Reds’ Junkyard Dog talks barking fans and surprise call from Joe Schmidt

Tim Ryan wasn’t quite sure what to do when a group of children started barking at him during a Queensland Reds pre-season meet-and-greet.

Welcome to life as the Junkyard Dog, a throwaway line from a teammate to describe the breakaway winger taking a life of its own as the 21-year-old eyes his second Super Rugby Pacific season.

Ryan scored nine tries in his first seven appearances last year, the bolter remarkably the first Reds player with multiple hat-tricks when he ran riot in his first and fourth career starts.

The nickname resonated and Ryan is now greeted with howls and barks from local fans, while AAP understands he’s even built a following in notoriously hard-to-please New Zealand.