Six Nations

Ireland player ratings vs England | 2025 Six Nations

By Ian Cameron at Aviva Stadium, Dublin
Ben Curry of England tussles with Sam Prendergast and Jamison Gibson-Park of Ireland during the Guinness Six Nations Rugby Championship match between Ireland and England at Aviva Stadium in Dublin. (Photo By Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile via Getty Images)

Ireland player ratings: Simon Easterby’s Ireland were the second-best side in the first forty, but a strong final 30 minutes for the home side eventually saw them find their way to a 27-22 win against a resolute England.

ADVERTISEMENT

Here’s how we rated the players.

Andrew Porter – 7
A reliable presence up front, bringing his usual power and work rate. Against that, was one of a number of players who were caught out by England’s insane line speed in defence. Put in some thunderous hits of his own that helped Ireland edge the physical battle.

Ronan Kelleher – 7
Reasonably dynamic around the field and ensured steady service in the set piece. Had the street smarts to rumble over for Ireland’s disallowed try in the 16th minute. Was one of Ireland’s better forwards.

Finlay Bealham – 6
Held his own against Ellis Genge and grafted well around the field. Shouldn’t be let touch the ball in the loose though. That aside, proved again why he’s so valuable to the Irish front-row stocks with Tadhg Furlong absent.

James Ryan – 7
Led with composure and marshalled the pack with his trademark calm authority. A steady hand in the boiler room, even if his hands let him down on occasion. He wasn’t the only one.

Tadhg Beirne – 7.5
Provided the usual mix of physicality and breakdown savvy. Guilty of a couple of dropped tackles here and there but his 63rd-minute try was a just reward for his hard work.

Ryan Baird – 6
Started with a bungled kick-off reception but then showed his athletic edge and some flashes of flair. Nearly found the tryline after an impressive blindside break but it wasn’t to be.

ADVERTISEMENT

Josh van der Flier – 7
The John D. Rockefeller of the Irish back row, such was his industry. Was up against at the breakdown with the Curry twins at large, but held up well.

Caelan Doris – 5
Failed to truly fire up against an undersized England back-row unit. Fell off too many tackles and his handling was off. Lucky not to be penalised following contact with the head of one of the Curry twins in the 59th minute. No lack of effort but it wasn’t the skipper’s best day at the office.

Jamison Gibson-Park – 8.5
Kept the tempo ticking over and distributed with efficiency. A lively presence who always looked comfortable at the base.  Did well to buy a penalty at Luke Cowan-Dickie’s expense in the 15th minute. His finish in the 35th minute was world-class.

Sam Prendergast – 5
Calm and composed, yes, but some of his kick and pass selection was profoundly odd. Too often he went for a 50:50 option when a safer one might serve Ireland’s purposes better. Lucky to get away with a wild pass that was duly intercepted by England in the 18th minute, only to be called back. Needs to rein it in. His defending also needs work.

ADVERTISEMENT

James Lowe – 8.5
Looked fresh after a run-out last weekend for Leinster and was a potent threat any time Ireland got him the ball. His boot was a powerful weapon, even if his radar was a little off on occasion. A bullocking run just before the break set up Gibson Park’s try and he set up another two to give Ireland some breathing space in the final quarter.

Bundee Aki – 7.5
Exposed early by Marcus Smith but brought his trademark directness and physicality after that. Always ready to truck it up when needed, and his hard work eventually paid off when he evened the score with Smith by running over the Englishman on his way to the try line in the 52nd minute.

Garry Ringrose – 6
Doled out some huge hits, a part of Ringrose’s game that’s increasingly becoming a calling card this season. His eagerness to inflict pain came at the cost of Ireland’s defensive structure at times. A couple of turnovers didn’t help his individual rating.

Mack Hansen – 6
Up for the fight but was soon carted off for a blood substitution. Energetic out wide when he came back on. Questions need to be asked, however, about how much of a strike threat Hansen poses to defenders. His jinking running style gives the impression of a Jonny-May-type figure, albeit without the leg speed.

Hugo Keenan – 7.5
A safe pair of hands at the back who did the fundamentals well. Wrong footed by a grubber for England’s first try but was decent after that. His bundling of Cadan Murley into touch may have been the nail in England’s coffin.

REPLACEMENTS: 

Dan Sheehan – 8
Added a touch of dynamism when called upon. Ireland have missed his carrying like the desert missed the rain.

Cian Healy – NA
Not on long enough to rate.

Thomas Clarkson – 7
Slotted in capably, proving he belongs at this level.

Iain Henderson – 6
Brought leadership and grunt off the bench.

Jack Conan – 7
Brought the Aviva Stadium crowd to their feet with one well-taken line break.

Conor Murray – NA
Not on long enough to rate.

Jack Crowley – 7
Was the steady neddy Ireland needed after the wild ride of Prendergast.

Robbie Henshaw – 7
Enjoyed a useful cameo as a blood sub, with plenty of lovely touches. Brought a calming presence in his second period on the field, even if he fell off Tommy Freeman as the Northampton star made his way to the line.

Comments

5 Comments
J
JC 2 days ago

The ratings are generally on point bar Belham which should be higher. Excellent against Genge in the scrum and the breakdown. Got through a pile of work. Ringrose should also be higher, his defensive work along with his decision making, particularly when to shoot from the defensive line and orchestrating. Finally Baird should be alot lower, again he flatters to deceive and doesn’t show up on the big day. He has all of the athletic ability but none of the rugby intellect that a 6 requires. Needs to up workload too.

M
Mzilikazi 3 days ago

Very relieved to have the win, and the points. Ireland will be formidable this year if they can tidy up their game. To many poor passes...Henshaw to Doris one example Too many badly missed tackles. Those poorly judged kicks. But against that there were so many moments of pure brilliance.


Imo, Crowley is well ahead of Prendergast as the starting 10. Sam is a great prospect, but needs to be nurtured at this age, and level of experience. Clarkson I would start next week, even if Bealham is fit. He is he better scrummager, which will be very important next week against the Scots.


England just don't seem to be able to play to their strengths. I think Borthwick and his coaching team on borrowed time now. They face a big defeat against France, and the Scots may well roll them too. Then will they beat Italy ?....that won't be an easy game for them.

R
RedWarrior 3 days ago

5 pointer for Ireland!


Great showing by Lowe and Sheehan after the injury layoffs. Aki tramping Marcus Smith for his try was a mini version of Lomu on Underwood. Super score. The 3 ex Kiwis always turn up for these big ones.


Ringrose is massively important in defence and it was huge that Hansen was able to continue on the wing and leave Ringrose at 13.

A little head butt and run by M Smith on Lowe when Lowe was on the ground started the scuffle on the left wing.

First half was reminiscent of SA-Eng semi in RWC. But England worked very hard in the first 40 and gaps were opening for Ireland.

England's breakdown plan worked well.

Scotland - Ireland will be a hum dinger.

Hard turnaround for England versus France next week. If Flament is back to facilitate the line breaks ala Toulouse England will get hurt.

Pressure on Borthwick to play a bit.

U
Utiku Old Boy 3 days ago

Gibson-Park had a blinder "on both sides of the ball". He does not quit and handles all his core roles with accuracy. Definitely the front-runner for this year's Lions 9 jersey. His Kiwi-Irish mates Lowe and Aki also had strong games for Ireland. This match lived up to it's billing as the game of the first round.

R
RedWarrior 3 days ago

Yes the three Kiwis played blinders. Sheehan's impact was enormous. Good performances all around.

LONG READ
LONG READ Six Nations: The pressure is mounting on Warren Gatland and Steve Borthwick Six Nations: The pressure is mounting on Warren Gatland and Steve Borthwick
Search