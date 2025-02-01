Northern Edition

Six Nations

The reason given by Steve Borthwick for latest England setback

By PA
England's Ollie Lawrence shows his dejection at full-time in Dublin (Photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)

Steve Borthwick pointed to England’s relative inexperience as he defended recent results following a 27-22 loss to “world-class” Ireland in his side’s Guinness Six Nations opener. Back-to-back champions Ireland increased pressure on rival head coach Borthwick after tries from Jamison Gibson-Park, Bundee Aki, Tadhg Beirne and Dan Sheehan secured a comeback, bonus-point success in Dublin.

Borthwick’s gamble to go with a fleet-footed back row was on course to pay off at the Aviva Stadium when his side led 10-5 at the end of a largely positive first half in which Marcus Smith was sin-binned. But, despite debutant Cadan Murley claiming an early try and late consolations from Tom Curry and Tommy Freeman, a pair of victories over Japan are England’s only successes in their last nine outings.

“If you look at today’s game, you see two different teams,” said Borthwick. “You have seen an Ireland team that has been together such a huge amount of time, nearly 1,200 caps, and you have seen an England team that has been building over the last six months, with just over half that number of caps.

“If you watched that at the start of the game, you would be saying you don’t see that difference. You see an England team that wants to play aggressively with the ball, wants to move the ball, and we took a step forward in that attack.

“We want to win every game and we didn’t today and we are disappointed by that. But there are elements we will take and build that show the progress of this team over the last 10 days in the training camp.”

Attack

210
Passes
133
125
Ball Carries
107
346m
Post Contact Metres
327m
10
Line Breaks
9

England, Rugby World Cup semi-finalists in 2023, lost seven of 12 Tests during a disappointing 2024. Borthwick sprung a selection surprise on the back of an unsuccessful autumn by naming twin brothers Tom and Ben Curry either side of Ben Earl in a mobile back row.

Ireland were subsequently stifled for large periods before decisively taking control of the contest in the third quarter, prior to Tom Curry and Freeman securing a losing bonus point for England ahead of next weekend’s crunch Twickenham clash against France.

“From the messages I have already received, you have seen a team that is starting to really develop how we want to move the ball, really develop how we want to attack, and you saw a team that worked exceptionally hard for each other,” said Borthwick.

“Ireland are a world-class team and have been world-class for so long. Ultimately, that experience told in the third quarter, where I thought tactically they played really well. That allowed them to get the scoreboard pressure that we wouldn’t claw back.”

England player ratings vs Ireland | 2025 Six Nations

Their 'stifle Ireland' plan had initially worked, seeing them 10-5 up at the break, but they caved in a second period.

Comments

30 Comments
P
PH 2 days ago

My team is Ireland but fair play to England for putting up a fight. It is sport and we want to be entertained. In my opinion both teams delivered and every player, coach assistant and referee deserves a round of applause. The young lads from England put in a spirited effort against a very experienced Irish team. I think the English lads deserve respect for that.

N
Nickers 2 days ago

Borthwick the king of excuses.


This is not a team of rookies that he has just taken over. He has been the coach for 2 years and this is his 3rd 6 Nations. Any lack of development and experience is now solely down to him.


Lose to France next week he's gone.

B
Bull Shark 2 days ago

France and Dupont are going to pump England next week. 15 points or more.


And the noise to sack Borthwick will get louder. But I suspect he’s not going anywhere until the end of this 6 Nations.


If you think Ireland could cut Englands exhausted defence apart…


France will be sending bombs up field all night long too. Their kicking game is 👌

J
JR 2 days ago

Must have been the Springboks fault. England have simply lost the plot. Still my Betfair bet was safe.

f
fl 2 days ago

how was it the springboks fault?

G
GH 2 days ago

I have just a question or two or more to Dan Tobin, physio coach, when Steve Borthwick said to the media: "“Dan is an outstanding S&C coach, who has a wealth of rugby experience and a proven track record in maximising the physical performance of his players and helping them reach their full potential,". Oooookay, so we see... Someone thought to say to him that it would be for both game halves ?

T
Tom 2 days ago

He's been with the team for like a couple of weeks or something. Might be a bit early to blame the new S&C coach for England not being fit enough...


England did fall away pretty hard but they also did a lot more defending than Ireland. If they were able to get the ball and/or kick it away less in the first half they wouldn't have gassed so hard.

B
BillFray 2 days ago

I never moan about referees out loud - there’s no point. Sometimes you get the rub of the green, sometimes you don’t. But it’s becoming increasingly difficult with O’Keefe. He made some baffling calls tonight. As a neutral I don’t think I’ve ever seen anything like it

T
Tom 2 days ago

I don't think refs should be above all criticism. At the end of the day they are professionals doing a job at an elite level and they do need to perform to a high standard. That said, any criticism has to be constructive and respectful.


Oddly I've seen a few Irish fans on here claiming we had a 16th man etc which is disrespectful, puerile and honestly didn't seem to reflect reality. England had several bad calls go against them. The better team won though so ultimately didn't matter.

f
fl 2 days ago

"I never moan about referees out loud - there’s no point."

should've stopped there.

J
JJ 3 days ago

Have england ever won a game with Ben O' Keefe as referee? Just asking.

f
fl 2 days ago

have England ever won a game with Marcus Smith as starting 10?

I
Icefarrow 3 days ago

It doesn't matter how much more experience Ireland has when a lot of their players are nearing retirement age. Inexperience did not cost England the game, it was poor coaching, ill-discipline, and weak defence per usual. Borthwick will use any excuse. How much longer does his nation want to hear about the team developing before they pull the plug on his tenure? This is just Eddie Jones 2.0.

J
JW 3 days ago

Yeah, it did. In both respects. They fell off a click again like against SA and Ireland were just masterful in turning it around.


All down to experience.


Haha why don't you just do an Eddie 2.0? Oh, thats right, because it wouldn't be 2.0 at all! More like 5.0 LOL

D
Downer 8 minutes ago
'Waste of talent' – Andrew Mehrtens weighs in on fly-half debate

Best playmaker in the NH maybe

4 Go to comments
Z
ZB 36 minutes ago
Springbok star Makazole Mapimpi banned for 'one of vilest acts'

Saffe here - if he admitted to eye gouging, that's unacceptable and should miss more than 3 matches. Video isn't clear that it's an eye gouge in my opinion but if thats what he admitted to, he got off with a very lenient sentence.

5 Go to comments
W
Werner 50 minutes ago
Six Nations: The pressure is mounting on Warren Gatland and Steve Borthwick

It's tough he was a player and coach during a very different time in rugby, the new law variations have changed so much since he last won the 6N and he just doesn't seem to have adapted as well as the other teams. It's pretty clear with his take that substitutions should be limited to injuries rather than player mgt.

Also Feel like his part of the WRU men's and womens contract negotiations caused him to lose a lot of buy in from the players.

25 Go to comments
G
GP 58 minutes ago
Four Super Rugby Pacific transfers that would benefit the All Blacks

Worry about your own team. Dallas is equally adept at centre. Try and come up with an original cliche. You lot else where are one eyed too. Why should we

weaken our team ?

11 Go to comments
d
dw 1 hour ago
Six Nations: The pressure is mounting on Warren Gatland and Steve Borthwick

Makes sense. I wasn't watching as intently as Wallabies games but every time I looked Itoje was winning ball

25 Go to comments
d
dw 1 hour ago
Six Nations: The pressure is mounting on Warren Gatland and Steve Borthwick

Good point. Does seem like 3 jumpers is standard in 2025

25 Go to comments
J
JW 2 hours ago
Four Super Rugby Pacific transfers that would benefit the All Blacks

That's exactly the reason a player would benefit elsewhere GP, not a reason to stay.


But I can at least see you're struggling to look through your Canterbury lens.. 😋

11 Go to comments
J
JW 2 hours ago
Four Super Rugby Pacific transfers that would benefit the All Blacks

I think that is more by design UOB. For example, while I prefer player parochialism, I applaud the likes of Gallagher shifting to Wellington for a couple of years, but they already have a couple of good starters and a young star to bring through, so I'd imagine Gallagher looked at the Highlanders but because they have a future prospect bigger than Holland (who they may have even tried to include this year) they didn't want to lock him out of a contract by signing Zach.


Whats his name may also want to play a more modern, French (Japanese) style game with light jumpers (and big lifters), with just one big partner.

11 Go to comments
U
Utiku Old Boy 2 hours ago
Four Super Rugby Pacific transfers that would benefit the All Blacks

Don't know where you got the idea anyone was advocating for forcing players to go anywhere? The writer is pointing out where players may not get to make their case for higher honours (if that is their goal) when staying at a franchise rich in players at their position. His examples are valid. I would rate McLeod behind a fit, firing Ennor who has superior speed, attack and distribution skills (was also an All Black who only lacked game time because of injury) and when he and Aumua are fit, McLeod becomes back-up for Havili at second five. Or fills in elsewhere. Your sensitivity to all things Canterbury / Crusaders clouds your comprehension of the discussion.

11 Go to comments
J
JW 2 hours ago
Four Super Rugby Pacific transfers that would benefit the All Blacks

Where would he go though? The only place I can see is the Highlanders were he is probably a step above TUJ and Gilbert.


Depending how how the Blues see some of their more versatile players like Lam, Zarn, and Heem, he could fit in their. But I see that as very unlikely and staying at the Crusaders now would be his best bet.

11 Go to comments
J
JW 3 hours ago
Four Super Rugby Pacific transfers that would benefit the All Blacks

On the spot article!


In the case of Dallas, and possible Zarn, they also get shunted around positions, so are least likely to be able to push for a case of being the best in their main positions.


We saw it again in last weeks preseason game, with Dallas being pushed to play outside Havili. You are now at the point (with having done this for four seasons with him) of ruining any further progress he has to his career Penney. Play your centers at center and leave Dallas to trying push Havili out.

11 Go to comments
B
BAZ 5 hours ago
Players to watch in Super Rugby Aupiki 2025

when is Super Rugby Pacific head announcing his comps instead of delaying further and denying fans VALUABLE planning TIME please TEAM? Superbru.com in South Africa has already beaten him to the draw SADLY!

1 Go to comments
J
JW 5 hours ago
Many England fans echoing the same gripe following Six Nations loss

Ah, one of those "England should be dominating the World" fellas I see...

15 Go to comments
T
Tom 5 hours ago
Six Nations: The pressure is mounting on Warren Gatland and Steve Borthwick

Chessum is good but England also lack ball carriers. I'm not sure what Ted Hill has done to become a pariah. He could provide good balance.

25 Go to comments
F
FW 5 hours ago
Six Nations: The pressure is mounting on Warren Gatland and Steve Borthwick

I would have thought the WRU would have brought in ex Welsh rugby players to assist Gatland. Where is his support?

25 Go to comments
T
Tom 5 hours ago
Six Nations: The pressure is mounting on Warren Gatland and Steve Borthwick

Interesting analysis, I wondered why our halfbacks kept getting caught defending against Kiwis on the wing. People seemed keen to throw Smith and Mitchell under the bus but they are not supposed to be exposed like that. There clearly was a breakdown in defensive strategy which I now understand. Smith and Mitchell could have done better perhaps but you leave your smallest players alone to tackle guys like that and tackles will be missed.


Attack is still definitely a huge issue though. We spend so little time stressing defenses. Our flankers may have been more able to cover the wings if we didn't spend the entire game without the ball. England need to mix it up and start putting some multiphase rugby together. Borthwick's unwaivering dedication to a box kicking strategy which isn't working is weird. Again we saw the players are capable of playing some dangerous rugby when they're chasing the game and forced to throw Borthwick's strategy out the window.

25 Go to comments
O
OJohn 7 hours ago
Six Nations: The pressure is mounting on Warren Gatland and Steve Borthwick

Stockholm Syndrome still ?

25 Go to comments
l
lK 7 hours ago
World Cup dream driving Exeter's Canadian star Taylor Perry

👍🏼

1 Go to comments
f
fl 7 hours ago
Springbok star Makazole Mapimpi banned for 'one of vilest acts'

3 matches isn't very many!

5 Go to comments
R
Rob 8 hours ago
Springbok star Makazole Mapimpi banned for 'one of vilest acts'

I believe a certain sect owe Andrew Forde an apology

5 Go to comments
