Super Rugby Pacific

Joseph-Aukuso Suaalii primed to feature heavily for Waratahs

Joseph-Aukuso Suaalii of the Waratahs. Photo by Matt King/Getty Images

Joseph-Aukuso Suaalii has declared himself a certain starter for Super Rugby Pacific’s round one while revealing he’s been handed a license to thrill for the NSW Waratahs in 2025.

The Waratahs’ prized signing was a late scratching from last Saturday’s trial against the ACT Brumbies in Mudgee but insists sitting out the 36-all draw to nurse a sore knee was merely precautionary.

Suaalii returned to full training on Wednesday feeling “really confident” he will be 100 per cent fit to tackle the Highlanders at Allianz Stadium on February 14.

“Yeah, I’ll be available for selection,” he told AAP at the official Super Rugby Pacific season launch in Sydney.

Suaalii had been named to start at fullback against the Brumbies amid much debate about where the versatile back would best fit into the Waratahs’ star-studded backline.

But the 21-year-old former Sydney Roosters and NSW State of Origin rugby league representative is adamant he’s not fussed where he plays.

“Honestly. I’ve always played different positions growing up too, so I enjoy playing rugby and that’s the main thing,” he said.

“So I just see it as a number (on my back). I don’t see it as a defined position.”

In a concern for opposition defences, Suaalii said NSW’s new coach, former Brumbies mentor and Wallabies assistant Dan McKellar, had given him a roving commission at the Waratahs.

“Dan said to me, ‘Go find the ball’. I tell myself too to go find the ball,” he said.

“So if I’m playing on the wing, centre or fullback, it’s about finding the ball.

“But it’s always about learning different roles and how to make me a better rugby player.

“Look, if you want to be the best you have to take a harder route. You’re not going to be the best just playing in one position.

“So I’m a big believer in learning all different positions, making yourself better a certain positions.

“So I’m just enjoying playing, whether it be 10, fullback … it’s just a game of rugby.”

Despite not having played rugby since high school, Suaalii proved a revelation on the Wallabies’ spring tour, named man of the match in Australia’s shock victory over England at Twickenham in November.

He said he used the tour as an opportunity to also improve other areas of his game, chiefly at the breakdown.

“I feel like that’s just it’s so important in the game of rugby, the breakdown,” Suaalii said.

“That was probably the biggest challenge and something I’m working on now too.”

Shunning suggestions he’s the new face of Australian rugby, Suaalii can’t wait for the season to start so he can let his football, literally, do the talking.

“I just play rugby and that’s what I do,” he said.

“And I love playing rugby. I don’t really see much of the external stuff.

“I wouldn’t say I’m the biggest talker. I don’t say too much. This is probably the most I will talk in the day doing this, doing press.

“So I don’t say too much. I just go about my work. I love talking on the rugby field because you’ve got to have that.

“But otherwise I don’t talk too much.”

Suaalii’s arrival to Super Rugby even has New Zealand’s five formidable line-ups on guard.

“We all know in New Zealand what this guy can do with the ball in his hands,” said All Blacks star Beauden Barrett, the playmaker for the defending champion Blues.

“So it’s great for the game and this competition.”

Comments on RugbyPass

Z
ZB 30 minutes ago
Springbok star Makazole Mapimpi banned for 'one of vilest acts'

Saffe here - if he admitted to eye gouging, that's unacceptable and should miss more than 3 matches. Video isn't clear that it's an eye gouge in my opinion but if thats what he admitted to, he got off with a very lenient sentence.

5 Go to comments
W
Werner 44 minutes ago
Six Nations: The pressure is mounting on Warren Gatland and Steve Borthwick

It's tough he was a player and coach during a very different time in rugby, the new law variations have changed so much since he last won the 6N and he just doesn't seem to have adapted as well as the other teams. It's pretty clear with his take that substitutions should be limited to injuries rather than player mgt.

Also Feel like his part of the WRU men's and womens contract negotiations caused him to lose a lot of buy in from the players.

25 Go to comments
G
GP 52 minutes ago
Four Super Rugby Pacific transfers that would benefit the All Blacks

Worry about your own team. Dallas is equally adept at centre. Try and come up with an original cliche. You lot else where are one eyed too. Why should we

weaken our team ?

11 Go to comments
d
dw 1 hour ago
Six Nations: The pressure is mounting on Warren Gatland and Steve Borthwick

Makes sense. I wasn't watching as intently as Wallabies games but every time I looked Itoje was winning ball

25 Go to comments
d
dw 1 hour ago
Six Nations: The pressure is mounting on Warren Gatland and Steve Borthwick

Good point. Does seem like 3 jumpers is standard in 2025

25 Go to comments
J
JW 2 hours ago
Four Super Rugby Pacific transfers that would benefit the All Blacks

That's exactly the reason a player would benefit elsewhere GP, not a reason to stay.


But I can at least see you're struggling to look through your Canterbury lens.. 😋

11 Go to comments
J
JW 2 hours ago
Four Super Rugby Pacific transfers that would benefit the All Blacks

I think that is more by design UOB. For example, while I prefer player parochialism, I applaud the likes of Gallagher shifting to Wellington for a couple of years, but they already have a couple of good starters and a young star to bring through, so I'd imagine Gallagher looked at the Highlanders but because they have a future prospect bigger than Holland (who they may have even tried to include this year) they didn't want to lock him out of a contract by signing Zach.


Whats his name may also want to play a more modern, French (Japanese) style game with light jumpers (and big lifters), with just one big partner.

11 Go to comments
U
Utiku Old Boy 2 hours ago
Four Super Rugby Pacific transfers that would benefit the All Blacks

Don't know where you got the idea anyone was advocating for forcing players to go anywhere? The writer is pointing out where players may not get to make their case for higher honours (if that is their goal) when staying at a franchise rich in players at their position. His examples are valid. I would rate McLeod behind a fit, firing Ennor who has superior speed, attack and distribution skills (was also an All Black who only lacked game time because of injury) and when he and Aumua are fit, McLeod becomes back-up for Havili at second five. Or fills in elsewhere. Your sensitivity to all things Canterbury / Crusaders clouds your comprehension of the discussion.

11 Go to comments
J
JW 2 hours ago
Four Super Rugby Pacific transfers that would benefit the All Blacks

Where would he go though? The only place I can see is the Highlanders were he is probably a step above TUJ and Gilbert.


Depending how how the Blues see some of their more versatile players like Lam, Zarn, and Heem, he could fit in their. But I see that as very unlikely and staying at the Crusaders now would be his best bet.

11 Go to comments
J
JW 2 hours ago
Four Super Rugby Pacific transfers that would benefit the All Blacks

On the spot article!


In the case of Dallas, and possible Zarn, they also get shunted around positions, so are least likely to be able to push for a case of being the best in their main positions.


We saw it again in last weeks preseason game, with Dallas being pushed to play outside Havili. You are now at the point (with having done this for four seasons with him) of ruining any further progress he has to his career Penney. Play your centers at center and leave Dallas to trying push Havili out.

11 Go to comments
B
BAZ 5 hours ago
Players to watch in Super Rugby Aupiki 2025

when is Super Rugby Pacific head announcing his comps instead of delaying further and denying fans VALUABLE planning TIME please TEAM? Superbru.com in South Africa has already beaten him to the draw SADLY!

1 Go to comments
J
JW 5 hours ago
Many England fans echoing the same gripe following Six Nations loss

Ah, one of those "England should be dominating the World" fellas I see...

15 Go to comments
T
Tom 5 hours ago
Six Nations: The pressure is mounting on Warren Gatland and Steve Borthwick

Chessum is good but England also lack ball carriers. I'm not sure what Ted Hill has done to become a pariah. He could provide good balance.

25 Go to comments
F
FW 5 hours ago
Six Nations: The pressure is mounting on Warren Gatland and Steve Borthwick

I would have thought the WRU would have brought in ex Welsh rugby players to assist Gatland. Where is his support?

25 Go to comments
T
Tom 5 hours ago
Six Nations: The pressure is mounting on Warren Gatland and Steve Borthwick

Interesting analysis, I wondered why our halfbacks kept getting caught defending against Kiwis on the wing. People seemed keen to throw Smith and Mitchell under the bus but they are not supposed to be exposed like that. There clearly was a breakdown in defensive strategy which I now understand. Smith and Mitchell could have done better perhaps but you leave your smallest players alone to tackle guys like that and tackles will be missed.


Attack is still definitely a huge issue though. We spend so little time stressing defenses. Our flankers may have been more able to cover the wings if we didn't spend the entire game without the ball. England need to mix it up and start putting some multiphase rugby together. Borthwick's unwaivering dedication to a box kicking strategy which isn't working is weird. Again we saw the players are capable of playing some dangerous rugby when they're chasing the game and forced to throw Borthwick's strategy out the window.

25 Go to comments
O
OJohn 7 hours ago
Six Nations: The pressure is mounting on Warren Gatland and Steve Borthwick

Stockholm Syndrome still ?

25 Go to comments
l
lK 7 hours ago
World Cup dream driving Exeter's Canadian star Taylor Perry

👍🏼

1 Go to comments
f
fl 7 hours ago
Springbok star Makazole Mapimpi banned for 'one of vilest acts'

3 matches isn't very many!

5 Go to comments
R
Rob 8 hours ago
Springbok star Makazole Mapimpi banned for 'one of vilest acts'

I believe a certain sect owe Andrew Forde an apology

5 Go to comments
G
GP 8 hours ago
Four Super Rugby Pacific transfers that would benefit the All Blacks

Braydon Ennor is out for first few weeks re injury. But I disagree. These guys should not be forced in to going any where. Dallas McLeod is a current starting player. He did not get in the AB's because barely no one was tried outside of Ioane and Barrett in midfield. You do need depth in Super Rugby squads. Dallas McLeod played well starting last Friday. He is starting again. What more do you want? He should be in contention for AB's any way. Corey Kellow got mentioned, he is starting again. An outstanding season for Canterbury last year.

11 Go to comments
