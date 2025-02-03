'Unanimous' vote sees Ardie Savea named Moana Pasifika captain

Moana Pasifika have a new captain in All Blacks superstar Ardie Savea, their latest recruit from the Hurricanes.

The former World Player of the Year and current All Black No. 8 was offered the role after a “unanimous” decision from players and coaches alike.

Head coach Tana Umaga said it was a quick process, with Savea the obvious lead candidate for the job. The 31-year-old succeeds James Lay as captain.

“I put it out to them… it didn’t take us long to come to this conclusion,” Umaga told media at Auckland’s North Harbour Stadium.

“His reputation precedes him. But then when they get to see the man behind the myth kind of thing, they realise he’s just like us, and he leads with his actions. And he’s got a wealth of knowledge.”

Following Savea’s first day in camp with his new side, his teammates admitted to being starstruck. Umaga hopes to channel the squad’s awe-inspired admiration for their new leader into ruthless and accurate on-field performances.

For Savea, it’s about representing the people of the Pacific.

“You know, being around these brothers and the sisters in our team, it means a lot. I think it’s more than a rugby game for us,” he said.

“It’s when you’re playing for a bigger purpose, not only just for a team, for everyone that we represent. I think there’s like this spirit there. That’s what makes you want to just give it all.”

Savea has played key roles in two Rugby World Cup campaigns for the New Zealand team, having captained the men in black during the various injury-enforced absences of former All Blacks captain Sam Cane.

For Savea, bringing that big-game experience and world-class talent to the club is not just about performing under pressure, but playing smart.

“It’s about, bringing that and also game awareness, smartness, controlling our game, being able to play in the right areas of the field, with a bit of flair.

“So, we’re working on that. I’ve had a few runs today, the lungs have been blowing, but… it’s looking exciting.”

While Savea had expressed candid interest in representing his Samoan heritage, it still came as a shock to many when his departure from the Hurricanes was confirmed.

The 91-time All Black captained the ‘Canes in his final years at the club, playing his 11th and final season there in 2023. Savea says he’s got lifelong friends on the Wellington team.

“When we cross the line, we’re enemies and try to smash each other and then afterwards, you know, we hug each other.”

The morning of the announcement, Savea had the “humbling” experience of cleaning toilets at the team’s training base. The global star is never lacking in gratitude and remains grounded in his pursuit of another season with the All Blacks.

“My mindset is not like I own the (All Black) jersey or not. You’ve got to play well in the season and that starts with Moana.”

Moana Pasifika start their 2025 campaign with two away games in Australia. Savea says the time away as a team is a prime opportunity to connect.

“In the past, we used to go to Africa for two weeks, and that’s been pretty good for the boys to come closer, be together. So those next two weeks are probably looking at that, like being able to connect. We’ll be around each other, 24/7, be able to do our work.”