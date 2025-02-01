Northern Edition

Gallagher Premiership

Fissler Confidential: Tom Wright to kiss goodbye to Aussie rugby?

Australia's full-back Tom Wright celebrates scoring their first try during the Autumn Nations Series International rugby union test match between Wales and Australia at the Principality Stadium, in Cardiff on November 17, 2024. (Photo by Paul ELLIS / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE -use in books subject to Welsh Rugby Union (WRU) approval (Photo by PAUL ELLIS/AFP via Getty Images)

Explosive Wallaby star Tom Wright, who is now in the final year of his current contract with Rugby Australia and who is yet to agree to a new deal, has been linked with a move to the Premiership.

Wright, 27, who can play full-back, wing and inside centre, has scored ten tries in 37 appearances for his country, including a hat-trick against Wales in November and keeping him two years ago was a big win for Rugby Australia.

Hailed by Eddie Jones as the best full-back in the world, he switched codes in 2019 after leaving Manly Sea Eagles and has said he would like to return to the NRL is being considered by Saracens, Exeter Chiefs and Gloucester.

Sale Sharks have made a move to keep England scrum-half Raffi Quirke after RugbyPass revealed that Exeter Chiefs had offered him a contract to make the switch to Devon next season.

Fissler Confidential understands that the Sharks were dragging their heels until the Chiefs interest was made public, and they have now moved to keep him in the North-West but have had to dig deep to match the money on offer elsewhere.

Quirke, 23, who was on Harlequins’ wanted list if they needed to replace Danny Care, was offered around £200,000, almost double his current salary, to leave the Sharks but is now expected to confirm he is staying.

Gloucester are still looking to recruit players for next season, with whispers coming out of Exeter are that they have been sniffing around Jacques Vermeulen, who had play anywhere across the back row.

The former Sharks star, 29, who is out of contract at the end of the season, has been linked with a move to Toyota Verblitz in Japan Rugby League One after being blocked from switching his international allegiance to England.

It is understood that the Cherry and Whites have wrapped up a move for Harlequins outside centre Will Joseph, who has scored three tries in six appearances this season but needs to get his career back on track.

Bristol Bears are believed to be working on a deal that will see them keep on-loan fly-half Harry Byrne at Ashton Gate at least until the end of the current season.

Byrne, 25, who made four appearances for Leinster this season, is due to make his fifth for the Bears when they face Ampthill in the Premiership Cup after signing up for three months as injury cover for knee injury victim AJ MacGinty.

The Bears will be without Max Malins, who ruptured an Achilles tendon in December, for the rest of the season and have asked about Byrne staying after he impressed in his first month in the West Country.

The Stormers are preparing a contract offer to keep out of favour Springbok hooker Joseph Dweba in Cape Town beyond his contract running out at the end of the season.

Dweba, 29, started his career with the Cheetahs and joined the Stormers in 2022 after two seasons in France with Bordeaux and made his 50th appearance for John Dobson’s side against Toulon in December.

He rejected a lucrative move to Sale Sharks last summer and has been linked with clubs in Japan and France but is now waiting to see what Dobson puts on the table when he makes him his offer to stay.

Northampton Saints are looking to sign a new loosehead for next season as they expect to lose former England under-20 international Tarek Haffar when his contract runs out at the end of the season.

Fissler Confidential reported in December that the Tigers were poised to move for Haffar, who is named to start for Saints at Welford Road in the Premiership Cup this weekend, and Saints team-mate Tom Seabrook.

Former England under-20 star Haffar moved to Franklins Gardens after London Irish went out of business and has played 12 games, scoring a try in the defeat against Harlequins last weekend.

Trouble is brewing in France after it was reported that Samoan-born Japanese back-rower Tevita Tatafu had agreed to extend his contract with Bayonne until the summer of 2030.

Tatafu, who is under contract until the summer of 2026, has an exit clause from the final 12 months of his deal, and that is where his problems started with his former club, Bor­deaux-Bègles, claiming they had an agreement to sign him.

It would appear that he initiated a pre-contract agreement with Bor­deaux last September, and they aren’t backing down. He could have to pay substantial compensation, with a year’s salary being the normal amount mentioned.

Rugby Australia boss Phil Waugh believes that a decision on whether Joe Schmidt will remain the Wallabies boss beyond the Lions tour this summer will be made before the start of the Super Rugby season in two weeks.

Waugh told the Daily Telegraph in Sydney that they had been hoping to have heard by the end of last year but now thinks that an announcement is imminent.

“We’re hopeful we’ll be able to share a position reasonably soon. We’re really excited about what Super Rugby is going to deliver this year, and we don’t want to distract from the start of Super Rugby on February 14,” said Waugh.

Gloucester are poised to make a move for Cornish Pirates No.8 Hugh Bokenham after his man-of-the-match performance against them in the Premiership Cup on Friday night.

The Cherry and Whites coaching staff used the game to run the rule over the 23-year-old Australian, who has been lined up to replace Zach Mercer, who is moving to Toulon at the end of the season.

Bokenham, who played for Sydney University and NSW Waratahs in his native Australia before moving to Cornwall, has played 16 games for the Pirates this season and has scored five tries.

Leicester Tigers' post-Cheika dream coaching ticket emerges

Graham Rowntree and Richard Wigglesworth have emerged as the dream team that Leicester Tigers will turn to replace Michael Cheika when he steps down at the end of the season.

Comments on RugbyPass

Z
ZB 27 minutes ago
Springbok star Makazole Mapimpi banned for 'one of vilest acts'

Saffe here - if he admitted to eye gouging, that's unacceptable and should miss more than 3 matches. Video isn't clear that it's an eye gouge in my opinion but if thats what he admitted to, he got off with a very lenient sentence.

5 Go to comments
W
Werner 40 minutes ago
Six Nations: The pressure is mounting on Warren Gatland and Steve Borthwick

It's tough he was a player and coach during a very different time in rugby, the new law variations have changed so much since he last won the 6N and he just doesn't seem to have adapted as well as the other teams. It's pretty clear with his take that substitutions should be limited to injuries rather than player mgt.

Also Feel like his part of the WRU men's and womens contract negotiations caused him to lose a lot of buy in from the players.

25 Go to comments
G
GP 49 minutes ago
Four Super Rugby Pacific transfers that would benefit the All Blacks

Worry about your own team. Dallas is equally adept at centre. Try and come up with an original cliche. You lot else where are one eyed too. Why should we

weaken our team ?

11 Go to comments
d
dw 1 hour ago
Six Nations: The pressure is mounting on Warren Gatland and Steve Borthwick

Makes sense. I wasn't watching as intently as Wallabies games but every time I looked Itoje was winning ball

25 Go to comments
d
dw 1 hour ago
Six Nations: The pressure is mounting on Warren Gatland and Steve Borthwick

Good point. Does seem like 3 jumpers is standard in 2025

25 Go to comments
J
JW 2 hours ago
Four Super Rugby Pacific transfers that would benefit the All Blacks

That's exactly the reason a player would benefit elsewhere GP, not a reason to stay.


But I can at least see you're struggling to look through your Canterbury lens.. 😋

11 Go to comments
J
JW 2 hours ago
Four Super Rugby Pacific transfers that would benefit the All Blacks

I think that is more by design UOB. For example, while I prefer player parochialism, I applaud the likes of Gallagher shifting to Wellington for a couple of years, but they already have a couple of good starters and a young star to bring through, so I'd imagine Gallagher looked at the Highlanders but because they have a future prospect bigger than Holland (who they may have even tried to include this year) they didn't want to lock him out of a contract by signing Zach.


Whats his name may also want to play a more modern, French (Japanese) style game with light jumpers (and big lifters), with just one big partner.

11 Go to comments
U
Utiku Old Boy 2 hours ago
Four Super Rugby Pacific transfers that would benefit the All Blacks

Don't know where you got the idea anyone was advocating for forcing players to go anywhere? The writer is pointing out where players may not get to make their case for higher honours (if that is their goal) when staying at a franchise rich in players at their position. His examples are valid. I would rate McLeod behind a fit, firing Ennor who has superior speed, attack and distribution skills (was also an All Black who only lacked game time because of injury) and when he and Aumua are fit, McLeod becomes back-up for Havili at second five. Or fills in elsewhere. Your sensitivity to all things Canterbury / Crusaders clouds your comprehension of the discussion.

11 Go to comments
J
JW 2 hours ago
Four Super Rugby Pacific transfers that would benefit the All Blacks

Where would he go though? The only place I can see is the Highlanders were he is probably a step above TUJ and Gilbert.


Depending how how the Blues see some of their more versatile players like Lam, Zarn, and Heem, he could fit in their. But I see that as very unlikely and staying at the Crusaders now would be his best bet.

11 Go to comments
J
JW 2 hours ago
Four Super Rugby Pacific transfers that would benefit the All Blacks

On the spot article!


In the case of Dallas, and possible Zarn, they also get shunted around positions, so are least likely to be able to push for a case of being the best in their main positions.


We saw it again in last weeks preseason game, with Dallas being pushed to play outside Havili. You are now at the point (with having done this for four seasons with him) of ruining any further progress he has to his career Penney. Play your centers at center and leave Dallas to trying push Havili out.

11 Go to comments
B
BAZ 5 hours ago
Players to watch in Super Rugby Aupiki 2025

when is Super Rugby Pacific head announcing his comps instead of delaying further and denying fans VALUABLE planning TIME please TEAM? Superbru.com in South Africa has already beaten him to the draw SADLY!

1 Go to comments
J
JW 5 hours ago
Many England fans echoing the same gripe following Six Nations loss

Ah, one of those "England should be dominating the World" fellas I see...

15 Go to comments
T
Tom 5 hours ago
Six Nations: The pressure is mounting on Warren Gatland and Steve Borthwick

Chessum is good but England also lack ball carriers. I'm not sure what Ted Hill has done to become a pariah. He could provide good balance.

25 Go to comments
F
FW 5 hours ago
Six Nations: The pressure is mounting on Warren Gatland and Steve Borthwick

I would have thought the WRU would have brought in ex Welsh rugby players to assist Gatland. Where is his support?

25 Go to comments
T
Tom 5 hours ago
Six Nations: The pressure is mounting on Warren Gatland and Steve Borthwick

Interesting analysis, I wondered why our halfbacks kept getting caught defending against Kiwis on the wing. People seemed keen to throw Smith and Mitchell under the bus but they are not supposed to be exposed like that. There clearly was a breakdown in defensive strategy which I now understand. Smith and Mitchell could have done better perhaps but you leave your smallest players alone to tackle guys like that and tackles will be missed.


Attack is still definitely a huge issue though. We spend so little time stressing defenses. Our flankers may have been more able to cover the wings if we didn't spend the entire game without the ball. England need to mix it up and start putting some multiphase rugby together. Borthwick's unwaivering dedication to a box kicking strategy which isn't working is weird. Again we saw the players are capable of playing some dangerous rugby when they're chasing the game and forced to throw Borthwick's strategy out the window.

25 Go to comments
O
OJohn 7 hours ago
Six Nations: The pressure is mounting on Warren Gatland and Steve Borthwick

Stockholm Syndrome still ?

25 Go to comments
l
lK 7 hours ago
World Cup dream driving Exeter's Canadian star Taylor Perry

👍🏼

1 Go to comments
f
fl 7 hours ago
Springbok star Makazole Mapimpi banned for 'one of vilest acts'

3 matches isn't very many!

5 Go to comments
R
Rob 8 hours ago
Springbok star Makazole Mapimpi banned for 'one of vilest acts'

I believe a certain sect owe Andrew Forde an apology

5 Go to comments
G
GP 8 hours ago
Four Super Rugby Pacific transfers that would benefit the All Blacks

Braydon Ennor is out for first few weeks re injury. But I disagree. These guys should not be forced in to going any where. Dallas McLeod is a current starting player. He did not get in the AB's because barely no one was tried outside of Ioane and Barrett in midfield. You do need depth in Super Rugby squads. Dallas McLeod played well starting last Friday. He is starting again. What more do you want? He should be in contention for AB's any way. Corey Kellow got mentioned, he is starting again. An outstanding season for Canterbury last year.

11 Go to comments
