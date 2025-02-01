Northern Edition

Six Nations

England player ratings vs Ireland | 2025 Six Nations

By Liam Heagney at Aviva Stadium, Dublin
Tommy Freeman after England's defeat in Dublin (Photo by Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile via Getty Images)

England player ratings live from Aviva Stadium: Same old England. Plenty of vim and vigour as usual to carve out a promising situation and then they lost… as usual.

The fade out here in Dublin was especially wounding. Their ‘stifle Ireland’ plan had initially worked, seeing them 10-5 up at the break, but they caved in a second period where their attack became non-existent and their defence lost its connection when the pressure became unbearable.

Ireland pulled level at 10-all on 52, went 10-13 ahead three minutes later and then proceeded to move into a deserved 10-27 bonus-point lead with eight minutes remaining.

The visitors hit back with two late tries to grab a losing bonus point, but the closeness of the 22-27 end result flattered them as they were well beaten. Here are the England player ratings:

15. Freddie Steward – 5.5/10
Dragged from pillar to post in his last outing, the autumn loss to South Africa, George Furbank’s injury got him back in the team and he was a safe pair of hands until left grasping at shadows when brilliantly stepped by the try-scoring Jamison Gibson-Park. Hit back with a try-saving intervention seven minutes into the second half, but his team were 10 points down when he exited on 65.

22m Entries

Avg. Points Scored
2.1
11
Entries
Avg. Points Scored
3.1
7
Entries

14. Tommy Freeman – 6
Kept direct opponent James Lowe honest in the aerial duel, and his speed closed down first-half space. Can’t be happy, though, with not being able to prevent Bundee Aki’s second-half finish in the corner. Ditto the way Lowe got by him to set up sub Dan Sheehan. Ended with a consolation score.

13. Ollie Lawrence – 6.5
The glue in the English backline until it was swamped by the Irish wave. Was a nuisance in the tackle, and his break was crucial in creating the opening English try. Slick hands also evident, such as his pop to Freeman on 20 minutes.

12. Henry Slade – 5.5
After taking an amount of flak in the autumn, he was more on-song here until things went south in the second period with some missed tackles. Before that there was his excellent awareness when threading a left footer through the Irish cover for Cadan Murley’s score, and then his deft aerial palm-off to a teammate knowing Aki was arriving to smash him if he landed with the ball.

11. Cadan Murley – 6.5
We have had a line of anonymous, ball-starved wingers in the Borthwick era but this confident operator needed just nine minutes on his debut to produce a composed, polished finish to put his side ahead and reward an encouraging team start. Had two Irish ‘welcomes’ in the English in-goal area in the second half, but kept going and provided a lovely assist to Tom Curry late on.

10. Marcus Smith – 6
Given the green light to continue on from November’s attacking promise, he was top notch in the first half from as early as his second minute break from halfway. Was also defensively defiant, as seen in a tackle near the posts on Aki. Yellow carded, though, on 25 minutes for taking this energy to an extreme. He then became roadkill in the Aki score on 52 minutes, and it petered out from there.

9. Alex Mitchell – 5.5
Badly missed in the Autumn Nations Series as regards the tempo he brings. Thought he had scored on 18 minutes but a knock-on elsewhere had already been signalled. Won’t want to see a replay of the way Lowe shrugged him off in the tackle in lead-up to first Irish try. Another of many who struggled in the second period when it most mattered. Played 65 minutes.

1. Ellis Genge – 6.5
Emptied his tank playing 71 minutes, producing a decent all-round effort without a highlights reel. Was annoyed with a penalised, early second-half scrum collapse which, on reflection, marked the beginning of the end for England’s lead.

2. Luke Cowan-Dickie – 6
First start since the November 2022 draw with New Zealand, he didn’t disappoint with the level of his physicality. Only one missed lineout in the opening half. Generally got stuck in and stayed around until the moment when Ireland went 13-10 up.

3. Will Stuart – 6
Came through two in-game HIAs before finally finishing on 71 having given his all. Didn’t get a proper chance to scrummage in the first half as there were just three scrums.

4. Maro Itoje – 6.5
His British and Lions captaincy audition was looking good at the interval but he then suffered. His claim for a TMO review of a foul tackle on him led to a cancelled first-half Irish try. He was on the ball often as well, and led a gritty maul defence. His second period difficulty, though, was encapsulated by the lineout penalty that gave the Irish their successfully taken shot for the lead.

5. George Martin – 6.5
His impact helped to put manners on the first-half Irish breakdown, and he fought valiantly for a part of the second before heading off with England only 10-13 down.

6. Tom Curry – 7.5
Was excellent in getting his team into its first-half lead, constantly frustrating the Irish. Continued that way in the second even though his pack was eventually over-run. Ended with a consolation try.

7. Ben Curry – 7
Part two of Borthwick’s double Curry portion, he lasted an hour and you could tell how well he did with how some Irish players roughed him up after a whistle had gone on 32 minutes. Finished as his team’s top tackler.

8. Ben Earl – 5
The third openside in the England back row, he was eclipsed by what the Curry twins achieved and gone by the 56th minute. While a show of wheels helped lead to the penalty that got England 10-5 up just before the break, some rearguard work wasn’t up to scratch. For instance, his soft knock-on at the 7-0 restart. There were also too many missed tackles.

Replacements:
16. Theo Dan – 4.5
Back involved after getting overlooked the previous three games, England had just fallen behind when he arrived on 56 minutes. Couldn’t prevent what then materialised.

17. Fin Baxter – No Rating
Only given the last nine minutes with England 10-20 down and poised to conceded again.

18. Joe Heyes – 5
A first appearance in the Borthwick era for the Eddie Jones six-capper consisted of three parts, separate two, nine and nine minute runs. Didn’t inspire.

19. Ollie Chessum – 5
Sent in on the hour mark to add oomph with England only points three down, he was soon in a huddle behind the posts with his teammates. Couldn’t pierce the pressure.

20. Chandler Cunningham-South – 4
Another 60th-minute sub, he rashly clattered Hugo Keenan in the air and within a minute of that foul tackle in the Irish half, he was behind his posts with his team having conceded.

21. Tom Willis – 4.5
The additional forward in England’s six/two forwards/backs bench split, he arrived on 56 minutes with the reputation as the Premiership’s top winter performer and left having been eclipsed by the excellent Irish sub, Jack Conan.

22. Harry Randall – 5
Deserves kudos for England’s late hurry up but that was garbage time play. The score was only 10-20 when he was introduced on 65 but his early minutes crucially slipped by without good effect.

23. Fin Smith – 5
The Randall assessment similarly applies to Smith. Credit with the game gone; no credit when there was still a chance.

  • Ratings index: 10/10 – Perfect, 9. Exceptional, 8. Very good, 7. Good, 6. Satisfying, 5. Average, 4. Insufficient, 3. Bad, 2. Very bad, 1. Terrible, 0. Unacceptable.

The reason given by Steve Borthwick for latest England setback

Back-to-back champions Ireland increased pressure on rival head coach Borthwick after tries from Jamison Gibson-Park, Bundee Aki, Tadhg Beirne and Dan Sheehan secured a comeback, bonus-point success in Dublin.

Comments

12 Comments
M
MB 1 day ago

What was the Itoje lineout penaly for, blocking his light? No body contact whatsoever and next Irish lineout thrown to their outside hand. Ireland certainly knew what to do when we stuffed up

B
BA 1 day ago

England poor exits slowing down to box kick to much had problems exiting and then discipline killed them

A
AF 2 days ago

Cadan Murley - 6.5???????? He needs to spend the week reading the rule book.

B
Bull Shark 2 days ago

Ireland should really have taken the lead by half time. Kickable penalties not taken.

M
MB 1 day ago

Curious take....Ireland were struggling until the schoolboy errors

T
TW 3 days ago

Cadan Murley 6.5! What planet are you on!

T
Tom 3 days ago

11. Cadan Murley – 6.5


Uhh.. an interesting take.


England still have an absolute lack of attacking identity. So much wasted possession. When they were chasing the game and forced to keep ball in hand they showed what they're capable of.

f
fl 3 days ago

When Fin Smith was on the pitch they showed what they were capable of!

f
fl 3 days ago

I wonder who the sycophants will blame for another match where the Marcus Smith led backline fails to fire?


Nothing is ever his fault! Everytime we lose, someone else must take the blame!

I
Icefarrow 3 days ago

It really isn't his fault though, it's Borthwick's. The coach is the one constantly selecting someone who clearly doesn't fully fit his gameplan. Put Marcus Smith in a team like the All Blacks though, and you wouldn't have the same problems.

Load More Comments

Comments on RugbyPass

Z
ZB 26 minutes ago
Springbok star Makazole Mapimpi banned for 'one of vilest acts'

Saffe here - if he admitted to eye gouging, that's unacceptable and should miss more than 3 matches. Video isn't clear that it's an eye gouge in my opinion but if thats what he admitted to, he got off with a very lenient sentence.

5 Go to comments
W
Werner 39 minutes ago
Six Nations: The pressure is mounting on Warren Gatland and Steve Borthwick

It's tough he was a player and coach during a very different time in rugby, the new law variations have changed so much since he last won the 6N and he just doesn't seem to have adapted as well as the other teams. It's pretty clear with his take that substitutions should be limited to injuries rather than player mgt.

Also Feel like his part of the WRU men's and womens contract negotiations caused him to lose a lot of buy in from the players.

25 Go to comments
G
GP 48 minutes ago
Four Super Rugby Pacific transfers that would benefit the All Blacks

Worry about your own team. Dallas is equally adept at centre. Try and come up with an original cliche. You lot else where are one eyed too. Why should we

weaken our team ?

11 Go to comments
d
dw 1 hour ago
Six Nations: The pressure is mounting on Warren Gatland and Steve Borthwick

Makes sense. I wasn't watching as intently as Wallabies games but every time I looked Itoje was winning ball

25 Go to comments
d
dw 1 hour ago
Six Nations: The pressure is mounting on Warren Gatland and Steve Borthwick

Good point. Does seem like 3 jumpers is standard in 2025

25 Go to comments
J
JW 2 hours ago
Four Super Rugby Pacific transfers that would benefit the All Blacks

That's exactly the reason a player would benefit elsewhere GP, not a reason to stay.


But I can at least see you're struggling to look through your Canterbury lens.. 😋

11 Go to comments
J
JW 2 hours ago
Four Super Rugby Pacific transfers that would benefit the All Blacks

I think that is more by design UOB. For example, while I prefer player parochialism, I applaud the likes of Gallagher shifting to Wellington for a couple of years, but they already have a couple of good starters and a young star to bring through, so I'd imagine Gallagher looked at the Highlanders but because they have a future prospect bigger than Holland (who they may have even tried to include this year) they didn't want to lock him out of a contract by signing Zach.


Whats his name may also want to play a more modern, French (Japanese) style game with light jumpers (and big lifters), with just one big partner.

11 Go to comments
U
Utiku Old Boy 2 hours ago
Four Super Rugby Pacific transfers that would benefit the All Blacks

Don't know where you got the idea anyone was advocating for forcing players to go anywhere? The writer is pointing out where players may not get to make their case for higher honours (if that is their goal) when staying at a franchise rich in players at their position. His examples are valid. I would rate McLeod behind a fit, firing Ennor who has superior speed, attack and distribution skills (was also an All Black who only lacked game time because of injury) and when he and Aumua are fit, McLeod becomes back-up for Havili at second five. Or fills in elsewhere. Your sensitivity to all things Canterbury / Crusaders clouds your comprehension of the discussion.

11 Go to comments
J
JW 2 hours ago
Four Super Rugby Pacific transfers that would benefit the All Blacks

Where would he go though? The only place I can see is the Highlanders were he is probably a step above TUJ and Gilbert.


Depending how how the Blues see some of their more versatile players like Lam, Zarn, and Heem, he could fit in their. But I see that as very unlikely and staying at the Crusaders now would be his best bet.

11 Go to comments
J
JW 2 hours ago
Four Super Rugby Pacific transfers that would benefit the All Blacks

On the spot article!


In the case of Dallas, and possible Zarn, they also get shunted around positions, so are least likely to be able to push for a case of being the best in their main positions.


We saw it again in last weeks preseason game, with Dallas being pushed to play outside Havili. You are now at the point (with having done this for four seasons with him) of ruining any further progress he has to his career Penney. Play your centers at center and leave Dallas to trying push Havili out.

11 Go to comments
B
BAZ 5 hours ago
Players to watch in Super Rugby Aupiki 2025

when is Super Rugby Pacific head announcing his comps instead of delaying further and denying fans VALUABLE planning TIME please TEAM? Superbru.com in South Africa has already beaten him to the draw SADLY!

1 Go to comments
J
JW 5 hours ago
Many England fans echoing the same gripe following Six Nations loss

Ah, one of those "England should be dominating the World" fellas I see...

15 Go to comments
T
Tom 5 hours ago
Six Nations: The pressure is mounting on Warren Gatland and Steve Borthwick

Chessum is good but England also lack ball carriers. I'm not sure what Ted Hill has done to become a pariah. He could provide good balance.

25 Go to comments
F
FW 5 hours ago
Six Nations: The pressure is mounting on Warren Gatland and Steve Borthwick

I would have thought the WRU would have brought in ex Welsh rugby players to assist Gatland. Where is his support?

25 Go to comments
T
Tom 5 hours ago
Six Nations: The pressure is mounting on Warren Gatland and Steve Borthwick

Interesting analysis, I wondered why our halfbacks kept getting caught defending against Kiwis on the wing. People seemed keen to throw Smith and Mitchell under the bus but they are not supposed to be exposed like that. There clearly was a breakdown in defensive strategy which I now understand. Smith and Mitchell could have done better perhaps but you leave your smallest players alone to tackle guys like that and tackles will be missed.


Attack is still definitely a huge issue though. We spend so little time stressing defenses. Our flankers may have been more able to cover the wings if we didn't spend the entire game without the ball. England need to mix it up and start putting some multiphase rugby together. Borthwick's unwaivering dedication to a box kicking strategy which isn't working is weird. Again we saw the players are capable of playing some dangerous rugby when they're chasing the game and forced to throw Borthwick's strategy out the window.

25 Go to comments
O
OJohn 7 hours ago
Six Nations: The pressure is mounting on Warren Gatland and Steve Borthwick

Stockholm Syndrome still ?

25 Go to comments
l
lK 7 hours ago
World Cup dream driving Exeter's Canadian star Taylor Perry

👍🏼

1 Go to comments
f
fl 7 hours ago
Springbok star Makazole Mapimpi banned for 'one of vilest acts'

3 matches isn't very many!

5 Go to comments
R
Rob 8 hours ago
Springbok star Makazole Mapimpi banned for 'one of vilest acts'

I believe a certain sect owe Andrew Forde an apology

5 Go to comments
G
GP 8 hours ago
Four Super Rugby Pacific transfers that would benefit the All Blacks

Braydon Ennor is out for first few weeks re injury. But I disagree. These guys should not be forced in to going any where. Dallas McLeod is a current starting player. He did not get in the AB's because barely no one was tried outside of Ioane and Barrett in midfield. You do need depth in Super Rugby squads. Dallas McLeod played well starting last Friday. He is starting again. What more do you want? He should be in contention for AB's any way. Corey Kellow got mentioned, he is starting again. An outstanding season for Canterbury last year.

11 Go to comments
