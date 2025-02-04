Northern Edition

Super Rugby Pacific

‘The hardest thing for me…’: Ruben Love on TJ Perenara’s Hurricanes exit

By Finn Morton reporting from Sydney
(L-R) Cam Roigard, Ruben Love and TJ Perenara of New Zealand pose for a photo following the international rugby test match between Japan and the New Zealand All Blacks at Nissan Stadium on October 26, 2024 in Yokohama, Japan. (Photo by Koki Nagahama/Getty Images)

Injured playmaker Ruben Love has described the departure of TJ Perenara as “the biggest loss” possible for the Hurricanes as the men from New Zealand’s capital prepare to push for what would be a drought-breaking Super Rugby Pacific title in 2025.

While the Hurricanes continue to ready themselves for a blockbuster season-opener against the Crusaders at Christchurch’s Orangetheory Stadium on Valentine’s Day, one-Test All Black Love was in Sydney on Wednesday to help launch the new campaign.

After a first-place finish on the ladder at the end of last year’s round-robin, the Hurricanes were knocked out of title contention by the Chiefs in the semi-finals. Fans may be optimistic before the new season, but the Canes will have to do it without a trio of club greats.

CEO Avan Lee recently spoke on Sport Nation’s Scotty & Izzy about the loss of Ardie Savea to Moana Pasifika, Jordie Barrett who has joined European juggernauts Leinster while on sabbatical, and Perenara who has penned a multi-year deal in Japan.

While it’s simply part of rugby that “people come and go” throughout their careers, it seems the absence of Black Rams Tokyo’s Perenara might be especially significant for the Hurricanes, at least according to Love who is set to miss the start of the new season through injury.

“That’s probably the hardest thing for me personally is not having him there,” Love told RugbyPass in Sydney.

“We’ve just lost someone’s that such a leader and leads by his actions and holding everyone to standards and making sure everyone’s accountable for how they are on and off the field.

“He’s the biggest loss the Canes could have, bro, but just means someone has to come through, rugby’s temporary, and people come and go.

“Every time he’s back in NZ we’ll catch up with him, I spent the week with him when he was home, celebrating his birthday and stuff. He’s doing great.”

For those who follow any of Love, Perenara or the All Blacks on social media, it’s quite clear the pair share a unique bond both on and off the field. On the 31st of December, the All Blacks published two pictures of Love and Perenara on Instagram.

If you click on that post, the first photo is of the two All Blacks after Love’s Test debut in the 64-19 win over Japan, where the newcomer scored a double off the pine. As for the second image, it’s of a young Love with Perenara from quite some time ago.

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by All Blacks (@allblacks)

Love took to Instagram on November 28th to write a heartfelt message of thanks after Perenara’s final Test for the All Blacks last year. That carousel also included photos of the duo after Wellington Loins and Hurricanes matches, and it’s one of only two posts pinned to Love’s profile.

“We just gravitated towards each other, trained hard – we’re always in the gym early in the mornings before everyone got there, stretching or practising,” Love added.

“So, kind of got close through that and it probably wasn’t until 2022 that we got real close and started working really hard.

“We had some big goals and one of the goals we had was (for) one of his final games for the All Blacks to be my first. I’m pretty grateful that we got that in Japan.

“It’s more than just a work relationship, bro, I’ll just chill at his house whenever he’s in town or we’ll go play eightball pool or golf or something. He’s the man.”

Perenara wore the No. 21 jersey and Love No. 23 when the All Blacks took on Eddie Jones’ Japan in Yokohama. Patrick Tuipulotu captained the New Zealanders that day in a Test match that can only be labelled a one-sided contest, with the visitors triumphing by 45 points.

Love was one of the standouts that night with the debutant taking two golden opportunities to score in quick succession late in the match. As the one-Test All Black explained above, achieving that goal alongside Perenara capped off a “special” night of Test rugby in Japan.

“It was just cool for my family having them over and a dream I’ve had since I was a kid,” he explained.

“When you get that bro you just want to do the best you can and be the best player.

“I just want to make the All Blacks the greatest team in the world and any part that I can play in that, I’m happy to do it.

“It’s special and it just gives you that taste that you want more.”

I
Icefarrow 3 days ago

Lol, as a fan, I am far from optimistic. First Five-Eight is cursed this year, Hohepa will really need to prove himself.

