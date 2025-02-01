The reason given by Steve Borthwick for latest England setback

Steve Borthwick pointed to England’s relative inexperience as he defended recent results following a 27-22 loss to “world-class” Ireland in his side’s Guinness Six Nations opener. Back-to-back champions Ireland increased pressure on rival head coach Borthwick after tries from Jamison Gibson-Park, Bundee Aki, Tadhg Beirne and Dan Sheehan secured a comeback, bonus-point success in Dublin.

ADVERTISEMENT

Borthwick’s gamble to go with a fleet-footed back row was on course to pay off at the Aviva Stadium when his side led 10-5 at the end of a largely positive first half in which Marcus Smith was sin-binned. But, despite debutant Cadan Murley claiming an early try and late consolations from Tom Curry and Tommy Freeman, a pair of victories over Japan are England’s only successes in their last nine outings.

“If you look at today’s game, you see two different teams,” said Borthwick. “You have seen an Ireland team that has been together such a huge amount of time, nearly 1,200 caps, and you have seen an England team that has been building over the last six months, with just over half that number of caps.

Lomu -The Lost Tapes – Jonah stories | RPTV Featuring never-before-seen footage, Jonah Lomu shares his story and how he escaped gang violence to become the planet’s most iconic rugby player. Watch the full documentary on RugbyPass TV and via the RugbyPass app Download now Lomu -The Lost Tapes – Jonah stories | RPTV Featuring never-before-seen footage, Jonah Lomu shares his story and how he escaped gang violence to become the planet’s most iconic rugby player. Watch the full documentary on RugbyPass TV and via the RugbyPass app

“If you watched that at the start of the game, you would be saying you don’t see that difference. You see an England team that wants to play aggressively with the ball, wants to move the ball, and we took a step forward in that attack.

“We want to win every game and we didn’t today and we are disappointed by that. But there are elements we will take and build that show the progress of this team over the last 10 days in the training camp.”

Attack 210 Passes 133 125 Ball Carries 107 346m Post Contact Metres 327m 10 Line Breaks 9

England, Rugby World Cup semi-finalists in 2023, lost seven of 12 Tests during a disappointing 2024. Borthwick sprung a selection surprise on the back of an unsuccessful autumn by naming twin brothers Tom and Ben Curry either side of Ben Earl in a mobile back row.

Ireland were subsequently stifled for large periods before decisively taking control of the contest in the third quarter, prior to Tom Curry and Freeman securing a losing bonus point for England ahead of next weekend’s crunch Twickenham clash against France.

ADVERTISEMENT

“From the messages I have already received, you have seen a team that is starting to really develop how we want to move the ball, really develop how we want to attack, and you saw a team that worked exceptionally hard for each other,” said Borthwick.

“Ireland are a world-class team and have been world-class for so long. Ultimately, that experience told in the third quarter, where I thought tactically they played really well. That allowed them to get the scoreboard pressure that we wouldn’t claw back.”