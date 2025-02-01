Ireland player ratings vs England | 2025 Six Nations

Ireland player ratings: Simon Easterby’s Ireland were the second-best side in the first forty, but a strong final 30 minutes for the home side eventually saw them find their way to a 27-22 win against a resolute England.

Here’s how we rated the players.

Andrew Porter – 7

A reliable presence up front, bringing his usual power and work rate. Against that, was one of a number of players who were caught out by England’s insane line speed in defence. Put in some thunderous hits of his own that helped Ireland edge the physical battle.

Ronan Kelleher – 7

Reasonably dynamic around the field and ensured steady service in the set piece. Had the street smarts to rumble over for Ireland’s disallowed try in the 16th minute. Was one of Ireland’s better forwards.

Finlay Bealham – 6

Held his own against Ellis Genge and grafted well around the field. Shouldn’t be let touch the ball in the loose though. That aside, proved again why he’s so valuable to the Irish front-row stocks with Tadhg Furlong absent.

James Ryan – 7

Led with composure and marshalled the pack with his trademark calm authority. A steady hand in the boiler room, even if his hands let him down on occasion. He wasn’t the only one.

Tadhg Beirne – 7.5

Provided the usual mix of physicality and breakdown savvy. Guilty of a couple of dropped tackles here and there but his 63rd-minute try was a just reward for his hard work.

Ryan Baird – 6

Started with a bungled kick-off reception but then showed his athletic edge and some flashes of flair. Nearly found the tryline after an impressive blindside break but it wasn’t to be.

Josh van der Flier – 7

The John D. Rockefeller of the Irish back row, such was his industry. Was up against at the breakdown with the Curry twins at large, but held up well.

Caelan Doris – 5

Failed to truly fire up against an undersized England back-row unit. Fell off too many tackles and his handling was off. Lucky not to be penalised following contact with the head of one of the Curry twins in the 59th minute. No lack of effort but it wasn’t the skipper’s best day at the office.

Jamison Gibson-Park – 8.5

Kept the tempo ticking over and distributed with efficiency. A lively presence who always looked comfortable at the base. Did well to buy a penalty at Luke Cowan-Dickie’s expense in the 15th minute. His finish in the 35th minute was world-class.

Sam Prendergast – 5

Calm and composed, yes, but some of his kick and pass selection was profoundly odd. Too often he went for a 50:50 option when a safer one might serve Ireland’s purposes better. Lucky to get away with a wild pass that was duly intercepted by England in the 18th minute, only to be called back. Needs to rein it in. His defending also needs work.

James Lowe – 8.5

Looked fresh after a run-out last weekend for Leinster and was a potent threat any time Ireland got him the ball. His boot was a powerful weapon, even if his radar was a little off on occasion. A bullocking run just before the break set up Gibson Park’s try and he set up another two to give Ireland some breathing space in the final quarter.

Bundee Aki – 7.5

Exposed early by Marcus Smith but brought his trademark directness and physicality after that. Always ready to truck it up when needed, and his hard work eventually paid off when he evened the score with Smith by running over the Englishman on his way to the try line in the 52nd minute.

Garry Ringrose – 6

Doled out some huge hits, a part of Ringrose’s game that’s increasingly becoming a calling card this season. His eagerness to inflict pain came at the cost of Ireland’s defensive structure at times. A couple of turnovers didn’t help his individual rating.

Mack Hansen – 6

Up for the fight but was soon carted off for a blood substitution. Energetic out wide when he came back on. Questions need to be asked, however, about how much of a strike threat Hansen poses to defenders. His jinking running style gives the impression of a Jonny-May-type figure, albeit without the leg speed.

Hugo Keenan – 7.5

A safe pair of hands at the back who did the fundamentals well. Wrong footed by a grubber for England’s first try but was decent after that. His bundling of Cadan Murley into touch may have been the nail in England’s coffin.

REPLACEMENTS:

Dan Sheehan – 8

Added a touch of dynamism when called upon. Ireland have missed his carrying like the desert missed the rain.

Cian Healy – NA

Not on long enough to rate.

Thomas Clarkson – 7

Slotted in capably, proving he belongs at this level.

Iain Henderson – 6

Brought leadership and grunt off the bench.

Jack Conan – 7

Brought the Aviva Stadium crowd to their feet with one well-taken line break.

Conor Murray – NA

Not on long enough to rate.

Jack Crowley – 7

Was the steady neddy Ireland needed after the wild ride of Prendergast.

Robbie Henshaw – 7

Enjoyed a useful cameo as a blood sub, with plenty of lovely touches. Brought a calming presence in his second period on the field, even if he fell off Tommy Freeman as the Northampton star made his way to the line.