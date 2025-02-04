Northern Edition

Select Edition

Northern Northern
Southern Southern
Global Global
New Zealand New Zealand
France France
10 - 22
FT
U20
43 - 0
FT
31 - 19
FT
27 - 22
FT
63 - 19
FT
U20
30 - 31
FT
Thursday
14:00
Friday
12:00
Friday
12:30
Friday
12:30
Friday
12:30
Friday
12:30
Friday
12:30
Friday
13:15
U20
Friday
14:00
Friday
14:00
U20
Super Rugby Pacific

The Ardie effect: Julian Savea talks reunion and Moana Pasifika title hopes

(Photo By Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile via Getty Images)

Ardie Savea has injected plenty of energy into Moana Pasifika since joining the new Super Rugby club ahead of the 2025 campaign, both from a fan’s perspective and from within the camp.

ADVERTISEMENT

The former World Player of the Year has been named captain in his debut season with the team and rejoins his brother, fellow All Blacks icon Julian Savea, in representing his family’s Samoan heritage.

For Julian, making the Savea name a key cog in the Moana Pasifika story is something special.

“It’s always an honour to play with him and to have him a part of Moana is as you know pretty special,” Savea told RugbyPass at the Super Rugby Pacific launch event in Sydney.

Video Spacer

Lomu – The Lost Tapes – Jonah’s fitness | RPTV

Featuring never-before-seen footage, Jonah Lomu shares his story and how he escaped gang violence to become the planet’s most iconic rugby player. Watch the full documentary on RugbyPass TV and via the RugbyPass app

Download now

Video Spacer

Lomu – The Lost Tapes – Jonah’s fitness | RPTV

Featuring never-before-seen footage, Jonah Lomu shares his story and how he escaped gang violence to become the planet’s most iconic rugby player. Watch the full documentary on RugbyPass TV and via the RugbyPass app

Download now

“Him adding to the legacy and the changes enhancing our team; It’s always special and just a proud moment for us.”

While both brothers have worn the black jersey representing New Zealand, they remain connected to their Samoan roots and hold it dear in both their personal and professional lives.

“We carry our culture around in our heart, we express it a lot and try and be able to express ourselves, try and be us as much as possible and being at Moana I feel lets us do that.”

Upon accepting the role of captain, Ardie told his team his focus is on winning the Super Rugby title this season. Julian agreed with his brother’s vision “100 per cent.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“From the outside looking in, we’re seen as just being here to participate so for us it’s about making sure we prepare well each week,” he said.

“From day one in preseason, I feel like the boys are in a good spot mentally, and finding that balance physically. Just getting ready for this competition to start.”

While the club’s results improved in 2024, there’s still been plenty of talk about the future of Moana Pasifika, talk that could easily leave a chip on players’ shoulders.

However, Savea isn’t interested in adopting the underdog status.

“Call it whatever you like, we know we’re going into each game to try to win. Underdog or not, I’ll just say don’t feel like it’s an easy week when you come against us.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Related

Nic White: 'Give us that title of underdogs and write us off'

Nic White reckons the Western Force have been stitched up by the Super Rugby fixturing, but he's backing his side to buck the odds and gatecrash the finals.

Read Now

While Ardie Savea’s recruitment grabbed the bulk of the headlines, a slew of other signings took place in 2024, including international talents in Pone Fa’amausili and Patrick Pellegrini.

Adding the experienced talent to a young and growing core has given Savea plenty of confidence in the club’s direction.

“One hundred per cent I believe the core group that has been here, for the last three, four years, have helped this team grow. And then adding more guys, special guys, to the team to enhance it, no doubt the team has gotten better. For us, it’s just making sure we’re ready to go.

“I can tell you right now we’re really excited, we’re smashing each other, so I can’t wait until the boys see an opposition jersey.”

Other recruits include Samoa Sevens speedster Tuna Tuitama, former Chiefs ace Solomon Alaimalo and fresh off an NPC title, Jackson Garden-Bachop. While the new faces add championship experience, the wealth of young talent in the environment keeps the group focussed on the future.

“I wouldn’t really say it’s different, there’s a lot of young guys, so guys that have only been in the team for one year or two years, so having Jackson there lead them is awesome. Instead of starting (down) here, they’ll be starting at a high level with Jackson and Ardie, all of our leaders that are there. It’s pretty awesome to see.”

Now 34 years of age, Savea’s priorities have shifted, and despite weighing up the idea of putting his name forward for Manu Smaoa duties in the past, family is firmly his number one goal at this time.

While the international game was once a key motivator, the 54-time All Black says now it’s all about winning a championship with Moana Pasifika. 2025 looms as by far the best opportunity for that to happen, and also brings the chance to reclaim Savea’s record for most tries in Super Rugby history, which was taken by TJ Perenara last season.

“I mean I’ve never reached for that goal, it just sort of happened just because of how long I played, and also I’m scared that if I do get it that he might come back,” Savea laughed. “That’s how competitive he is.”

Moana Pasifika play their final preseason game against the Chiefs on Saturday before officially beginning their 2025 campaign against the Force in Perth on the 15th.

Recommended

Super Rugby Aupiki coaches assemble ahead of 2025 season

EXCLUSIVE

Four Super Rugby Pacific transfers that would benefit the All Blacks

OPINION

Super Rugby Pacific Fantasy: Rules and Boosters explained

Super Rugby Pacific takes first step towards 'competition-led awards program'

Download the RugbyPass app now!

News, stats, live rugby and more! Download the new RugbyPass app on the App Store (iOS) and Google Play (Android) now!

ADVERTISEMENT

LIVE

{{item.title}}

Trending on RugbyPass

1

'Waste of talent' – Andrew Mehrtens weighs in on fly-half debate

2

Springbok star Makazole Mapimpi banned for 'one of vilest acts'

3

Bath bring in South African with 'huge potential' as signing spree continues

4

England call up replacement as Cadan Murley faces Six Nations KO

5

Where the blame really lies for latest England flop – Andy Goode

6

'Don't disrespect my genetics': Sione Tuipulotu targets ambitious return

7

Will Carling begs England not to make same old mistake with Cadan Murley

8

Many England fans echoing the same gripe following Six Nations loss

Comments

0 Comments
Be the first to comment...

Join free and tell us what you really think!

Sign up for free
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest Features

LONG READ

Sacking Twickenham would reignite Shaun Edwards' Lions dream

The defence guru pledged he would 'swim to Australia' for a place on Andy Farrell's staff. Another rearguard action this weekend would help his case.

LONG READ

Six Nations: The pressure is mounting on Warren Gatland and Steve Borthwick

Amid off-field reviews and on-field losses, both heavyweight coaches are under pressure to deliver.

LONG READ

With terrestrial TV under pressure how did the pundits fare on the opening weekend of the Six Nations?

All eyes were on the players this weekend but the jostling amongst pundits for top drawer billing was just as thrilling

Comments on RugbyPass

D
Downer 7 minutes ago
'Waste of talent' – Andrew Mehrtens weighs in on fly-half debate

Best playmaker in the NH maybe

4 Go to comments
Z
ZB 36 minutes ago
Springbok star Makazole Mapimpi banned for 'one of vilest acts'

Saffe here - if he admitted to eye gouging, that's unacceptable and should miss more than 3 matches. Video isn't clear that it's an eye gouge in my opinion but if thats what he admitted to, he got off with a very lenient sentence.

5 Go to comments
W
Werner 49 minutes ago
Six Nations: The pressure is mounting on Warren Gatland and Steve Borthwick

It's tough he was a player and coach during a very different time in rugby, the new law variations have changed so much since he last won the 6N and he just doesn't seem to have adapted as well as the other teams. It's pretty clear with his take that substitutions should be limited to injuries rather than player mgt.

Also Feel like his part of the WRU men's and womens contract negotiations caused him to lose a lot of buy in from the players.

25 Go to comments
G
GP 58 minutes ago
Four Super Rugby Pacific transfers that would benefit the All Blacks

Worry about your own team. Dallas is equally adept at centre. Try and come up with an original cliche. You lot else where are one eyed too. Why should we

weaken our team ?

11 Go to comments
d
dw 1 hour ago
Six Nations: The pressure is mounting on Warren Gatland and Steve Borthwick

Makes sense. I wasn't watching as intently as Wallabies games but every time I looked Itoje was winning ball

25 Go to comments
d
dw 1 hour ago
Six Nations: The pressure is mounting on Warren Gatland and Steve Borthwick

Good point. Does seem like 3 jumpers is standard in 2025

25 Go to comments
J
JW 2 hours ago
Four Super Rugby Pacific transfers that would benefit the All Blacks

That's exactly the reason a player would benefit elsewhere GP, not a reason to stay.


But I can at least see you're struggling to look through your Canterbury lens.. 😋

11 Go to comments
J
JW 2 hours ago
Four Super Rugby Pacific transfers that would benefit the All Blacks

I think that is more by design UOB. For example, while I prefer player parochialism, I applaud the likes of Gallagher shifting to Wellington for a couple of years, but they already have a couple of good starters and a young star to bring through, so I'd imagine Gallagher looked at the Highlanders but because they have a future prospect bigger than Holland (who they may have even tried to include this year) they didn't want to lock him out of a contract by signing Zach.


Whats his name may also want to play a more modern, French (Japanese) style game with light jumpers (and big lifters), with just one big partner.

11 Go to comments
U
Utiku Old Boy 2 hours ago
Four Super Rugby Pacific transfers that would benefit the All Blacks

Don't know where you got the idea anyone was advocating for forcing players to go anywhere? The writer is pointing out where players may not get to make their case for higher honours (if that is their goal) when staying at a franchise rich in players at their position. His examples are valid. I would rate McLeod behind a fit, firing Ennor who has superior speed, attack and distribution skills (was also an All Black who only lacked game time because of injury) and when he and Aumua are fit, McLeod becomes back-up for Havili at second five. Or fills in elsewhere. Your sensitivity to all things Canterbury / Crusaders clouds your comprehension of the discussion.

11 Go to comments
J
JW 2 hours ago
Four Super Rugby Pacific transfers that would benefit the All Blacks

Where would he go though? The only place I can see is the Highlanders were he is probably a step above TUJ and Gilbert.


Depending how how the Blues see some of their more versatile players like Lam, Zarn, and Heem, he could fit in their. But I see that as very unlikely and staying at the Crusaders now would be his best bet.

11 Go to comments
J
JW 3 hours ago
Four Super Rugby Pacific transfers that would benefit the All Blacks

On the spot article!


In the case of Dallas, and possible Zarn, they also get shunted around positions, so are least likely to be able to push for a case of being the best in their main positions.


We saw it again in last weeks preseason game, with Dallas being pushed to play outside Havili. You are now at the point (with having done this for four seasons with him) of ruining any further progress he has to his career Penney. Play your centers at center and leave Dallas to trying push Havili out.

11 Go to comments
B
BAZ 5 hours ago
Players to watch in Super Rugby Aupiki 2025

when is Super Rugby Pacific head announcing his comps instead of delaying further and denying fans VALUABLE planning TIME please TEAM? Superbru.com in South Africa has already beaten him to the draw SADLY!

1 Go to comments
J
JW 5 hours ago
Many England fans echoing the same gripe following Six Nations loss

Ah, one of those "England should be dominating the World" fellas I see...

15 Go to comments
T
Tom 5 hours ago
Six Nations: The pressure is mounting on Warren Gatland and Steve Borthwick

Chessum is good but England also lack ball carriers. I'm not sure what Ted Hill has done to become a pariah. He could provide good balance.

25 Go to comments
F
FW 5 hours ago
Six Nations: The pressure is mounting on Warren Gatland and Steve Borthwick

I would have thought the WRU would have brought in ex Welsh rugby players to assist Gatland. Where is his support?

25 Go to comments
T
Tom 5 hours ago
Six Nations: The pressure is mounting on Warren Gatland and Steve Borthwick

Interesting analysis, I wondered why our halfbacks kept getting caught defending against Kiwis on the wing. People seemed keen to throw Smith and Mitchell under the bus but they are not supposed to be exposed like that. There clearly was a breakdown in defensive strategy which I now understand. Smith and Mitchell could have done better perhaps but you leave your smallest players alone to tackle guys like that and tackles will be missed.


Attack is still definitely a huge issue though. We spend so little time stressing defenses. Our flankers may have been more able to cover the wings if we didn't spend the entire game without the ball. England need to mix it up and start putting some multiphase rugby together. Borthwick's unwaivering dedication to a box kicking strategy which isn't working is weird. Again we saw the players are capable of playing some dangerous rugby when they're chasing the game and forced to throw Borthwick's strategy out the window.

25 Go to comments
O
OJohn 7 hours ago
Six Nations: The pressure is mounting on Warren Gatland and Steve Borthwick

Stockholm Syndrome still ?

25 Go to comments
l
lK 7 hours ago
World Cup dream driving Exeter's Canadian star Taylor Perry

👍🏼

1 Go to comments
f
fl 7 hours ago
Springbok star Makazole Mapimpi banned for 'one of vilest acts'

3 matches isn't very many!

5 Go to comments
R
Rob 8 hours ago
Springbok star Makazole Mapimpi banned for 'one of vilest acts'

I believe a certain sect owe Andrew Forde an apology

5 Go to comments
TRENDING
TRENDING 'Waste of talent' – Andrew Mehrtens weighs in on fly-half debate 'Waste of talent' – Andrew Mehrtens weighs in on fly-half debate
Search