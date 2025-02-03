Watch: Kiwi NRL convert scores full length try in Japan League One

It hasn’t taken long for the former NRL flyer to stamp his mark on Japan League One, scoring another outstanding try in the Shizuoka Blue Revs 33-14 loss against Suntory Sungoliath.

Valynce Te Whare has had a whirlwind couple of years in the professional environment, not getting consistent game time in the NRL with the Dolphins.

The 24-year-old moved to the Blue Revs at the start of the 2025 Japan League One season, starting his rugby union career after a disappointing last couple of years in the NRL.

Despite the Blue Revs falling to the seventh-placed Sungoliath side, Te Whare impressed once again, scoring his fourth try of the season.

Te Whare was able to make something out of nothing, breaking through the defensive line from his own 22, where the Blue Revs were under considerable amounts of pressure from Suntory Sungoliath.

The ball got to Te Whare after a turnover was forced on their own five-meter line, before Te Whare was able to create space for himself.

The New Zealand-born winger started his run by sprinting towards the sideline, forcing the defending winger to be in two minds about who to tackle.

The defender left Te Whare, who burst through the gap and raced towards the try line. With one defender to beat, Te Whare put a lethal right foot step on to evade the covering defender.

After Te Whare’s opening try, it was then one-way traffic for the rest of the game, as Suntory Sungoliath ran in four tries in the last 60 minutes.

Mikiya Takamoto was the star of the show for Sungoliath, scoring 18 out of their 33 points.

Tokyo Sungoliath will take on the Kobelco Kobe Steelers this Saturday at the Kobe Universiade Memorial Stadium.

Te Whare and the Blue Revs will travel to the National Training Center J-Village to take on the RICOH Black Rams.