence in the club’s direction.

“One hundred per cent I believe the core group that has been here, for the last three, four years, have helped this team grow. And then adding more guys, special guys, to the team to enhance it, no doubt the team has gotten better. For us, it’s just making sure we’re ready to go.

“I can tell you right now we’re really excited, we’re smashing each other, so I can’t wait until the boys see an opposition jersey.”

Other recruits include Samoa Sevens speedster Tuna Tuitama, former Chiefs ace Solomon Alaimalo and fresh off an NPC title, Jackson Garden-Bachop. While the new faces add championship experience, the wealth of young talent in the environment keeps the group focussed on the future.

“I wouldn’t really say it’s different, there’s a lot of young guys, so guys that have only been in the team for one year or two years, so having Jackson there lead them is awesome. Instead of starting (down) here, they’ll be starting at a high level with Jackson and Ardie, all of our leaders that are there. It’s pretty awesome to see.”

Now 34 years of age, Savea’s priorities have shifted, and despite weighing up the idea of putting his name forward for Manu Smaoa duties in the past, family is firmly his number one goal at this time.

While the international game was once a key motivator, the 54-time All Black says now it’s all about winning a championship with Moana Pasifika. 2025 looms as by far the best opportunity for that to happen, and also brings the chance to reclaim Savea’s record for most tries in Super Rugby history, which was taken by TJ Perenara last season.

“I mean I’ve never reached for that goal, it just sort of happened just because of how long I played, and also I’m scared that if I do get it that he might come back,” Savea laughed. “That’s how competitive he is.”

Moana Pasifika play their final preseason game against the Chiefs on Saturday before officially beginning their 2025 campaign against the Force in Perth on the 15th.