Four Super Rugby Pacific transfers that would benefit the All Blacks
Super Rugby Pacific is rich in talent, but not all players are in a position to shine in a way that is beneficial to not just their own careers, but to their respective national teams.
In 2024, we saw players like Jacob Ratumaitavuki-Kneepkens, Harry Plummer, Brayden Iose and Asafo Aumua benefit immensely from player movement in one way or another.
In 2025, there are no shortage of candidates who could further their position in the national pecking order should they have the opportunity to do so.
Here are five players who fit that bill.
Du’Plessis Kirifi
The standout player from the 2024 All Blacks XV tour, and fittingly, the captain of that team, Kirifi was called into the All Blacks as injury cover on the back end of the Autumn Nations Series, although never took the field.
Despite a handful of All Blacks loose forwards being sidelined with injury last November, there was still at least one man between Kirifi and the matchday 23. Unfortunately for the 27-year-old, just edging him in the national ranks is fellow Hurricanes flanker Peter Lakai, who took to the international arena like a duck to water.
Lakai, one of New Zealand’s brightest prospects at just 21 years of age, also stole the Hurricanes’ No. 7 jersey from Kirifi in 2024. It was undoubtedly one of the most challenging selection calls in the Super Rugby Pacific season, given that Kirifi has been a talismanic figure for the Wellingtonians for a handful of seasons now.
Kirifi’s relatively short stature means he is unable to shift around the back row to accommodate Lakai, and so is resigned to the impact unit for the foreseeable future.
While the luxury of having someone of Kirifi’s quality on the bench is surreal for the Hurricanes, the best flankers in the country should be starting to give them a fair shot at reaching their potential. And, Kirifi is certainly still improving as a player.
The 2024 NPC-winning Lions captain is no doubt in a crowded field, but his energy levels and hunger set him apart from his counterparts, and that’s something that could be of immense value at the next level.
Zarn Sullivan
We’ve only seen so many glimpses of Zarn Sullivan at his best in Super Rugby, but those glimpses tell us this kid is a superbly well-rounded player on the rugby pitch.
Possessing one of the biggest boots in the competition, size and physicality and the defence to match, he’s the type of fullback prospect New Zealand is lacking now that Jordie Barrett is a certified midfielder.
Standing between Sullivan and a starting role for the reigning Super Rugby champion Blues is a bevy of All Blacks.
The Blues’ playmaker stocks are undoubtedly the most congested talent pool in the competition, with All Blacks centurion Beauden Barrett returning to challenge fellow All Black Harry Plummer for the No. 10 jersey. Both players are more than capable of playing fullback as well, but evidently have first dibs on the pivotal playmaker role.
Their talent and form have pushed Stephen Perofeta back to the fullback role, shifting Sullivan out of the starting XV.
While an injury to Perofeta allowed Sullivan to step into the starting backfield in 2024, there is no guarantee an equivalent opportunity in 2025 would lead to a run in the 15 jersey given the trio of All Blacks ahead of him.
Before suffering an injury of his own in 2024, Sullivan’s play was generating All Blacks selection buzz, with intelligent game management and bruising defence providing stability for the Aucklanders.
However, when the All Blacks XV squad was named, Sullivan’s name was one of the most notable omissions. Chay Fihaki and Shaun Stevenson were both preferred to the 24-year-old, with Ruben Love flying in from the All Blacks camp to claim some minutes in the first of the team’s two games.
While Harry Plummer’s impending Blues departure can aid Sullivan’s push for more minutes next season, he’ll remain outside the starting XV unless he can outplay either Perofeta or Barrett. There’s no doubt Sullivan is a starting quality player with plenty of room to grow yet.
ABSOLUTE STOP🛑
Zarn Sullivan HANDLES this MONSTER run from Timoci Tavatavanawai 😤
— Super Rugby Pacific (@SuperRugby) March 1, 2024
Dallas McLeod
A player on the rise who earned his first and only All Blacks cap two years ago now, McLeod now finds himself behind his Crusaders captain David Havili in the No. 12 jersey ranks.
The 30-year-old Havili admitted upon accepting the role of captain that the appointment has potentially shifted his future plans after slipping down the All Blacks pecking order as Jordie Barrett established himself as the go-to guy.
That means McLeod’s secondary status at the club isn’t going anywhere in a hurry. To make matters worse, it’s likely Crusaders coach Rob Penney will look to his captain to play as many minutes as possible, pushing McLeod further out of the midfield picture.
While the 25-year-old has shown willingness, and capability to fill in across the backline, his big frame, skillset and instincts are well-suited to the midfield, and that is where Ian Foster selected and played him in the second 2023 Bledisloe Cup Test in Dunedin.
McLeod’s breakout season in 2023 had fans and pundits alike foreseeing a big career in a black jersey for the youngster, and while that narrative has fallen away since then, a decent opportunity could well see it resurface in a hurry.
Nationally, the inside centre position has been identified as something of a weakness when looking to the future. Outside of Jordie Barrett, the next best prospects of a younger age profile are few and far between.
Pasilio Tosi
Something of a late bloomer, Tosi had an impressive debut season with the All Blacks after a surprise selection in the first squad of 2024.
Starting the international campaign as the third-choice tighthead prop behind fellow Hurricane Tyrel Lomax and Fletcher Newell, Tosi ended the season ahead of the latter in the pecking order.
A mobile 140kg behemoth with a scrummaging game that stood up against the giants of the rugby world last November, Tosi has learnt plenty from his world-class teammate Lomax at both club and country level. However, as he establishes himself on the global stage, you’d have to say he’s outgrown a reserve role at the Super Rugby level.
To press on and develop over the current World Cup cycle, Tosi would benefit from going head-to-head with the first-string props from across Super Rugby Pacific.
Honourable mentions
Braydon Ennor, Corey Kellow, Chay Fihaki, Naitoa Ah Kuoi, Brodie McAlister, Josh Jacomb, Taufa Funaki.
On the spot article!
In the case of Dallas, and possible Zarn, they also get shunted around positions, so are least likely to be able to push for a case of being the best in their main positions.
We saw it again in last weeks preseason game, with Dallas being pushed to play outside Havili. You are now at the point (with having done this for four seasons with him) of ruining any further progress he has to his career Penney. Play your centers at center and leave Dallas to trying push Havili out.
Good article Ned. I also feel some of our locking stocks are also heavily ensconced in a few SR teams (i.e. Blues) while others (i.e. Landers) are pretty light. The Landers locks will get over-worked - although they will fill in with flankers (not ideal) - while at other teams, locks will be living on scraps for time on the field.
I think that is more by design UOB. For example, while I prefer player parochialism, I applaud the likes of Gallagher shifting to Wellington for a couple of years, but they already have a couple of good starters and a young star to bring through, so I'd imagine Gallagher looked at the Highlanders but because they have a future prospect bigger than Holland (who they may have even tried to include this year) they didn't want to lock him out of a contract by signing Zach.
Whats his name may also want to play a more modern, French (Japanese) style game with light jumpers (and big lifters), with just one big partner.
Interesting, articulate article. Surprised to read that Dallas is only 25 - he seems to have been around for ages!
Where would he go though? The only place I can see is the Highlanders were he is probably a step above TUJ and Gilbert.
Depending how how the Blues see some of their more versatile players like Lam, Zarn, and Heem, he could fit in their. But I see that as very unlikely and staying at the Crusaders now would be his best bet.
I disagree about Dallas McLeod. He has been named at 13 for this weeks Crusaders pre-season match. 2023 was his break through year where he did a handy job on the wing too, because of injuries. He did play well for the Crusaders last year and was particularly good for Canterbury in 2024 getting in the NZ 15. He is playing outside of captain David Havilli on Thursday.He was not picked in the AB's last year because like fellow Crusader Levi Aumua, Billy Proctor and host of others, they kept Ioane in that position for the AB's.He is not a number 13.
That's exactly the reason a player would benefit elsewhere GP, not a reason to stay.
But I can at least see you're struggling to look through your Canterbury lens.. 😋
Agree McLeod is okay at both center positions. At the Saders, he is competing with a strong midfield group with Ennor, Aumua and Havili - let alone making his case for higher honours. While it is good to have such depth (with injuries now so prevalent), as pointed out in this article, regular playing time can be hard to get if everyone stays healthy. BTW, is Ennor injured again? I don't see him in pre-season games.