Wallaroos World Cup hopes take early hit with Atasi Lafai injury

The Wallaroos and NSW Waratahs have been dealt a major blow with leading lock Atasi Lafai suffering a shocking knee injury.

ADVERTISEMENT

The 30-year-old, who was player of the Super Rugby Women’s grand final last year and later named RUPA’s player of the year, was injured during the Waratahs’ recent trial against NSW Pasifika.

Scans revealed she had suffered ACL, MCL and lateral meniscus injury damage, ending her season.

Lafai had already overcome two ACL injuries, a broken collarbone, a broken ankle, a broken foot, a broken finger and a neck issue that threatened to end her playing days.

Last year she accidentally copped a boot stud to the eye, lacerating her tear duct, which forced the Waratahs gun to wear goggles for the start of the season.

Her serious injury is a big loss for the Australian women’s team as they look ahead to the Rugby World Cup in England, starting in late August.

With 30 Tests to her name, Lafai was looking to play in her second tournament after turning out for the Wallaroos in New Zealand in 2021.

Related Super Rugby Aupiki coaches assemble ahead of 2025 season As the Super Rugby Aupiki teams assemble ahead of the start of the season on March 1st, we check in with Willie Walker (Blues), Dwayne Sweeney (Chiefs), Fusi Feaunati (Hurricanes) and Whitney Hansen (Matutu) to give insights into their teams, their pre-season plans, how they view their rivals, their hopes for the future of the competition and how important this season is in helping prepare the Black Ferns for the defence of their Rugby World Cup title. Read Now