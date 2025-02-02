Northern Edition

Super Rugby Pacific

Super Rugby pre-season: Chiefs squeak past Hurricanes, Blues crush Crusaders

Xavi Taele of the Blues and James O'Connor of the Crusaders shake hands following the Super Rugby trial match between Crusaders and Blues at Kirwee Rugby Club on January 31, 2025 in Christchurch, New Zealand. (Photo by Joe Allison/Getty Images)

Super Rugby pre-season on both sides of the Tasman was in full swing over the weekend with Australian and New Zealand teams playing a handful of derbies.

The Blues, Highlanders and Chiefs came away with wins over the Crusaders, Moana Pasifika and Hurricanes respectively across games in New Zealand.

In Kirwee the defending champion Blues stormed home to romp the Crusaders by 35-19 with a five tries to three win.

Flanker Adrian Choat grabbed a double for the Blues while recently capped All Blacks Sevens rep Maloni Kunawave scored for the red and blacks.

Auckland first five-eighth and New Zealand U20 rep Rico Simpson kicked four conversions in the win, with Harry Plummer adding one more for a perfect day off the tee.

New Moana Pasifika recruit Ardie Savea, who has just been named captain of the club, took on water boy duties at North Harbour stadium as Moana started out strong against the Highlanders.

The home side lead 21-14 after two thirds before a late surge from the Highlanders got the win. Southland winger Michael Manson crossed for a solo effort after gathering his own kick and chase to steal the result.

In Taranaki the Chiefs got up over the Hurricanes 43-40 in a high scoring thriller with a late try to Gibson Popoali’i taking the Chiefs to victory.

All Blacks Sevens recruit Leroy Carter scored a double for the Chiefs along with hooker Bradley Slater, while NPC’s breakout star Kade Banks crossed for the Hurricanes.

Across the Tasman, the Waratahs and Brumbies shared a 36-all draw with the Brumbies fielding an experimental team.

Tane Edmed, Andrew Kellaway, Langi Gleeson, Lalakai Foketi and Max Jorgensen all turned out for the Tahs while Darby Lancaster scored for his new club.

There are injury concerns for Wallabies halfback Jake Gordon and superstar Joseph Aukuso-Suaalii, who pulled out of the match before kick off.

The Western Force played out an internal trial match, while the Queensland Reds smashed the Bristol Bears 82-21 on their European tour.

6 Comments
G
GP 2 days ago

I was at the Crusaders -Blues game, James O'Connor looked good at 10 when he came on for the Crusaders. Young Canterbury fullback Isaac Hutchinson looked good on defence and attack. Fresh out of Nelson College , Harry Inch clearly has a big future. Captain for the day Ethan Blackadder was a standout. Adrian Choat did a lot of damage for the Blues. .It was a great occasion at the Kirwee Rugby club, the home of former Canterbury great Don Hayes , captain of the famous 1982-85 Ranfurly Shield team.

C
Cantab 1 day ago

No need to panic over pre season matches as these are merely practice and teams do not show their full hand. Crusaders are always slow starters and usually lose these games anyway.

