Northern Edition
Select Edition
Northern Northern
Southern Southern
Global Global
New Zealand New Zealand
France France
HSBC SVNS 2026
New York
Tomorrow
01:05
Tomorrow
14:30
Tomorrow
14:45
Tomorrow
14:45
Tomorrow
22:35
Saturday
01:05
Saturday
03:35
Saturday
07:00
Saturday
09:10
Saturday
11:40
Saturday
15:10
Saturday
21:35
Sunday
08:00
U20
Sunday
10:15
U20
Sunday
12:45
U20
Six Nations

The gamble England simply had to take – Andy Goode

Englands's Head Coach Steve Borthwick and Englands's Scrum Coach Tom Harrison during the Guinness Six Nations 2026 match between England and Ireland at Allianz Stadium on February 21, 2026 in London, England. (Photo by Bob Bradford - CameraSport via Getty Images)

Making wholesale changes is the right call but there’s no hiding the gamble that comes with that in what is now both a must-win and a no-win game for England.

ADVERTISEMENT

Italy are now a good international rugby team but when you’ve never lost to a team before there are going to be no plaudits handed out for even a 10-point away win for Steve Borthwick, yet it has become a game that he and his team simply have to win.

The changes are so sweeping that you almost wonder whether someone at the RFU has had a word in his ear to reassure him that his job is safe regardless of the results in Rome and Paris over the next two weekends.

VIDEO

Normally a risk-averse coach, Borthwick has made 12 changes – nine personnel switches and three positional shifts – to his starting XV and after the manner of the defeats to Scotland and Ireland, it’s hard to argue with any of them.

It’s the most changes England have ever made to a line-up between Six Nations matches, which tells you everything you need to know, and they now face a different sort of mental pressure on top of the sizeable challenge of facing an Italy side that will smell blood.

The fact that there isn’t a single player in the same position in the backline might feel a bit disproportionate, given just as many of the issues have come up front but hopefully that means they will all come in unburdened by past failures and play with freedom.

Fin Smith
Fin Smith has an opportunity to wrestle the pivotal No 10 shirt off George Ford in Rome (Photo by Warren Little/Getty Images)
ADVERTISEMENT

Fin Smith is clearly key to that and he is one who never deserved to lose his place to begin with but others such as Cadan Murley, Tom Roebuck and Elliot Daly have a point to prove and it’s hugely exciting to see Seb Atkinson given his opportunity.

The Gloucester man has the size and skillset to be a success at the top level and has had to bide his time after performing so well on the tour to Argentina last summer, not as long as another member of the backline though.

It’s incredible that Ben Spencer is starting a Six Nations game for the first time ever at the age of 33. It is long overdue for a man who has starred in the club game for so long and has one of the best passes I’ve ever seen.

You could argue there might have been even more changes in the pack and Maro Itoje might be slightly fortunate that Ollie Chessum has made way rather than him, given their respective form, but the extra negative headlines that come with dropping your captain would’ve been particularly unwelcome.

ADVERTISEMENT

Alex Coles started seven of the 12 Tests in the recent winning run before being reduced to a bit part player for the two recent defeats so he is another who shouldn’t be carrying too much baggage.

Alex Coles
Alex Coles of England applauds the crowd after their victory during the Autumn International match between England and Japan at Twickenham Stadium on November 12, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)

It might not be the most important factor in the manner of the back-to-back losses England have suffered but I do also wonder whether the new central contracts are having a slightly negative effect.

Clearly, everyone wants to pull on an England jersey and win when doing so but maybe players have become a bit too comfortable because we haven’t seen the levels of desire and determination that you’d expect and there’ll be a few fresher faces desperate to get hold of one of those contracts.

There are enough leaders remaining in the team, from Itoje to others with bucket loads of caps such as Jamie George, Ellis Genge, Tom Curry and Ben Earl, who has been one of the better performers in this tournament and will hopefully have a better day on the occasion of his 50th cap.

Those players need to show they are capable of grabbing the game by the scruff of its neck, changing the game plan on the hoof and leaving a mark in a way that none of them have really done in this Six Nations.

Tommaso Menoncello
Tommaso Menoncello, who scored a try in Italy’s opening win over Scotland, presents a major threat to England (Photo Claudio Pasquazi/Anadolu via Getty Images)

The Azzurri are missing Ange Capuozzo but are otherwise fully loaded and in Tommaso Menoncello and Juan Ignacio Brex they have a centre partnership that’s up there with the best in the world.

Monty Ioane and Louis Lynagh are top international wingers and Paolo Garbisi may have fallen down the pecking order at Toulon but knows how to get the best out of this backline.

I am surprised to see his brother starting alongside him at scrum half given how well Alessandro Fusco has been playing but he is behind a pack that will feel they can get the better of England on the evidence they’ve seen in recent weeks.

The front row can mix it with anyone, the Cannone brothers and Andrea Zambonin give them the grunt and work rate and Manuel Zuliani and Michele Lamaro will be looking forward to having a real go at the breakdown after England’s struggles against Ireland.

Italy <a href=
France Six Nations” width=”1024″ height=”576″ /> Michele Lamaro celebrates Italy’s recent win over Wales (Photo by Federugby/Federugby via Getty Images)

Nobody wants to be part of the first England team ever to lose to Italy and that will have been spoken about in camp but the players, aided by the likes of Lee Blackett and Kevin Sinfield, need to embrace that pressure and turn it from a negative into a positive.

The mood is bound to be anything but buoyant at present but the wholesale changes should lead to a change in the narrative from doom and gloom to an opportunity to start afresh.

Everyone will be expecting a reaction and an England victory but there’s a very different feel around this clash compared to all of their previous 32 meetings with Italy, the tournament may have gone but it’s a no-win game that they simply have to win.


Watch all the upcoming SVNS action for FREE on RPTV!
*Available live in select territories

ADVERTISEMENT
Play Video
LIVE

{{item.title}}

Trending on RugbyPass

1

Fissler Extra: Bulls win Bok lock tug-of-war; ex-England star's son gets pro deal

2

Oscar Jegou learns his fate after delayed disciplinary hearing

15
3

Jake White has the solution to fix 'sleeping giant' England's problems

10
4

New footage changes narrative in Antoine Dupont and Ben White spat

8
5

Scotland handed much-needed double injury boost

1
6

All Blacks great Tana Umaga to join Dave Rennie’s coaching group – report

11
7

Maori All Blacks lock Isaia Walker-Leawere makes shock URC move

9
8

Where are they now? Scotland's last Championship winners in 1999

3

Comments

10 Comments
S
SB 5 days ago

Normally a risk-averse coach, Borthwick has made 12 changes

Never too late to change!

u
unknown 5 days ago

Hopefully you mean never to late to change the coach!

A
AA 5 days ago

Ireland made up most of the Lions team . Yet totally outplayed England. So tiredness not an issue.

Fin Smith should have come straight back into the team . He now has to play a blinder despite not being given any game time at 10 by Borthwick who has stubbornly persisted with a one dimensional player in Ford.

Andy was correct in earlier identifying that England would rue Ford at 10 due to his inability to tackle and would be targeted. Which he was by Ireland. .

Now the kick chase has been rumbled plan B is hurriedly going to have to work against Italy or further embarrassment will ensue.

u
unknown 5 days ago

Borthwick is out of his depth and it’s doubtful he even has a plan B. More like keep trying plan A until it works or the final whistle blows

D
Drundy 5 days ago

Here is the team that should be starting against italy this weekend


Obano dan poku fashur chessum ribbans hill earl t Willis Spencer m Smith will rigg ojomoh radwan ibitoye furbank


Pom squad

Genge lcd Davison itoje Pearson pollack underhill quirk c wade


Ssorry for misspellings


If you dont understand England's wealth of talent and how to set up a bench you shouldn’t be coaching or commentating on in


Borthwicks team will get rolled vs italy


I could send two team that will win the world cup


If you watch the Ireland game and cant understand why George Ford is not an international rugby player you dont know what your talking about

D
Drundy 5 days ago

Goode


You guys are off your rocker


Englabd rugby needs to make changes


But the changes they need to make are major not minor


England’s major problem there coach doesnt understand international rugby

They dont select our best player

Our media doesnt call them out on in


Borthwick changing a punching of shitty rugby players for a bunch of new shitty rugby players isn’t gonna make any difference


Llook at italys back line compared to our back line our our backline last week

You wouldn’t take one england player


They are gonna roll us

Aanyone who watches rugby knows this


If you want england to turn it around start playing and developing there good players and get a coach with an attacking mindset that understands rugby


If you wanna know what needs to be done give me a call


Mark my words italy dominant us this weekend


And if yoy cant see this coming you shouldn’t be a pundit

A
AD 5 days ago

Tom Curry needs some months of rest and Maro Itoje should have been dropped even if the headlines would’ve been particularly unwelcome.

U
Uther 5 days ago

Those 2 especially but all players that took part of the BIL tour should have been rested.

It’s not the first time that at this time of the year, England forwards are exhausted after the BIL. Look at 2022 where Itoje was also nowhere near his best !

I can understand that at the beginning of the 6 Nations, SB wanted to put on the pitch what he considered to be his best players but now, it would have been the perfect timing to bring new forwards in such as Oghre, CCS, Barbeary and a few others.


It’s clearly a missed opportunity.

Maybe this summer where nothing will really matter, he will do it.

Load More Comments

Join free and tell us what you really think!

Sign up for free
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest Long Reads

LONG READ

Six Nations Super Saturday makes for ‘a gluttonous orgy of bog-eyed consumption’

The driving force behind the Championship finale recalls the sceptics and scheduling issues behind the 'triple bill' concept.

10
LONG READ

‘England could learn a great deal from French connection with fan base’

Les Bleus have only won two Six Nations titles under Fabien Galthié, but their appeal lies more in the image they project.

21
LONG READ

Why attack now outstrips defence in the 'chaos' of Six Nations rugby

In 2013, the Championship winning Welsh side conceded three tries during the tournament, so why in 2026 is it raining tries?

18

Comments on RugbyPass

j
je 6 minutes ago
‘England could learn a great deal from French connection with fan base’

I totally agree, did you see any of the content Dupont put out on his year off? It was class, now I appreciate one can argue he had the time to do it but at least get some of the current england bunch doing the grid walk at silverstone to cross pollenate fan bases. Ref TV rights to start with 6N can ban sunday games and take inspiration from the Thursday night success France had, how different would thurs/fri/sat rugby be? More mid game ads too.. like you say we’re not in a position of abundance so bring more money in when and where you can!

21 Go to comments
H
Hammer Head 15 minutes ago
Oscar Jegou learns his fate after delayed disciplinary hearing

Agreed.

However, perhaps you’re missing the point about engaging new fans?



...

15 Go to comments
B
Bazzallina 17 minutes ago
Justin Marshall implores Dave Rennie to zag as the rugby world zigs

Either way I stand by my statement hopefully Caleb Clarke stays fit next 2 years his speed and agility at that size is rare and every time he has been in black has caused problems for anyone and everyone, Tangitau is looking more real deal all the time too and has legit speed was up with all the flyers on the 7s circuit looks faster and obviously bigger now

10 Go to comments
H
Hammer Head 23 minutes ago
Oscar Jegou learns his fate after delayed disciplinary hearing

Fair

15 Go to comments
H
Hammer Head 24 minutes ago
Oscar Jegou learns his fate after delayed disciplinary hearing

At the very least 12 weeks. Three times longer.

15 Go to comments
H
Hammer Head 25 minutes ago
Oscar Jegou learns his fate after delayed disciplinary hearing

“Good disciplinary record”

15 Go to comments
D
DS 27 minutes ago
Wales' Six Nations campaign should have looked very different says LRZ

I only watched the highlights but it was great to see Wales hopefully on their way back upwards. Long may it last. It's also great to see most of the other teams, namely France, Ireland and Scotland, playing such fantastic rugby and shutting up (we hope) the Antipodeans - including that useless WR chairman, the Wally, Robinson, - with their continuous BS about trying to change union into an ersatz version of incredibly boring ‘five tackles, kick’ league. With the sort of rugby we saw on Saturday maybe a few of the thick Wallies might come over to union!

1 Go to comments
O
Otagoman II 56 minutes ago
Tomás Lavanini set for Highlanders debut against Crusaders

No, I don't argue when in ignorance.

6 Go to comments
D
DS 57 minutes ago
Oscar Jegou learns his fate after delayed disciplinary hearing

I bet Eben Etzebeth is really happy that this oke got off so lightly. Talk about one rule for the Boks and nobody else.

15 Go to comments
H
Hammer Head 1 hour ago
Jake White has the solution to fix 'sleeping giant' England's problems

Agreed. That would nullify England as a threat for a while.

10 Go to comments
H
Hammer Head 1 hour ago
'I’m pretty clear on what needs to be addressed and how we need to address it': Borthwick

Tidying up my cv as I write this.

12 Go to comments
H
Hammer Head 1 hour ago
Ireland admit to 'a little bit of nerves' ahead of Scotland clash

Ah, but 2024 SB. They beat the Boks in 2024! Their crowning achievement.

The world rankings tell us all we need to know, logically, if we want to track inclines or declines…



...

9 Go to comments
S
SB 1 hour ago
What stood out to Western Force coach Simon Cron about Zac Lomax

Let’s see how quickly he makes his debut.

1 Go to comments
C
Cantab 1 hour ago
Ex-U20 star to debut as Blues rotate squad for Moana Pasifika

Blues by 30+. Moana sans Savea the whipping boys of the competition now.

1 Go to comments
J
JW 1 hour ago
All Blacks great Tana Umaga to join Dave Rennie’s coaching group – report

Plus he has no international experience?

11 Go to comments
J
JW 1 hour ago
All Blacks great Tana Umaga to join Dave Rennie’s coaching group – report

Welcome back Finn, glad you have recovered well to get straight back into it. It was just yesterday for you when Rennie was announced as AB coach, yeah?

I wouldn’t say Tana is part of Rennie’s coaching group. I think he is rather a NZR selection for what they think the teams needs after the interviews they did with them last year.



...

11 Go to comments
J
JW 1 hour ago
Justin Marshall implores Dave Rennie to zag as the rugby world zigs

Oh right. I thought it was just typical South African fanboi’n of Will Jordan, you know, he is the only one they’ve seen who’s any good, you know? So he must be the only good 15 we got.

10 Go to comments
B
B 1 hour ago
All Blacks great Tana Umaga to join Dave Rennie’s coaching group – report

Tana Umanga has played alongside some AB’s legends and as Captain in 21 tests Won 18, Lost 3…his 85.71% rating wasn't for playing “tiddlywinks”!!??..

11 Go to comments
J
JW 1 hour ago
'Breakdown brutality and counterattacking verve' - What Dave Rennie brings to the All Blacks

As I just replied to Derek Murray when he raised the question

1. Were the Crusaders playing the same sort of rugby that the ABs were asked to? And, if so, was it AB cattle or simply opponent quality that meant it didn’t work as well in the level up? And, if so again, what were the people who appointed him expecting?



...

189 Go to comments
J
JW 1 hour ago
Justin Marshall implores Dave Rennie to zag as the rugby world zigs

Well they need to improve there willingness alright, that is the sole reason Razor got sacked. Nothing to do with winning percentage, but just not looking good on or off (especially when it came to public relations/interviews) the field.

Certainly if the want to hit their peak again though, there are a lot of areas they need to increase knowledge.



...

10 Go to comments
Close
ADVERTISEMENT